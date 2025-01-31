Nicole Kidman’s “Nepo Baby” Lands Big Modeling Gig Despite Savage Reaction To Runway Debut

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens were left rolling their eyes as Sunday Rose, daughter of Nicole Kidman, continued to dabble in the modeling world.

The 16-year-old “nepo baby” appeared to be following in the footsteps of her famous mother, building a life for herself in front of the camera.

But social media users have been cringing at her recent photographs for a Miu Miu campaign.

Highlights Nicole Kidman‘s daughter Sunday Rose faced backlash for her new appearance in a Miu Miu campaign.

The 16-year-old “nepo baby” was pictured in a video ad alongside Chinese actress Liu Haocun.

“She wouldn’t be there if they weren’t her parents,” said one critic.

Nicole Kidman said she was “incredibly proud and supportive” after the teenager made her runway debut last October.

RELATED:

Nicole Kidman‘s daughter, Sunday Rose, faced criticism for her new appearance in a Miu Miu campaign

Share icon

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Italian luxury fashion house featured Sunday Rose in a new ad campaign just months after she made her runway debut last October.

In the recent campaign, the teenager was pictured wearing one of the looks she wore for her debut catwalk during the fashion brand’s Spring/Summer 2025 Paris Fashion Week in October.

Wearing Miu Miu’s beige trench coat, a bright red zip-up sweater, and a white knee-length skirt, Sunday Rose was captured sitting on a chair holding a large purse with her feet far apart.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Miu Miu

The daughter of country singer Keith Urban was also featured in the fashion brand’s video campaign alongside Chinese actress Liu Haocun.

Several netizens were unhappy to see Sunday Rose in the campaign, with one saying: “Yep, another rich kid getting what she clearly does not deserve.”

“She wouldn’t be there if they weren’t her parents,” said one critic, while another asked, “What is it with the daughters of famous parents always becoming “models?”

“You didnt get there from hard work, you got there because mummy or daddy helped you,” said another.

The ad for the fashion house came months after the teenager made her runway debut

Share icon

Image credits: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

When Sunday Rose made her runway debut last October, she said in a behind-the-scenes interview with Vogue that she had been wanting to get into modeling for so long.

“So when the offer came through, it was really exciting,” she told the outlet. “And now the day’s finally here.”

Following the show, the youngster received immense backlash for her stern-faced walk in a delicate, sleeveless white dress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Miu Miu

“I can hear the heels slapping the floor,” one commented at the time.

Others suggested she give up on modeling and explore another career.

“Oh please, why be a model so many other things to do,” one said.

“Try painting or acting instead,” read another piece of advice. “This is not for her.”

“Oh please, why be a model so many other things to do,” one critic said online

Share icon

Image credits: miumiu

While netizens may not be pleased with Sunday Rose dipping her feet into modeling, her parents, Kidman and Urban, expressed pride in their teenage daughter’s new ventures.

“[I’m] Incredibly proud and supportive,” the Big Little Lies star told E! News in October when her daughter was fresh off the runway.

“Just there for her. Just being a mom,” she added.

The Hollywood star—who also shares daughter Faith Margaret, 13, with the singer and daughter Bella, 31, and son Connor, 29, with ex, Tom Cruise—gave some special advice to Sunday Rose before she set foot on the runway.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was just like, ‘You got this baby,’” the Australian-American star told the outlet. “I’m trying to give her her own space, you know? [Not be] overbearing or dominant in any way.”

Nicole Kidman said she was “incredibly proud and supportive” of her daughter’s modeling debut

Share icon

Image credits: voguemagazine

The Eyes Wide Shut star previously admitted she wasn’t initially happy about her daughter pursuing modeling.

It was “all driven” by Sunday Rose, she said of the teenager’s entry into the industry.

Kidman also said it worked in her daughter’s favor to have Miu Miu’s founder, Miuccia Prada, rooting for her.

“Miuccia just loved her and was like, ‘No, I want her,’” the veteran actress told The Hollywood Reporter, “And Miuccia is so powerful as a woman. So that was a good match.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miu Miu (@miumiu)

As Kidman herself had worked with the designer since she was 23, she believed her daughter would be in good hands while working with Miu Miu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Husband Urban also called himself a “very proud” father for her older daughter’s runway stint.

“Hopefully we can just help her keep balance with everything through all of that,” he told People last October.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Miu Miu

The country crooner didn’t hesitate to express caution and said it was difficult for the parents to see their children growing up in the spotlight at a young age.

“Hopefully she’ll benefit by having two parents that know about a certain amount of celebrity,” he added.

The Grammy winner went on to brand parenting, regardless of fame, as a “challenge” that is all about trying to keep the balance.

“It’s all a process, but I think balance is key,” he added. “Keeping her firmly with schoolwork and structure and everything balanced in its place is key.”

“She wouldn’t be there if they weren’t her parents,” a social media user said

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT