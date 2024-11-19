Nicole Kidman Breaks Silence On Viral Tom Cruise Divorce Celebration Meme: “I Know That Image!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Nicole Kidman has debunked the popular belief surrounding a viral image that became a meme after supposedly showing her celebrating her divorce from Tom Cruise.

In a recent interview with British GQ for their Men of the Year cover story, the 57-year-old set the record straight about the iconic 2001 picture that was widely interpreted as her joyfully leaving her lawyer’s office.

“Live everyday like you’re 2001 Nicole Kidman leaving her lawyer’s office after divorcing Tom Cruise,” reads the most popular caption associated with the photograph, which shows the actress lifting her hands in the air and screaming in celebration.

“That’s not true,” Kidman explained, putting an end to years of speculation. “That was from a film. That wasn’t real life. I know that image!.”

While the actress did not disclose to which production the picture belonged to, her reveal shattered the lore of one of the internet’s most beloved memes.

Nicole Kidman debunked the myth surrounding her famous meme image where she’s supposedly celebrating her divorce from Tom Cruise

“I’ll do anything for cinema, so you can meme me as much as you want,” the actress said to GQ.



The image gained renewed relevance when actress and dancer Jenna Dewan announced the end of her divorce with Channing Tatum by sharing the meme on her Instagram stories. The 43-year-old captioned Kidman’s image with “thank you universe.”

Kidman’s relationship with Tom Cruise was touted as “highly controversial” for several reasons, primarily revolving around the actor’s involvement with the Church of Scientology and the strain it put on the marriage.

The pair married in December 1990 during a private ceremony attended by their family members. “I was so young when I got married,” Kidman reflected in a 2016 interview with Red Magazine, with her being 23 and Cruise 28 at the time.

The couple adopted two children, Isabella Jane in 1992, and Connor in 1995, both of which have grown to become dedicated Scientologists.

Kidman and Cruise’s marriage was rumored to have ended due to incompatibilities with her beliefs and the actor’s allegiance to the Church of Scientology

Kidman’s unwillingness to convert to Scientology made her be considered a “suppressive person,” which in the church terms means that the person is critical of the belief and must be socially shunned by practicing Scientologists.

This meant that Kidman’s relationship with her adopted kids reportedly became strained after Cruise filed for divorce, a move that the actress stated to have “blindsided” her as she was still “madly in love” with the actor at the time.

Speculation surrounding the separation points towards the Church pressing the actor to file for divorce but neither party has confirmed it.

Besides briefly commenting on her relationship with Cruise due to the meme being brought up by GQ, the actress also touched upon her current marriage to songwriter Keith Urban, confessing that she sometimes wakes up “gasping and crying” over their relationship, and the thought of it ending due to mortality.