Nicole Kidman “Pained” By Son Connor’s Deepening Scientology Devotion After Controversial Tattoo

Nicole Kidman’s dreams of repairing her strained relationship with her son, Connor Cruise, appear to be slipping away.

The renowned actress, now 57, is reportedly grappling with the fear that her 29-year-old son is lost to Scientology forever, sources claimed.

“Nicole’s ache for her son is very real and extremely painful,” a source told New Idea, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s 29-year-old son, Connor, reportedly got a new tattoo reflecting his deepening devotion to Scientology

The devastating realization of having lost her son to Scientology comes in the wake of Connor’s recent tattoo, which is a stark symbol of his allegiance to the controversial religion.

The tattoo on his arm, which reads “1938,” is believed to be a reference to the first mention of Scientology by its founder, L. Ron Hubbard.

The permanent mark is seen as a testament to Connor’s deepening devotion to the faith. It is also a hard blow for the Moulin Rouge actress, the source added.

“Seeing Connor double down on his devotion to Scientology with a permanent inking on his body will be hard for her to take,” a source claimed

“Seeing Connor double down on his devotion to Scientology with a permanent inking on his body will be hard for her to take,” they told the outlet.

It was also alleged that the new tattoo signifies Connor’s elevated status within the church, potentially positioning him as “some kind of ‘prince’ of Scientology.” This development has left Nicole deeply concerned, as it suggests her son is becoming more entrenched in the religion that has driven a wedge between them.

The Big Little Lies star is a mother of four children in total. She first became a mother in 1993 and her then-husband, Tom Cruise, adopted their daughter, Bella. They then adopted Connor a few years later.

The star couple separated in 2001 in a highly publicized split. She later married singer Keith Urban in 2006, and together, they are parents to daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

The 57-year-old actress separated from Tom Cruise in 2001 and went on to marry Keith Urban in 2006

Connor and Bella have remained loyal Scientologists for years, which has reportedly been a point of contention between them and their mother.

“Nicole knows Connor and Bella are enveloped in their dad’s religion and will always respect that,’ said the source.

“She had hoped they might grow out of it once they got older or at least give her the opportunity to explain,” they went on to say. “However, if Connor is being earmarked for a senior role in the organisation, Nicole knows she has probably lost him forever.”

In addition to her children Connor and Bella Cruise, she also shares daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret with Keith

The Oscar-winning actress said she would “give up her life” for her kids because that’s her “purpose.”

“I’m very private about all that. I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 per cent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is,” she told Who Magazine in 2018.

She also insisted she will love her two oldest children no matter what their association to Scientology is.

“They are adults,” she added. “They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them.”