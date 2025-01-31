Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Nicole Kidman’s “Nepo Baby” Lands Big Modeling Gig Despite Savage Reaction To Runway Debut
Celebrities, News

Nicole Kidman’s “Nepo Baby” Lands Big Modeling Gig Despite Savage Reaction To Runway Debut

Open list comments 6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

11

Open list comments

6

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens were left rolling their eyes as Sunday Rose, daughter of Nicole Kidman, continued to dabble in the modeling world.

The 16-year-old “nepo baby” appeared to be following in the footsteps of her famous mother, building a life for herself in front of the camera.

But social media users have been cringing at her recent photographs for a Miu Miu campaign.

Highlights
  • Nicole Kidman‘s daughter Sunday Rose faced backlash for her new appearance in a Miu Miu campaign.
  • The 16-year-old “nepo baby” was pictured in a video ad alongside Chinese actress Liu Haocun.
  • “She wouldn’t be there if they weren’t her parents,” said one critic.
  • Nicole Kidman said she was “incredibly proud and supportive” after the teenager made her runway debut last October.
RELATED:

    Nicole Kidman‘s daughter, Sunday Rose, faced criticism for her new appearance in a Miu Miu campaign

    Nepo baby" poses with Nicole Kidman at a fashion event, wearing an elegant outfit amidst disco lights.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    The Italian luxury fashion house featured Sunday Rose in a new ad campaign just months after she made her runway debut last October.

    In the recent campaign, the teenager was pictured wearing one of the looks she wore for her debut catwalk during the fashion brand’s Spring/Summer 2025 Paris Fashion Week in October.

    Wearing Miu Miu’s beige trench coat, a bright red zip-up sweater, and a white knee-length skirt, Sunday Rose was captured sitting on a chair holding a large purse with her feet far apart.

    Young model gazing in mirror, wearing a white dress, in a softly lit room, embodying confidence and elegance.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Miu Miu

    The daughter of country singer Keith Urban was also featured in the fashion brand’s video campaign alongside Chinese actress Liu Haocun.

    Several netizens were unhappy to see Sunday Rose in the campaign, with one saying: “Yep, another rich kid getting what she clearly does not deserve.”

    “She wouldn’t be there if they weren’t her parents,” said one critic, while another asked, “What is it with the daughters of famous parents always becoming “models?”

    “You didnt get there from hard work, you got there because mummy or daddy helped you,” said another.

    The ad for the fashion house came months after the teenager made her runway debut

    Young model in a white dress on the runway, showcasing the latest fashion trend.

    Image credits: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

    When Sunday Rose made her runway debut last October, she said in a behind-the-scenes interview with Vogue that she had been wanting to get into modeling for so long.

    “So when the offer came through, it was really exciting,” she told the outlet. “And now the day’s finally here.”

    Following the show, the youngster received immense backlash for her stern-faced walk in a delicate, sleeveless white dress.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Blonde model walking runway in a white dress, embodying nepo baby success in the fashion industry.

    Image credits: Miu Miu

    “I can hear the heels slapping the floor,” one commented at the time.

    Others suggested she give up on modeling and explore another career.

    “Oh please, why be a model so many other things to do,” one said.

    “Try painting or acting instead,” read another piece of advice. “This is not for her.”

    “Oh please, why be a model so many other things to do,” one critic said online

    Young woman in white dress and black heels sitting, backstage at a fashion show, related to Nicole Kidman's "nepo baby.

    Image credits: miumiu

    While netizens may not be pleased with Sunday Rose dipping her feet into modeling, her parents, Kidman and Urban, expressed pride in their teenage daughter’s new ventures.

    “[I’m] Incredibly proud and supportive,” the Big Little Lies star told E! News in October when her daughter was fresh off the runway.

    “Just there for her. Just being a mom,” she added.

    The Hollywood star—who also shares daughter Faith Margaret, 13, with the singer and daughter Bella, 31, and son Connor, 29, with ex, Tom Cruise—gave some special advice to Sunday Rose before she set foot on the runway.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I was just like, ‘You got this baby,’” the Australian-American star told the outlet. “I’m trying to give her her own space, you know? [Not be] overbearing or dominant in any way.”

