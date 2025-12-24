Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“All The Photoshop Mistakes”: People Spot Several Alleged Editing Blunders In Meghan Markle’s Pic
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wearing matching blue LA hats, smiling together at an event with fans in the background.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“All The Photoshop Mistakes”: People Spot Several Alleged Editing Blunders In Meghan Markle’s Pic

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
21

-26

21

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle unveiled their official 2025 holiday card, offering a rare glimpse of their two children, the internet wasted no time tearing it apart over certain suspicious details.

Shared on December 19 on the Duchess of Sussex’s Instagram account as part of the couple’s annual festive tradition, the image quickly sparked backlash.

Highlights
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2025 Christmas card, featuring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, sparked intense online backlash.
  • The Sussexes were accused of photoshopping the family image, and Meghan’s sheer dress was also deemed “inappropriate” for the occasion.
  • Having faced multiple editing accusations over the years, their recent “mistake” drew comparisons to Princess Kate Middleton’s past Mother’s Day photo controversy.

Critics accused them of yet another photoshopping mishap and blasted Meghan’s “questionable” outfit choice in the image.

“This is not just a fake. It’s a really bad fake,” one furious netizen wrote.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Christmas Card With Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Slammed Over Possible Photoshop Fail

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wearing matching LA caps, smiling together at an event amid holiday snap manipulation claims.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wearing matching LA caps, smiling together at an event amid holiday snap manipulation claims.

    Image credits: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

    Sharing annual Christmas cards has been a tradition for the Sussexes since their 2018 wedding, with the couple releasing one each holiday season without fail.

    In the festive photo, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stood on a whimsical wooden bridge surrounded by greenery, with a narrow stream flowing beneath it.

    They were joined by their two children, with everyone dressed in coordinated shades of white, except for Princess Lilibet, who wore a pale blue knee-length dress.

    Meghan Markle and children share a tender moment outdoors in a holiday snap raising discussion about manipulation details.

    Meghan Markle and children share a tender moment outdoors in a holiday snap raising discussion about manipulation details.

    Image credits: meghan

    Prince Harry embraced Prince Archie, while Markle held her daughter’s hands, touching her forehead to the four-year-old’s in an affectionate moment.

    The former actress captioned the post, “Happy Holidays! From our family to yours.”

    As soon as the image was shared on social media, users began questioning its authenticity after noticing a distortion around Prince Harry’s head.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in holiday snap outdoors with children on rustic bridge surrounded by lush greenery

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in holiday snap outdoors with children on rustic bridge surrounded by lush greenery

    Image credits: meghan

    Many pointed out what appeared to be a smudge near his head, while others claimed that a portion of the 41-year-old’s hair seemed to be missing.

    One netizen wrote, “What happened with the editing? The back of Harry’s head is missing above the hairline.”

    Another added, “Right away you can see all the Photoshop mistakes… I may be wrong, but this photo doesn’t look right to me.”

    Critics claimed that a chunk of Prince Harry’s head appeared to be missing, while the 44-year-old actress was slammed for wearing an “awful” sheer dress

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their children in a candid holiday scene sparking fan discussions about manipulation.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their children in a candid holiday scene sparking fan discussions about manipulation.

    Image credits: The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan Duke & Duchess of Sussex

    Others pointed out what they described as the “unnaturally” long feet of both the Duke of Sussex and four-year-old Lilibet, arguing that her proportions appeared inconsistent, especially given that she is younger than six-year-old Archie, who seemed to have shorter feet.

    Summing up the speculation in a Reddit thread, one critic wrote, “Archie’s also much smaller than lilibet despite being literally inches away. Meghan’s forehead has a weird curvature that isn’t in any of her other pics and lili is not dressed to match anybody in the photo.”

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pictured outdoors with blurred greenery in the background amid holiday snap manipulation claims.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pictured outdoors with blurred greenery in the background amid holiday snap manipulation claims.

    Image credits: meghan

    Comment discussing a detail in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday snap, questioning an edited appearance.

    Comment discussing a detail in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday snap, questioning an edited appearance.

    According to the commenter, “harry and archie are not in the pic, they are photoshopped in. Meghan possibly photoshopped herself with lili.”

    Another point of contention was the Suits alum’s slightly sheer ivory dress, which revealed the outline of her back and legs, something several critics deemed “unattractive” and inappropriate for a Christmas card.

    “Awful dress. Not only was the picture taken with her see-through dress, she [also] chose this picture as her Christmas card,” one critic wrote.

    Children holding hands on a rustic bridge in a garden, related to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle holiday snap manipulation.

    Children holding hands on a rustic bridge in a garden, related to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle holiday snap manipulation.

    Image credits: meghan

    Comment criticizing Lilly's feet size, expressing disbelief and describing them as too big for a little girl.

    Comment criticizing Lilly's feet size, expressing disbelief and describing them as too big for a little girl.

    While the couple has not addressed the latest wave of photoshopping accusations, it certainly isn’t the first time they have faced such claims.

    Earlier this year, in May, to mark the seventh anniversary of their 2018 wedding at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Markle shared an Instagram post that once again landed her in the midst of photoshop allegations.

    “The harder they try to make themselves appear natural, the more they fail,” one critic reacted after noticing certain “fake” details in the image

    Close-up of feet wearing black slingback flats amid rocks and green plants, related to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle manipulation claims.

    Close-up of feet wearing black slingback flats amid rocks and green plants, related to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle manipulation claims.

    Image credits: meghan

    Screenshot of a comment criticizing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday snap, mentioning manipulation and Photoshop.

    Screenshot of a comment criticizing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday snap, mentioning manipulation and Photoshop.

    In one of the images from the post, Meghan and Harry were seen facing each other with their noses touching.

    However, viewers suggested that the moment was not genuine and had instead been edited into a single image using two separate photos taken during their 2018 tour of New Zealand.

    During that visit, the pair performed the hongi, a traditional Māori greeting in which two people press their noses and foreheads together, which critics believe was used to create the anniversary image.

    Collage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engaging with people and animals in various joyful moments during holiday season.

    Collage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engaging with people and animals in various joyful moments during holiday season.

    Image credits: The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan Duke & Duchess of Sussex

    Comment criticizing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday snap for alleged manipulation spotted by fans online.

    Comment criticizing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday snap for alleged manipulation spotted by fans online.

    Moreover, last year’s Christmas card from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also sparked speculation that the image may have been artificially created.

    Their 2024 Christmas card featured a collage of six photographs, including one image showing the entire family together in a park setting.

    However, upon closer inspection, viewers claimed to spot several apparent inconsistencies in the image, such as Prince Harry appearing to have six fingers on one hand, dogs that seemed “digitally positioned,” and Princess Lilibet looking roughly the “same height as her brother.”

    Image credits: Dan Wootton Outspoken

    One observer commented at the time, “Look at this dodgy digitally altered photo Harry and Meghan have released for Christmas! The shadows are all wrong, you can see the digitally altered outline around Meghan and the dogs have been superimposed.”

    “Also, are we supposed to believe Lilibet is around six or seven years old or what?!”

    Over the years, the couple has faced multiple photoshop accusations, at times even drawing comparisons to Princess Kate Middleton’s own editing backlash

    Meghan Markle in a black dress sitting indoors with an attentive expression, related to Prince Harry holiday snap manipulation.

    Meghan Markle in a black dress sitting indoors with an attentive expression, related to Prince Harry holiday snap manipulation.

    Image credits: The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan Duke & Duchess of Sussex

    As Harry and Meghan’s 2025 card was dragged online, netizens also resurfaced past controversies, speculating that this latest “terrible Photoshop” may have been intentional, aimed at stirring a reaction similar to Catherine’s Mother’s Day editing scandal.

    For those unaware, in March last year, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, Meghan’s sister-in-law, sparked backlash after sharing a digitally altered Mother’s Day photo featuring her three children.

    Collage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photos pinned on a board, highlighting moments from their holiday and personal life.

    Collage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photos pinned on a board, highlighting moments from their holiday and personal life.

    Image credits: meghan

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle holiday photo with fan criticism about image manipulation and visual details noticed online

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle holiday photo with fan criticism about image manipulation and visual details noticed online

    The controversy escalated when major news agencies, including the Associated Press (AP), Getty Images, Reuters, and Agence France-Presse (AFP), withdrew the image from their archives over concerns about photo manipulation.

    Kate later addressed the situation herself, confirming that the image had been an “experiment with editing” in an apology shared on her X account days later.

    Family smiling together outdoors in cozy sweaters, sparking discussion about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle holiday snap manipulation.

