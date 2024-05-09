'That’s Completely Untrue’: Baby Reindeer Real Martha Fiona Harvey Breaks Her Silence For The First Time

ADVERTISEMENT

(Story developing) Fiona Harvey, the woman who claims to be the real Martha and infamous stalker from Netflix’s hit show Baby Reindeer said she was forced into confirming her identity in a new bombshell interview appearing on Piers Morgan’s Piers Morgan Uncensored tonight (May 9).

“I’ve come off Facebook as of yesterday,” Fiona told Piers, as she went on to react to clips circulating on social media debating the Netflix show.

“He’s got severe psychiatric problems,” Fiona said of Richard, as she pointed to one of the commentaries suggesting the series writer purposely made Martha look like her physically.

Fiona debunked sending 44,000 messages to Richard but did admit to having similarities to the series’ version of Martha, such as being “Scottish” and having “dark hair”.

Share icon

Image credits: Fiona Harvey

Just like Netflix’s Martha, Fiona really did have a stuffed reindeer toy, the Scottish woman admitted.

“I’m not technology wiz kid of the year,” the 58-year-old woman told Piers, as he questioned her about the infamous “sent from an iPhone” signature depicted on Baby Reindeer.

“I would love to see Netflix’s evidence for that,” Fiona said after clarifying that she had sent him a “handful” of emails before saying she sent him a total of “10”.

The law graduate from the University of Aberdeen admitted tweeting Richard 18 times, sending fewer than ten emails, and sending him one letter but denied messaging him on Facebook.

Share icon

Image credits: Fiona Harvey

ADVERTISEMENT

The interviewee denied ever contacting Richard’s parents or staying outside his girlfriend’s house, just wandering around, as the series suggested.

“I don’t know where he lived,” Piers’ guest said.

“That’s not very flattering,” Fiona told Piers as he noted her resemblance again with Martha after playing a segment of the series.

The Central Belt native affirmed: “I’m not a stalker, I’ve never been to jail,” as she stressed that she had never been charged with an offense.

Fiona claimed neither Netflix nor Richard had contacted her prior to making the show.

“They’re milking it for all of what it’s worth,” Fiona said to a clip of Richard being interviewed along with actress Jessica Gunning, who played Martha.

“I should’ve never gone in that bar,” Fiona went on to say as she recalled the time she met Richard.

Share icon

Image credits: piersmorgan

As the Scottish woman expressed doubt as to Richard’s sexual assault allegations, which he explicitly portrayed on the show, Piers went on to read Tweets dating back to 2014, where Fiona joked about getting her “curtains hung”.

“We were just trying to encourage him for his show,” Fiona explained. Baby Reindeer viewers would remember the Tweets being replicated in the series.

“Didn’t think he was a total psychopath who was going to attack me in that way,” Fiona exclaimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Piers Morgan Uncensored

Fiona claimed she “walked” and denied being “sacked” by Scottish solicitor Laura Wray.

Laura previously expressed that Fiona falsely accused both her and her spouse Labour MP Jimmy Wray of assaulting their three-year-old boy who suffers from a rare chromosomal disorder.

“Leave me alone please, get a life, get a proper job,” Fiona told Piers after being asked what she would’ve liked to tell Richard.

The woman claimed her current boyfriend was a lawyer, and that she would sue Richard, Netflix, and the Daily Mail.

Share icon

Image credits: Piers Morgan Uncensored

“That’s completely untrue,” the alleged stalker responded to all the accusations made against her, including sending thousands of emails and sexually assaulting the 34-year-old comedian.

Fiona suggested Richard probably forged the 105 hand-written letters he alleged to possess that she had sent him.

She went on to admit that she had “four to six” different email accounts, in addition to “four phones.”

The woman confessed to not being friends with the writer, adding “I don’t fancy little boys without jobs.”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Netflix

“He’s making money out of untrue fact, he’s the ultimate misogynist,” Fiona exclaimed, as she speculated Richard had made around £3 to 4 million.

Fiona said she would agree to take a lie detector test after Piers challenged her academic past at the University of Aberdeen.

“I have to tell white lies when I have to,” Fiona told Piers as he explained criminals were good liars, before claiming she had phoned Richard not more than six times.

Concluding the interview, Fiona said: “I think you should look at the number of articles that Richard Gadd and Jessica the actress have done, and how he and Netflix have promoted this.

“I think you should look at him saying I’m some sort of mental case and judge for yourselves.

“Because I can’t change your mind on this, I can just rebut what has been said, you need to make up your own mind.

“But my mind is made up, he’s a liar, and my friends say likewise.”

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

Following Richard Gadd’s success with his series based on his life, Fiona started garnering attention when her purported Facebook profile surfaced, revealing frequent postings of bizarre statements.

On May 2, she threatened legal action against Stephen King, in addition to announcing that she was ready to publish her own book.

ADVERTISEMENT

And last month, she warned about taking legal action against Netlfix, expressing her discontentment to several British media outlets.

The drama-thriller recounts Richard’s experience of being stalked by a mentally ill woman while he was a bartender at The Hawley Arms in Camden, London. In the show, the obsessive stalker Martha is portrayed by Jessica Cunning.

Given the show’s popularity, reaching number 1 on Netflix charts in over 30 countries, it was just a matter of time before the Internet sleuths collectively discovered the stalker’s real identity.

Fiona shares many similarities with Martha’s character: they’re both Scottish, around 20 years older than Gadd, studied law at university, and have a history of stalking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

In an Instagram story shared on April 22, Richard requested that fans not dig deeper into the people who inspired his abusers on the show, including a successful TV writer who sexually assaulted him.

“Hi, everyone. People I love, have worked with, and admire (including Sean Foley) are unfairly getting caught up in speculation,” the 34-year-old wrote.

“Please don’t speculate on who any of the real life people could be. That’s not the point of our show. Lots of love, Richard.”

The show’s creator isn’t the only one to have raised concerns about viewers’ attempts to uncover the characters’ true identities.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon