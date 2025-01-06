Body Language Expert Decodes Intense Nicole Kidman and Jodie Foster Interaction At Golden Globes

ADVERTISEMENT

Last night, the red carpet was rolled out at the Beverly Hilton Hotel to celebrate the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. Among the attendees at the star-studded event were Nicole Kidman and Jodie Foster, who engaged in an intense conversation that captured the curiosity of many netizens.

Jodie won her fifth Golden Globe for her role in the HBO series True Detective: Night Country. Nicole was nominated for Best Actress – Drama for Babygirl but lost to Fernanda Torres’ performance in I’m Still Here.

Highlights Nicole Kidman and Jodie Foster were filmed having an intense conversation at the 2025 Golden Globes.

A body language expert suggests their viral interaction showed "signals of friendship."

Fans speculate Nicole was talking to Jodie after the loss of the Australian actress' mother.

During a commercial break, Jodie was seen leaning toward Nicole, with the latter grabbing Jodie’s arms during the conversation.

RELATED:

Share icon Nicole Kidman and Jodie Foster had an intense conversation at the Golden Globes that left lip-readers puzzled



Image credits: Stewart Cook/Getty Images)

“Nicole Kidman is *locking in* to this intense conversation with Jodie Foster during the Golden Globes commercial break,” the New York Times‘ awards season columnist Kyle Buchanan captioned the video of the moment, which has been viewed by half a million users.

The actresses were also seen hugging as they posed together for a photo.

Analyzing their body language, expert Judi James told the DailyMail that the viral interaction showed “signals of friendship,” adding that there seemed to be “something rather fierce and intense about their body language during their brief conversation.”

Nicole was nominated for Best Actress – Drama for Babygirl, while Jodie took home the award for Best TV actress – limited series for True Detective: Night Country

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Share icon

Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

“[Foster is] combining the proximity with strong eye contact too, which, if it weren’t a ritual between friends, as this seems to be, could suggest dominance or even conflict.”

According to James, the stars’ “small shaking movements” seemed to indicate that they were talking about an important subject and “emphasizing their words to each other.”

“Nicole actually seems to prolong the conversation, seeming to want to insist on her answer to whatever it was Jodie asked,” the body language expert concludes.

The actresses were seen discussing an important subject during a commercial break

Share icon

Image credits: kylebuchanan

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: kylebuchanan

Dozens of social media users tried to lip-read what the actresses were saying. One of them wrote, “All I got from Nicole’s lips was ‘stay strong.’ The rest….I can’t make out.”

Another one thinks that the Babygirl actress told Jodie, “I’m sorry that she did that. Stay strong; it’s shocking.”

“All I could make out was, ‘Of course. I’m so glad you saw that, I’m so glad,’” a third said.

“I mean… Jodie’s obviously giving Nicole love after Nicole just lost her mom,” a fourth user speculated.

A separate fan hoped the stars were discussing a future project. “I want to bet money she’s asking Jodie to direct something she’ll be in. And it will be amazing.”

“All I got from Nicole’s lips was ‘stay strong.’ The rest….I can’t make out,” one fan wrote

Share icon

Image credits: kylebuchanan

Jodie took to the stage to collect the fifth Golden Globe of her career, having previously won for The Accused, The Silence of the Lambs, and The Mauritanian, as well as receiving an honorary Golden Globe in 2013.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Jodie prepared to accept the award, Sofía Vergara—who was also competing for Best TV actress – limited series for her role in Netflix’s Griselda—jokingly reacted to her loss.

The Modern Family star got up from her seat and walked towards the stage. “No, no! Not again! Give me one!” she yelled.

Share icon

Image credits: Golden Globes

“I know, I know,” Jodie said from the stage.

The Hollywood icon then mentioned Sofía in her acceptance speech. “You know, the greatest thing about being this age and being in this time is having a community of all these people, especially you, Sofía.”



“I just want to thank my family,” she continued. “Because Kit, my scientist son, and Charlie, my actor son who’s starting his career, hopefully you understand the joy, such joy, that comes from doing really hard, meaningful, good work.”

“So my boys, I love you, and this, of course, is for you. And the love of my life, Alex, thank you forever,” she added.

Jodie took home the fifth Golden Globe of her career, having previously won for The Accused , The Silence of the Lambs, and The Mauritanian , and receiving an honorary award in 2013

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Golden Globes

ADVERTISEMENT

The French film Emilia Pérez was the big winner of the night, as it took home four awards, including Best non-English language film, Best film – musical or comedy, an individual recognition for Zoe Saldaña (Best Supporting Actress), and Best original song.

The epic period drama film The Brutalist won three prizes: Best director (Brady Corbet), Best actor – drama (Adrien Brody), and Best film – drama.

In the TV category, the Japanese historical drama Shōgun took home four accolades and the Netflix hit Baby Reindeer scored two.

Demi Moore became a first-time winner for her role in The Substance, while Sebastian Stan won his first Golden Globe for A Different Man. Zoe Saldaña also picked up her fist award for Emilia Pérez.

Nicole Kidman is *locking in* to this intense conversation with Jodie Foster during the Golden Globes commercial break pic.twitter.com/6uQmC076h6 — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 6, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT



Nicole Kidman lost to Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres, who also beat Angelina Jolie and Pamela Anderson in the Best Actress – drama category for the political biographical film I’m Still Here.

The Australian star, who attended the award show with her husband Keith Urban, has already won six Golden Globes: the first in 1996 for the film To Die For and the most recent in 2022 for Being the Ricardos.

The ceremony was hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, who made the audience laugh during her opening monologue with jokes about Ozempic and Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s “holding space” Wicked interview, and an Adam Sandler impression.

“I hope they’re planning something together,” commented one fan

Share icon

Image credits: g_digitalfmcg

Share icon

Image credits: siyagoswami2024

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: g_digitalfmcg

Share icon

Image credits: liliesdaisies31

Share icon

Image credits: Eoin_ONeil

Share icon

Image credits: rajeshbmore

Share icon

Image credits: Y2KPoPKulture

Share icon

Image credits: kevmarinyo

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: naturistfred

Share icon

Image credits: HowardJkent81

Share icon

Image credits: mchale_myles

Share icon

Image credits: flickchickdc

Share icon

Image credits: mobileye65

Share icon

Image credits: Deppwifebeater

Share icon

Image credits: KaleidoscopeJem

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: SurajpalJatav

Share icon

Image credits: benryanwriter

Share icon

Image credits: Soul_Searcher9

Share icon

Image credits: SaweraMS

Share icon

Image credits: martinrojasrem