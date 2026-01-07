Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Rihanna’s “Distorted” Lingerie Photos Called Out For Manipulation After Fans Notice Key Details
Close-up of singer in Savage lingerie photos, sultry look with rings and glossy lips, image at center of manipulation claims
Celebrities, Entertainment

Rihanna’s “Distorted” Lingerie Photos Called Out For Manipulation After Fans Notice Key Details

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
0

20

0

As Rihanna unveiled her Savage X Fenty brand’s new campaign, sharing several sultry photos of herself, the internet wasted no time calling her out over certain suspicious details.

On Tuesday, January 6, the pop icon shared images of herself modeling lingerie from the new collection, marking her first major brand campaign following the birth of her baby girl.

Highlights
  • Rihanna’s Valentine’s Day campaign sparked backlash, with fans accusing her of heavy photoshopping and questioning the authenticity of the images.
  • After noticing certain details, social media users even fueled pregnancy and body-double rumors, citing what they described as “unrealistic” proportions in the photos.
  • Criticism intensified due to Savage X Fenty’s inclusivity legacy, as fans expressed disappointment that the brand appeared to stray from its usual standards.

Critics accused RiRi of heavily photoshopping the images, with some even floating wild theories that it wasn’t the singer at all but a “body double,” while others fueled whispers of a fourth pregnancy.

“They completely distorted her body with photoshop. Like, how did that make it to print? It looks so poorly done,” one netizen expressed.

RELATED:

    Rihanna’s racy lingerie photos for Savage X Fenty slammed over noticeable photoshop fail

    Pregnant pop star in black lace lingerie and leather jacket at premiere, distorted lingerie photos

    Pregnant pop star in black lace lingerie and leather jacket at premiere, distorted lingerie photos

    Image credits: Unique Nicole/Getty Images

    Rihanna unveiled new pieces from her brand’s annual Valentine’s Day collection, which she has launched each year since 2019.

    The 2026 drop, titled Love So Savage: A Modern Ode to Aphrodite, became available for purchase yesterday, both online via the brand’s official website and in retail stores.

    Inspired by Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love and beauty, the new line features an inclusive range of lingerie, sleepwear, and loungewear.

    Rihanna in pale blue sheer lingerie-style gown cradling baby bump at outdoor floral event - distorted lingerie photos

    Rihanna in pale blue sheer lingerie-style gown cradling baby bump at outdoor floral event - distorted lingerie photos

    Image credits: Jan De Meuleneir / Photonews via Getty Images

    Rihanna starred in the campaign as a modern-day Aphrodite, modeling several pieces alongside other models, including Elon Musk’s daughter Vivian Wilson, Michael Cooper Jr., and Lovie Simone.

    In a carousel of photos shared on her official Instagram account, the Grammy winner posed in a red lingerie set and a black floral ensemble against a backdrop of marble columns, statues, and lush greenery.

    Rihanna's "Distorted" Lingerie Photos Called Out For Manipulation After Fans Notice Key Details

    Image credits: badgalriri

    Social comment about Rihanna distorted lingerie photos saying no one wants anything from her but an album, uneasy emoji

    Social comment about Rihanna distorted lingerie photos saying no one wants anything from her but an album, uneasy emoji

    Facebook comment screenshot about Valentine and love with smile emoji and reactions, Rihanna distorted lingerie

    Facebook comment screenshot about Valentine and love with smile emoji and reactions, Rihanna distorted lingerie

    She captioned the post with a red rose and heart emoji, writing, “Aphrodite was a savage.”

    As soon as the images were shared on social media, users began questioning their authenticity after noticing what they believed to be heavy photoshopping, with many saying the Diamonds singer looked “unrecognizable.”

