“Just Stomping Around”: Nicole Kidman’s Nepo Baby Daughter Brutally Roasted For Runway Walk

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s “nepo” daughter, Sunday Rose, recently became the subject of intense online backlash following her appearance at New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2026.

The 17-year-old’s modeling gig at a Calvin Klein show left social media reacting with distaste, as many mocked her runway walk and questioned her qualifications for high-profile modeling opportunities.

Highlights 17-year-old Sunday Rose found herself at the center of online criticism after her Calvin Klein runway appearance sparked debate about her modeling credentials.

Social media users questioned whether she earned the high-profile gig on merit, with some bluntly suggesting her famous parents helped open doors.

Despite the backlash, the teen has previously shared that she handles criticism by focusing on gratitude, reminding critics that “fashion is so subjective.”

Many even suggested she secured the job solely because of her famous parents, with one user bluntly writing, “Remember when models were stunning, unique and natural? Not just some celeb’s child.”

RELATED:

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s teenage daughter, Sunday Rose, faced fierce criticism over her New York Fashion Week runway walk

Nicole Kidman with her daughter, posing together at an event, highlighting the nepo baby runway walk discussion.

Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

In recent years, Sunday Rose has been actively pursuing a career in high-fashion modeling, making significant strides since her runway debut at age 16 in October 2024.

Ever since being thrust into the spotlight as a model, the teenager has faced online criticism over her qualifications.

However, Sunday has previously stated that she has “been wanting to do this for so long” and remains focused on improving with every job.

Young model walking the runway in white dress and high socks during fashion show, highlighting nepo baby controversy.

Image credits: Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Comment on social media post criticizing Nicole Kidman's nepo baby daughter's runway walk, expressing doubt about modeling skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

She told NYLON last year, “Growing up, I went to my mom’s photo shoots a lot and got to observe, which definitely led to my interest in exploring the modeling world.”

However, her latest walk for Calvin Klein’s Autumn/Winter 2026 presentation at NYFW reignited debate around privilege and growing up with famous A-list parents in an industry that is otherwise known for ruthless competition.

Last month, Sunday walked for the luxury fashion brand wearing an oversized beige trench coat paired with slouchy leather boots.

Young woman in a black leather jacket holding a phone, embodying the nepo baby aesthetic in a casual outdoor setting.

Image credits: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

The look was accessorized with white gloves and a black leather clutch, while her hair was pulled back and left cascading down her back, complemented by minimal makeup.

Reportedly, her actress mother, Nicole Kidman, shared a clip of her runway walk on Instagram Stories, proudly gushing over her daughter with the caption, “New York, baby!”

ADVERTISEMENT

A viral video of the 17-year-old walking for Calvin Klein was labeled “just stomping around,” as many questioned her modeling skills

Female model in oversized beige coat and brown boots walking runway during fashion show with seated audience watching.

Image credits: sundayrose

Comment saying she’s doing way too much, reacting to Nicole Kidman’s nepo baby daughter’s runway walk.

But Sunday’s walk failed to impress social media users, who appeared to disagree with Kidman’s enthusiasm.

One critic noted, “Omg lol. This is a joke, right? She looks like she’s stomping angrily around.”

A second agreed, saying, “She walks like a pony! She’s not a model! Without her parents’ connections she would be helping the REAL models in and out of their runway outfits!”

ADVERTISEMENT

I’ve been thinking about this while watching the shows. The one lasting image I have of Calvin Klein is Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban. Nepo baby discourse aside, there’s something intriguing about her. A long, narrow face. No exaggerated features. Slight asymmetry that makes the eye… https://t.co/gBJo2O9rEBpic.twitter.com/25AH0CKPqy — sass•hion (@sasshion) February 17, 2026

Comment saying just stomping around with laughing emoji on social media post about Nicole Kidman's nepo baby daughter runway walk criticism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment reading they call it a runway, referring to Nicole Kidman's nepo baby daughter’s criticized runway walk.

“I love love love Nicole.. but Sunday Roast looks kinda weird as a model,” said one netizen, while another added, “I doubt she would be getting many jobs if it weren’t for her family…I don’t mean to be rude, but it is what it is.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Oh my, this is truly awful and makes Kate Moss’ daughter look like a super model. I’m embarrassed for [Sunday]…” commented a third user.

Others wrote, “Well, of course she’s a model. Celeb kids think it’s so easy, you don’t have to do anything, just wear clothes. Turns out even model have to do something.”

Calvin Klein collection runway look for Nicole Kidman's nepo baby daughter Sunday Rose with boots and long coat.

Image credits: sundayrose

“Definitely not model material, but they seem to get a lot of modeling work simply because of their parents.”

Summing up the general backlash targeting Sunday, one user questioned, “Nepotism aside, if she was hired and paid to be a runway model, then she should do it well. A girl… who didn’t walk well on the runway would be told they weren’t good and probably be fired. Why shouldn’t she be critiqued and treated the same way?”

ADVERTISEMENT

One critic harshly reacted, “Oh dear. 100% nepo baby 0% model material. Delusional and indulged!”

Model walking a runway in a beige coat during a fashion show, capturing Nicole Kidman nepo baby daughter runway walk controversy.

Image credits: sundayrose

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media post criticizing Nicole Kidman's nepo baby daughter’s runway walk, expressing skepticism about family dynamics.

The latest criticism of Sunday’s fashion walk came a year after she was blasted as a “nepo baby,” with unhappy netizens writing, “Another rich kid getting what she clearly does not deserve.”

When the 17-year-old was featured in Italian luxury fashion house Miu Miu’s January 2025 campaign, pictured wearing a beige trench coat, a bright red zip-up sweater, and a white knee-length skirt, she sparked negative comments such as, “She wouldn’t be there if they weren’t her parents,” “What is it with the daughters of famous parents always becoming ‘models’?” and “You didn’t get there from hard work, you got there because mummy or daddy helped you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicole Kidman with her daughter at an event, highlighting the nepo baby runway walk and fashion appearance.

Image credits: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Many critics even suggested at the time that she give up modeling and explore another career path.

“Oh please, why be a model so many other things to do,” one said.

“Try painting or acting instead. This is not for her,” commented another user.

“Did she work hard for it? NO. Look at the young models who work so hard to get where she is…”

In the past, Sunday has candidly shared how she deals with negative attention and criticism by focusing on gratitude

Model walking runway in black textured coat with purple floral accessory, highlighting Nicole Kidman's nepo baby daughter fashion moment.

Image credits: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Accusations of nepotism and claims that celebrity children use their parents’ fame for personal gain have long followed many star kids in the industry.

Addressing how she handles harsh criticism, Sunday told NYLON in an interview last year, “Fashion is so subjective, and everyone has an opinion about everything.”

“The biggest lesson I’ve learned from my experience is to enjoy each moment as it comes, be grateful for the opportunities as I get them, and focus on bettering myself each time I get hired.”

“Just because she has famous parents doesn’t make her model/actress/musician. She needs to get into the real world and get a proper job…” wrote one netizen

Comment by Jessica about nepotism and natural talent in job acquisition, shown in a black and white profile image.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media reading Running off somewhere I guess from user xfittennisbeast with zero likes.

Comment on social media post mentioning a show called stomp, related to Nicole Kidman's nepo baby daughter and runway walk criticism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a harsh online comment criticizing Nicole Kidman's nepo baby daughter's ungraceful runway walk.

ADVERTISEMENT

User comment saying Is this a horse race with user profile picture showing a person wearing sunglasses.

Comment on social media expressing disgust about nepotism with sick face emojis in response to Nicole Kidman's nepo baby runway walk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment saying Nice strut in black text next to a profile picture of a man with short hair and glasses, referencing Nicole Kidman's nepo baby daughter runway walk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment saying Why are they in such a hurry with a profile picture of a woman in dim lighting and 2 likes.

Comment reading Nepo fatigue replying to a post about Nicole Kidman's nepo baby daughter on a social media platform.

Comment on social media post saying oh no honayy with laughing emoji, reacting to Nicole Kidman's nepo baby daughter runway walk.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Gina Kay reading Clomp clomp clomp, with 13 likes, referring to Nicole Kidman's nepo baby daughter's runway walk.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Nicole Kidman's nepo baby daughter and her runway walk appearance.

Comment saying Walks or stomps, questioning the style of Nicole Kidman's nepo baby daughter on the runway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on Instagram post saying Wonder how she got the gig, expressing skepticism about Nicole Kidman's nepo baby daughter's runway walk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media post by Lori Haight Gregori reading Stomps Calvin Klein with 26 likes, referencing Nicole Kidman's nepo baby daughter runway walk.

Comment reading too many nepo babies posted by user Sia B with 34 likes on a social media platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment expressing frustration over nepo baby daughter being a model instead of pursuing higher education.