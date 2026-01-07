Rihanna’s “Distorted” Lingerie Photos Called Out For Manipulation After Fans Notice Key Details
As Rihanna unveiled her Savage X Fenty brand’s new campaign, sharing several sultry photos of herself, the internet wasted no time calling her out over certain suspicious details.
On Tuesday, January 6, the pop icon shared images of herself modeling lingerie from the new collection, marking her first major brand campaign following the birth of her baby girl.
- Rihanna’s Valentine’s Day campaign sparked backlash, with fans accusing her of heavy photoshopping and questioning the authenticity of the images.
- After noticing certain details, social media users even fueled pregnancy and body-double rumors, citing what they described as “unrealistic” proportions in the photos.
- Criticism intensified due to Savage X Fenty’s inclusivity legacy, as fans expressed disappointment that the brand appeared to stray from its usual standards.
Critics accused RiRi of heavily photoshopping the images, with some even floating wild theories that it wasn’t the singer at all but a “body double,” while others fueled whispers of a fourth pregnancy.
“They completely distorted her body with photoshop. Like, how did that make it to print? It looks so poorly done,” one netizen expressed.
Rihanna’s racy lingerie photos for Savage X Fenty slammed over noticeable photoshop fail
Image credits: Unique Nicole/Getty Images
Rihanna unveiled new pieces from her brand’s annual Valentine’s Day collection, which she has launched each year since 2019.
The 2026 drop, titled Love So Savage: A Modern Ode to Aphrodite, became available for purchase yesterday, both online via the brand’s official website and in retail stores.
Inspired by Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love and beauty, the new line features an inclusive range of lingerie, sleepwear, and loungewear.
Image credits: Jan De Meuleneir / Photonews via Getty Images
Rihanna starred in the campaign as a modern-day Aphrodite, modeling several pieces alongside other models, including Elon Musk’s daughter Vivian Wilson, Michael Cooper Jr., and Lovie Simone.
In a carousel of photos shared on her official Instagram account, the Grammy winner posed in a red lingerie set and a black floral ensemble against a backdrop of marble columns, statues, and lush greenery.
Image credits: badgalriri
She captioned the post with a red rose and heart emoji, writing, “Aphrodite was a savage.”
As soon as the images were shared on social media, users began questioning their authenticity after noticing what they believed to be heavy photoshopping, with many saying the Diamonds singer looked “unrecognizable.”
Fans accused the 37-year-old brand owner of “shameful” body editing, with one user commenting, “I thought advertising had to label edited or AI content”
Image credits: badgalriri
One person wrote on Reddit, “Riri is beautiful but she is not built like this,” while another agreed, adding, “Those neural filters in Photoshop can be way too strong. And there is an ideal of smooth skin and no cellulite. Shameful.”
A third remarked, “They really photoshopped the hell out of her body.”
Image credits: badgalriri
Others questioned the apparent disproportion in her features, noting that Rihanna’s face appeared unusually small compared to her lower body, which many deemed “fake” and “edited.”
One netizen asked, “The first photo is really warping me, like is her face actually that small and her a*s that big? No hate at all to the a*s, just confusion about the comparison size.”
“There’s a weird indent under her a*s in both pics, it’s so clearly not her natural body. Blatant editing and so poorly done. And on RIHANNA of all people!”
The campaign sparked rumors of a fourth pregnancy, as some speculated that Rihanna, who gave birth to her third child just months ago, was hiding certain details in the images
Image credits: badgalriri
Many also voiced frustration over what they perceived as “unrealistic” body standards resulting from photoshopping, expressing a preference for more “realistic” body types in lingerie advertising.
The backlash intensified due to disappointment over the brand’s long-standing reputation for avoiding heavy retouching or editing in its campaign photos.
Image credits: badgalriri
In 2019, for instance, Savage X Fenty was widely praised for featuring models with visible facial scars and unretouched skin.
In light of this, one Reddit user summed it up, writing, “She looked good before babies and looks amazing after, it would be nice to show a just had 3 babies body in lingerie esp someone like her who’s always come off as confident.”
Another point of contention was RiRi not showing her stomach in any of the images, which quickly fueled pregnancy rumors.
In the past, the Umbrella singer has concealed her baby bump for months at a time, and in January 2022, 2023, and 2025, she was pregnant with her children, sons RZA and Riot, and daughter Rocki, whom she shares with rapper A$AP Rocky
Image credits: Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images
“Ohhh, Lord. She’s hiding her belly again. I think I got another Fenty niece otw,” one user joked, while another added, “I know why ur always pregnant now.”
Despite inclusivity being a core principle of Rihanna’s brand, the 2026 Valentine’s Day collection was accused of irony over alleged photoshopping
Image credits: badgalriri
The Valentine’s Day collection features romantic red lace, soft pink mesh, bold cuts, playful heart prints, unlined balconette br*s with ruffled details, lace-up bodysuits, and matching robes.
The brand continues its commitment to inclusivity, offering br* sizes ranging from 30-46 in bands and A-H in cups, along with loungewear and underwear sizes from XS to 4XL.
View this post on Instagram
Speaking to People about her lingerie drops and her personal rules when it comes to wearing lingerie, RiRi said, “Lingerie, to me, should be worn any way and anywhere that you want…”
“Whether you want it to be seen on display outside of T-shirts or inside a jacket falling off, or just to be cozy or just to have a little support, it doesn’t matter.”
20
0