    Fans accused the 37-year-old brand owner of “shameful” body editing, with one user commenting, “I thought advertising had to label edited or AI content”

    Woman in floral black lingerie and robe, warm cinematic lighting, shown in distorted lingerie photos controversy

    Woman in floral black lingerie and robe, warm cinematic lighting, shown in distorted lingerie photos controversy

    Image credits: badgalriri

    One person wrote on Reddit, “Riri is beautiful but she is not built like this,” while another agreed, adding, “Those neural filters in Photoshop can be way too strong. And there is an ideal of smooth skin and no cellulite. Shameful.”

    A third remarked, “They really photoshopped the hell out of her body.”

    Celeb in red lingerie with arms raised, portrait suggesting lingerie photo distortion and manipulation noticed by fans

    Celeb in red lingerie with arms raised, portrait suggesting lingerie photo distortion and manipulation noticed by fans

    Image credits: badgalriri

    Others questioned the apparent disproportion in her features, noting that Rihanna’s face appeared unusually small compared to her lower body, which many deemed “fake” and “edited.”

    One netizen asked, “The first photo is really warping me, like is her face actually that small and her a*s that big? No hate at all to the a*s, just confusion about the comparison size.”

    Reddit comment: Riri is beautiful but she is not built like this, reacting to Rihanna lingerie photos manipulation

    Reddit comment: Riri is beautiful but she is not built like this, reacting to Rihanna lingerie photos manipulation

    Reddit comment asking if Rihanna distorted lingerie photos are photoshopped

    Reddit comment asking if Rihanna distorted lingerie photos are photoshopped

    Screenshot of a social media comment reading They are not showing her stomach at all about Rihanna lingerie photos

    Screenshot of a social media comment reading They are not showing her stomach at all about Rihanna lingerie photos

    “There’s a weird indent under her a*s in both pics, it’s so clearly not her natural body. Blatant editing and so poorly done. And on RIHANNA of all people!”

    The campaign sparked rumors of a fourth pregnancy, as some speculated that Rihanna, who gave birth to her third child just months ago, was hiding certain details in the images

    Woman in red lingerie posing by classical columns, image resembling distorted lingerie photos under fan scrutiny

    Woman in red lingerie posing by classical columns, image resembling distorted lingerie photos under fan scrutiny

    Image credits: badgalriri

    Many also voiced frustration over what they perceived as “unrealistic” body standards resulting from photoshopping, expressing a preference for more “realistic” body types in lingerie advertising.

    The backlash intensified due to disappointment over the brand’s long-standing reputation for avoiding heavy retouching or editing in its campaign photos.

    Model in red lace lingerie, sultry pose with hand to mouth in warm studio lighting, distorted lingerie photos

    Model in red lace lingerie, sultry pose with hand to mouth in warm studio lighting, distorted lingerie photos

    Image credits: badgalriri

    In 2019, for instance, Savage X Fenty was widely praised for featuring models with visible facial scars and unretouched skin.

    In light of this, one Reddit user summed it up, writing, “She looked good before babies and looks amazing after, it would be nice to show a just had 3 babies body in lingerie esp someone like her who’s always come off as confident.”

    Social media comment screenshot reading That's Ri 10 years ago about Rihanna distorted lingerie photos

    Social media comment screenshot reading That's Ri 10 years ago about Rihanna distorted lingerie photos

    Social comment bubble with blurred avatar, text reads I'm about to sneeze, mentions Rihanna distorted lingerie photos

    Social comment bubble with blurred avatar, text reads I'm about to sneeze, mentions Rihanna distorted lingerie photos

    Social media comment bubble I can see another baby in the future with reactions, Rihanna distorted lingerie photos

    Social media comment bubble I can see another baby in the future with reactions, Rihanna distorted lingerie photos

    Another point of contention was RiRi not showing her stomach in any of the images, which quickly fueled pregnancy rumors.