    Family smiling together outdoors in cozy sweaters, sparking discussion about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle holiday snap manipulation.

    Image credits: princeandprincessofwales

    “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”

    “Meghan photoshops because no one will pose in a photo with her. She has been doing it since at least her suits days,” one netizen harshly claimed

    Comment text criticizing a photo as intentionally done for attention in discussion about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday snap manipulation.

    Comment text criticizing a photo as intentionally done for attention in discussion about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday snap manipulation.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle holiday snap criticized for manipulation after fans spot odd photo details.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle holiday snap criticized for manipulation after fans spot odd photo details.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle holiday snap criticized for alleged manipulation with noticeable photo details.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle holiday snap criticized for alleged manipulation with noticeable photo details.

    Comment discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s holiday snap being seen as manipulation by fans.

    Comment discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s holiday snap being seen as manipulation by fans.

    Comment text criticizing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday photo as not factual, discussing manipulation claims.

    Comment text criticizing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday photo as not factual, discussing manipulation claims.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle holiday photo criticized for alleged manipulation after fans notice suspicious details.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle holiday photo criticized for alleged manipulation after fans notice suspicious details.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday photo criticized by fans for alleged manipulation after spotting suspicious details.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday photo criticized by fans for alleged manipulation after spotting suspicious details.

    Text excerpt discussing Meghan Markle's desire for attention and media sharing in relation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday snap manipulation controversy.

    Text excerpt discussing Meghan Markle's desire for attention and media sharing in relation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday snap manipulation controversy.

    Comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday snap being criticized for manipulation after fans notice details.

    Comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday snap being criticized for manipulation after fans notice details.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle posing in a holiday setting with fans criticizing image manipulation details.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle posing in a holiday setting with fans criticizing image manipulation details.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing alleged manipulation in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday snap.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing alleged manipulation in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday snap.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s holiday snap criticized for alleged photo manipulation after fans notice details.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s holiday snap criticized for alleged photo manipulation after fans notice details.

    Comment criticizing a messy hairstyle, posted on a social media platform by user almostanoldfart.

    Comment criticizing a messy hairstyle, posted on a social media platform by user almostanoldfart.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a holiday photo, with fans criticizing the image for signs of manipulation.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a holiday photo, with fans criticizing the image for signs of manipulation.

    Screenshot of online comment criticizing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday snap as manipulation and fake by fans.

    Screenshot of online comment criticizing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday snap as manipulation and fake by fans.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on holiday, photo criticized by fans for possible manipulation and suspicious details.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on holiday, photo criticized by fans for possible manipulation and suspicious details.

    Comment criticizing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday photo, mentioning dress transparency and bridge repair issues.

    Comment criticizing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday photo, mentioning dress transparency and bridge repair issues.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a holiday snap criticized for signs of manipulation noticed by fans.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a holiday snap criticized for signs of manipulation noticed by fans.

    User comment expressing skepticism and discomfort about the authenticity of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday snap.

    User comment expressing skepticism and discomfort about the authenticity of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday snap.

    Comment discussing skepticism about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday snap, questioning its authenticity and possible manipulation.

    Comment discussing skepticism about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday snap, questioning its authenticity and possible manipulation.

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities

    -26

    21

    -26

    21

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These public criticizers are awful. Her dress is far from sheer. The items around his head/hair are obviously leaves. And there is nothing wrong with anybody‘s feet. It’s Christmas ffs! Have some love and charity in your hearts.

    17
    17points
    reply
    outipitkanen avatar
    Ode
    Ode
    Community Member
    11 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hve to agree with Lyone, because the girl's feet look the same as in the other picture where she is barefeet, and the boy is obviously taller than her, just further back and with bent legs. I don't doubt that the Sussexes are a self-promoting bunch but WHY do people want to go and hate on the internet over a nothingburger??

    9
    9points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    10 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is the matter with people? There's a branch and some leaves out of focus in front of his head, and the child's feet aren't too big, there's TWO feet. You can see the back of the far heel making it look a bit like the same foot. People are desperate to find errors in very innocent photographs of these people. I don't care about them at all, but some people have weird obsessions about them, it seems!

    10
    10points
    reply
    amcgregor7419 avatar
    Tams21
    Tams21
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm starting to wonder if BP is slowly turning into a British tabloid newspaper.

    8
    8points
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's been going that way all year, sadly.

    5
    5points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
