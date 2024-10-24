“He Really Doesn’t Know”: Nicole Kidman Shares Husband’s Response To Explicit ‘Babygirl’ Scenes

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicole Kidman’s husband Keith Urban had an unbothered response as the actress halted production on her new film Babygirl because she was getting too turned on.

Kidman shared several steamy scenes with two different actors in the movie and was forced to take a break since she felt “burnt out” by all the “orgasms.”

To some spouses, this may be a bizarre case, but Urban doesn’t seem to mind as much.

Nicole Kidman shared her husband’s response to the intimate scenes she had to stop after getting too “turned on”

Image credits: John Shearer / Getty

Kidman plays a high-powered CEO in the erotic thriller and stars alongside Harris Dickinson, who portrays a much younger intern. The two characters engage in a “BDSM dynamic,” according to LADbible.

Additionally, she had intimate scenes with Antonio Banderas, who played her husband in the movie.

Image credits: keithurban

In a recent interview with The Sun, the 57-year-old said, “There were times when we were shooting where I was like, ‘I don’t want to orgasm any more.’

“Don’t come near me. I hate doing this. I don’t care if I am never touched again in my life! I’m over it. It was so present all the time for me that it was almost like a burnout.”

Image credits: A24

Her husband, however, doesn’t seem very affected by the sex scenes.

As Kidman spoke to E! News Daily Pop, she stated, “My husband is an artist, so he understands all of it, and he also does not get involved.”

Image credits: A24

The actress added that although he doesn’t have much say in the movie, “he sees the show at the very end when it’s a show, all edited together, and he’s fresh eyes.

“He doesn’t read any script, he really doesn’t know what’s going on on the set, he’s got his own career that he’s completely absorbed in. He doesn’t know much about what I’m really doing.”

Kidman initially signed on the film to explore an area of her career she’d “never been” to before

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman)

The actress said she took on the project to explore unfamiliar territory.

“I’ve always been on a quest as an actor, I’m always going, where have I not been?” she said. “And what can I explore as a human being? And this was an area I’d never been.”

Kidman also mentioned she had wanted to work with director Halina Reijn for a while, saying, “I read the script and I thought it was so funny. But I also was turned on by it. I was also sort of hypnotized.”

Image credits: nicolekidman

During her speech at the Venice Film Festival, Reijn gave some context regarding Kidman and Dickinson’s characters and how the film gave them the freedom “to play out their confusion around power, gender, age, hierarchy, and primal instinct.”

She added, “Despite its forbidden nature, the joy of that exploration is liberating, even healing.”

After its premiere in Venice, Kidman won Best Actress for her performance.

Image credits: A24

Babygirl is set to be released in cinemas nationwide on December 25.