    In the past, the Umbrella singer has concealed her baby bump for months at a time, and in January 2022, 2023, and 2025, she was pregnant with her children, sons RZA and Riot, and daughter Rocki, whom she shares with rapper A$AP Rocky

    pregnant celebrity in blue gown kissed on red carpet amid distorted lingerie photos controversy

    pregnant celebrity in blue gown kissed on red carpet amid distorted lingerie photos controversy

    Image credits: Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images

    “Ohhh, Lord. She’s hiding her belly again. I think I got another Fenty niece otw,” one user joked, while another added, “I know why ur always pregnant now.”

    Despite inclusivity being a core principle of Rihanna’s brand, the 2026 Valentine’s Day collection was accused of irony over alleged photoshopping

    Woman cradling newborn in pink outfit on bed, linked to distorted lingerie photos controversy

    Woman cradling newborn in pink outfit on bed, linked to distorted lingerie photos controversy

    Image credits: badgalriri

    Social media comment screenshot about Rihanna distorted lingerie photos controversy reading That's how you sell more lingerie

    Social media comment screenshot about Rihanna distorted lingerie photos controversy reading That's how you sell more lingerie

    Social comment bubble Ooh na na. What's my name? with emoji and reactions, related to Rihanna distorted lingerie

    Social comment bubble Ooh na na. What's my name? with emoji and reactions, related to Rihanna distorted lingerie

    The Valentine’s Day collection features romantic red lace, soft pink mesh, bold cuts, playful heart prints, unlined balconette br*s with ruffled details, lace-up bodysuits, and matching robes.

    The brand continues its commitment to inclusivity, offering br* sizes ranging from 30-46 in bands and A-H in cups, along with loungewear and underwear sizes from XS to 4XL.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

    Speaking to People about her lingerie drops and her personal rules when it comes to wearing lingerie, RiRi said, “Lingerie, to me, should be worn any way and anywhere that you want…”

    “Whether you want it to be seen on display outside of T-shirts or inside a jacket falling off, or just to be cozy or just to have a little support, it doesn’t matter.”

    “There’s definitely editing involved… I don’t even think that’s her body to begin with…” one suspicious netizen wrote

    Screenshot of a comment calling Rihanna distorted lingerie photos photoshopped, comparing to Kardashian workout shoot

    Screenshot of a comment calling Rihanna distorted lingerie photos photoshopped, comparing to Kardashian workout shoot

    Reddit comment complaining about Rihanna distorted lingerie photos and obvious photoshop, username and 2.1k points visible

    Reddit comment complaining about Rihanna distorted lingerie photos and obvious photoshop, username and 2.1k points visible

    Reddit comment screenshot by needsomeair13 about labeling edited/AI content, referencing Rihanna lingerie photos

    Reddit comment screenshot by needsomeair13 about labeling edited/AI content, referencing Rihanna lingerie photos

    Rihanna distorted lingerie photos, Reddit comment screenshot criticizing photoshopping and body inclusivity

    Rihanna distorted lingerie photos, Reddit comment screenshot criticizing photoshopping and body inclusivity

    Rihanna's "Distorted" Lingerie Photos Called Out For Manipulation After Fans Notice Key Details

    Reddit comment praising Rihanna distorted lingerie photos: user says they'd never wear clothes if they looked like that

    Reddit comment praising Rihanna distorted lingerie photos: user says they'd never wear clothes if they looked like that

    Reddit screenshot with a comment about Rihanna distorted lingerie photos noting focus on her face rather than the product

    Reddit screenshot with a comment about Rihanna distorted lingerie photos noting focus on her face rather than the product

    Screenshot of Reddit comment referencing Rihanna distorted lingerie photos, user jokes about Joey Tribbiani acting class

    Screenshot of Reddit comment referencing Rihanna distorted lingerie photos, user jokes about Joey Tribbiani acting class

    Reddit screenshot: comment says her brand made in sweatshops, criticizing Rihanna distorted lingerie photos

    Reddit screenshot: comment says her brand made in sweatshops, criticizing Rihanna distorted lingerie photos

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    20

    0

    20

    0