    Nicole Kidman said she was “incredibly proud and supportive” of her daughter’s modeling debut

    Young model holding Vogue badge, smiling after landing big modeling gig.

    Image credits: voguemagazine

    The Eyes Wide Shut star previously admitted she wasn’t initially happy about her daughter pursuing modeling.

    It was “all driven” by Sunday Rose, she said of the teenager’s entry into the industry.

    Kidman also said it worked in her daughter’s favor to have Miu Miu’s founder, Miuccia Prada, rooting for her.

    “Miuccia just loved her and was like, ‘No, I want her,’” the veteran actress told The Hollywood Reporter, “And Miuccia is so powerful as a woman. So that was a good match.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Miu Miu (@miumiu)

    As Kidman herself had worked with the designer since she was 23, she believed her daughter would be in good hands while working with Miu Miu.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Husband Urban also called himself a “very proud” father for her older daughter’s runway stint.

    “Hopefully we can just help her keep balance with everything through all of that,” he told People last October.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Miu Miu

    The country crooner didn’t hesitate to express caution and said it was difficult for the parents to see their children growing up in the spotlight at a young age.

    “Hopefully she’ll benefit by having two parents that know about a certain amount of celebrity,” he added.

    The Grammy winner went on to brand parenting, regardless of fame, as a “challenge” that is all about trying to keep the balance.

    “It’s all a process, but I think balance is key,” he added. “Keeping her firmly with schoolwork and structure and everything balanced in its place is key.”

    “She wouldn’t be there if they weren’t her parents,” a social media user said

    Social media comment criticizing a celebrity's child's modeling opportunity, questioning fairness and merit.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on "Nepo Baby" modeling gig, questioning merit due to famous parents.

    Comment criticizing "nepo baby" modeling success.

    Comment criticizing nepo baby modeling success over hardworking young models.

    Comment questioning "nepo baby" modeling careers, displayed in a speech bubble format.

    Comment on nepotism in modeling industry.

    Comment criticizing a nepo baby, suggesting success due to family connections.

    Comment by Les Morrison saying 'Money can buy anything' with a facepalm emoji.

    Comment about nepotism in modeling success.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text comment about nepotism fame with a humorous tone.

    Comment on Nicole Kidman's "nepo baby" modeling debut, mentioning her famous mother.

    A comment about Nicole Kidman's "nepo baby" modeling success and industry connections.

    Comment criticizing a "nepo baby" model, mentioning personality and angst.

    Comment questioning Nicole Kidman's nepo baby modeling gig.

    Text discussing "Nepo Baby" and challenges faced by others in the industry, highlighting privilege and talent disparities.

    Text from Todd Kaseysdad Rutherford commenting on "nepo baby" and modeling gigs due to famous parents.

    Comment on Nicole Kidman's "Nepo Baby" success, highlighting hard work and talent.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a comment discussing "Nepo Baby" and influence in career success.

    Comment discussing Nicole Kidman's child pursuing modeling, emphasizing independence and success despite criticism.

    Comment defending Nicole Kidman's nepotism baby modeling debut from critical reactions.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    11

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    6
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    11

    Open list comments

    6

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ronanperry avatar
    Bean Driller
    Bean Driller
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hate to be the one to say it, but she is not attractive. She's not ugly, but she certainly does not look like she should be modeling. So over the nepo baby BS

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    #HelloNepo - Good job, taking a job away from someone who needs it.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She even has no symetrical face. Sometimes models are not always "beautiful" but they have a symetrical face and are photogenic. This girl is not made to be a model.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    ronanperry avatar
    Bean Driller
    Bean Driller
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hate to be the one to say it, but she is not attractive. She's not ugly, but she certainly does not look like she should be modeling. So over the nepo baby BS

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    #HelloNepo - Good job, taking a job away from someone who needs it.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She even has no symetrical face. Sometimes models are not always "beautiful" but they have a symetrical face and are photogenic. This girl is not made to be a model.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda