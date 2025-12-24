“All The Photoshop Mistakes”: People Spot Several Alleged Editing Blunders In Meghan Markle’s Pic

ADVERTISEMENT

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle unveiled their official 2025 holiday card, offering a rare glimpse of their two children, the internet wasted no time tearing it apart over certain suspicious details.

Shared on December 19 on the Duchess of Sussex’s Instagram account as part of the couple’s annual festive tradition, the image quickly sparked backlash.

Highlights Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2025 Christmas card, featuring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, sparked intense online backlash.

The Sussexes were accused of photoshopping the family image, and Meghan’s sheer dress was also deemed “inappropriate” for the occasion.

Having faced multiple editing accusations over the years, their recent “mistake” drew comparisons to Princess Kate Middleton’s past Mother’s Day photo controversy.

Critics accused them of yet another photoshopping mishap and blasted Meghan’s “questionable” outfit choice in the image.

“This is not just a fake. It’s a really bad fake,” one furious netizen wrote.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wearing matching LA caps, smiling together at an event amid holiday snap manipulation claims.

Image credits: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Sharing annual Christmas cards has been a tradition for the Sussexes since their 2018 wedding, with the couple releasing one each holiday season without fail.

In the festive photo, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stood on a whimsical wooden bridge surrounded by greenery, with a narrow stream flowing beneath it.

They were joined by their two children, with everyone dressed in coordinated shades of white, except for Princess Lilibet, who wore a pale blue knee-length dress.

Meghan Markle and children share a tender moment outdoors in a holiday snap raising discussion about manipulation details.

Image credits: meghan

Prince Harry embraced Prince Archie, while Markle held her daughter’s hands, touching her forehead to the four-year-old’s in an affectionate moment.

The former actress captioned the post, “Happy Holidays! From our family to yours.”

As soon as the image was shared on social media, users began questioning its authenticity after noticing a distortion around Prince Harry’s head.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in holiday snap outdoors with children on rustic bridge surrounded by lush greenery

Image credits: meghan

Many pointed out what appeared to be a smudge near his head, while others claimed that a portion of the 41-year-old’s hair seemed to be missing.

One netizen wrote, “What happened with the editing? The back of Harry’s head is missing above the hairline.”

Another added, “Right away you can see all the Photoshop mistakes… I may be wrong, but this photo doesn’t look right to me.”

Critics claimed that a chunk of Prince Harry’s head appeared to be missing, while the 44-year-old actress was slammed for wearing an “awful” sheer dress

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their children in a candid holiday scene sparking fan discussions about manipulation.

Image credits: The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan Duke & Duchess of Sussex

Others pointed out what they described as the “unnaturally” long feet of both the Duke of Sussex and four-year-old Lilibet, arguing that her proportions appeared inconsistent, especially given that she is younger than six-year-old Archie, who seemed to have shorter feet.

Summing up the speculation in a Reddit thread, one critic wrote, “Archie’s also much smaller than lilibet despite being literally inches away. Meghan’s forehead has a weird curvature that isn’t in any of her other pics and lili is not dressed to match anybody in the photo.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pictured outdoors with blurred greenery in the background amid holiday snap manipulation claims.

Image credits: meghan

Comment discussing a detail in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday snap, questioning an edited appearance.

According to the commenter, “harry and archie are not in the pic, they are photoshopped in. Meghan possibly photoshopped herself with lili.”

Another point of contention was the Suits alum’s slightly sheer ivory dress, which revealed the outline of her back and legs, something several critics deemed “unattractive” and inappropriate for a Christmas card.

“Awful dress. Not only was the picture taken with her see-through dress, she [also] chose this picture as her Christmas card,” one critic wrote.

Children holding hands on a rustic bridge in a garden, related to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle holiday snap manipulation.

Image credits: meghan

Comment criticizing Lilly's feet size, expressing disbelief and describing them as too big for a little girl.

While the couple has not addressed the latest wave of photoshopping accusations, it certainly isn’t the first time they have faced such claims.

Earlier this year, in May, to mark the seventh anniversary of their 2018 wedding at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Markle shared an Instagram post that once again landed her in the midst of photoshop allegations.

“The harder they try to make themselves appear natural, the more they fail,” one critic reacted after noticing certain “fake” details in the image

Close-up of feet wearing black slingback flats amid rocks and green plants, related to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle manipulation claims.

Image credits: meghan

Screenshot of a comment criticizing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday snap, mentioning manipulation and Photoshop.

In one of the images from the post, Meghan and Harry were seen facing each other with their noses touching.

However, viewers suggested that the moment was not genuine and had instead been edited into a single image using two separate photos taken during their 2018 tour of New Zealand.

During that visit, the pair performed the hongi, a traditional Māori greeting in which two people press their noses and foreheads together, which critics believe was used to create the anniversary image.

Collage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engaging with people and animals in various joyful moments during holiday season.

Image credits: The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan Duke & Duchess of Sussex

Comment criticizing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday snap for alleged manipulation spotted by fans online.

Moreover, last year’s Christmas card from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also sparked speculation that the image may have been artificially created.

Their 2024 Christmas card featured a collage of six photographs, including one image showing the entire family together in a park setting.

However, upon closer inspection, viewers claimed to spot several apparent inconsistencies in the image, such as Prince Harry appearing to have six fingers on one hand, dogs that seemed “digitally positioned,” and Princess Lilibet looking roughly the “same height as her brother.”

Image credits: Dan Wootton Outspoken

One observer commented at the time, “Look at this dodgy digitally altered photo Harry and Meghan have released for Christmas! The shadows are all wrong, you can see the digitally altered outline around Meghan and the dogs have been superimposed.”

“Also, are we supposed to believe Lilibet is around six or seven years old or what?!”

Over the years, the couple has faced multiple photoshop accusations, at times even drawing comparisons to Princess Kate Middleton’s own editing backlash

Meghan Markle in a black dress sitting indoors with an attentive expression, related to Prince Harry holiday snap manipulation.

Image credits: The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan Duke & Duchess of Sussex

As Harry and Meghan’s 2025 card was dragged online, netizens also resurfaced past controversies, speculating that this latest “terrible Photoshop” may have been intentional, aimed at stirring a reaction similar to Catherine’s Mother’s Day editing scandal.

For those unaware, in March last year, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, Meghan’s sister-in-law, sparked backlash after sharing a digitally altered Mother’s Day photo featuring her three children.

Collage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photos pinned on a board, highlighting moments from their holiday and personal life.

Image credits: meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle holiday photo with fan criticism about image manipulation and visual details noticed online

The controversy escalated when major news agencies, including the Associated Press (AP), Getty Images, Reuters, and Agence France-Presse (AFP), withdrew the image from their archives over concerns about photo manipulation.

Kate later addressed the situation herself, confirming that the image had been an “experiment with editing” in an apology shared on her X account days later.

Family smiling together outdoors in cozy sweaters, sparking discussion about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle holiday snap manipulation.

Image credits: princeandprincessofwales

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”

“Meghan photoshops because no one will pose in a photo with her. She has been doing it since at least her suits days,” one netizen harshly claimed

Comment text criticizing a photo as intentionally done for attention in discussion about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday snap manipulation.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle holiday snap criticized for manipulation after fans spot odd photo details.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle holiday snap criticized for alleged manipulation with noticeable photo details.

Comment discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s holiday snap being seen as manipulation by fans.

Comment text criticizing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday photo as not factual, discussing manipulation claims.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle holiday photo criticized for alleged manipulation after fans notice suspicious details.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday photo criticized by fans for alleged manipulation after spotting suspicious details.

Text excerpt discussing Meghan Markle's desire for attention and media sharing in relation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday snap manipulation controversy.

Comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday snap being criticized for manipulation after fans notice details.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle posing in a holiday setting with fans criticizing image manipulation details.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing alleged manipulation in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday snap.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s holiday snap criticized for alleged photo manipulation after fans notice details.

Comment criticizing a messy hairstyle, posted on a social media platform by user almostanoldfart.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a holiday photo, with fans criticizing the image for signs of manipulation.

Screenshot of online comment criticizing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday snap as manipulation and fake by fans.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on holiday, photo criticized by fans for possible manipulation and suspicious details.

Comment criticizing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday photo, mentioning dress transparency and bridge repair issues.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a holiday snap criticized for signs of manipulation noticed by fans.

User comment expressing skepticism and discomfort about the authenticity of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday snap.

Comment discussing skepticism about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday snap, questioning its authenticity and possible manipulation.