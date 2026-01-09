Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford’s love story is proof that sometimes, love arrives later in life.



The couple first met on the set of the musical drama White Nights in 1985, where Mirren starred opposite Mikhail Baryshnikov and Hackford served as director.



It was far from love at first sight, as Mirren, then 38, recalled in an interview that she was “seething” after Taylor kept her waiting for her audition.



Despite this rocky initial encounter, they began dating in 1986 after Hackford separated from and filed for divorce from his second wife, Lynne Littman. The divorce was finalized in 1987.



At the time, Mirren was notoriously skeptical of marriage, famously comparing it to a taste she hadn’t acquired, like “turnips.”



However, after 11 years of dating, the duo tied the knot on December 31, 1997, in a small ceremony near Inverness, Scotland, making it extra special as it was the director’s 53rd birthday.



Mirren later shared that her change of heart came after realizing they were “going to be together forever,” and the couple decided to marry for legal and estate planning reasons, in addition to their commitment to each other.



Helen and Taylor do not have biological children together.



Mirren has consistently been open about her choice to remain child-free, stating that she has “no maternal instinct whatsoever” and prioritized her career.



However, she has been a devoted stepmother to Hackford’s two sons from his previous marriages, late actor Rio Hackford and musician Alexander Hackford.



In a 2016 interview with The Sunday Times, the actress explained that she never feels regret over not having children, saying, “I never felt the need for a child and never felt the loss of it… I’d always put my work before anything.”



“It was not my destiny. I kept thinking it would be, waiting for it to happen, but it never did, and I didn’t care what people thought.”



Mirren and Hackford have been together for over 40 years and married for nearly three decades, standing as lasting proof that love doesn’t follow a timeline.

