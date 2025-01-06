“Won’t Need A Fork”: Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande Go Wicked With Their Golden Globes Outfits

ADVERTISEMENT

Cynthia Erivo flaunted some “wickedly” fabulous nails at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

The 37-year-old star, nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy for her role in Wicked, spilled the tea on her nail art and said her manicurist took five hours to complete it.

Meanwhile, her costar Ariana Grande paid tribute to the “Yellow Brick Road” at the Golden Globe Awards Red Carpet Pre-Show at the Beverly Hilton.

“This took five hours,” she said. “My wonderful manicurist did it today.”

Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)

While speaking to E! during the award show, Erivo explained how her team tried to incorporate green into her red carpet look as a nod to her character Elphaba in the musical.

“Green is Elphaba’s skin color, but what she wears a lot is black, so I’ve been trying to mess around with the shapes and the structure of different kinds of black dresses,” she told E!. “We’ve been playing around with it and bringing green in occasionally.”

The actress also reflected on her friendship with Grande, who play Glinda in the musical.

Image credits: Michael Buckner/GG2025/Penske Media

“There’s stuff that people don’t see when we’re off camera,” Erivo told the outlet. “Our conversations that we have without everyone listening and how we are together after the cameras shut down.”

“We’re just silly sometimes. We have our ways of making sure we can communicate without words. I love that about us. We’ve gotten to really know each other.”

“She can tell immediately when I’m tired and I can tell immediately when she’s tired, I can tell when she’s nervous, she can tell when I’m nervous. We know exactly what each other needs. We’ve just spent that much time together and have been willing to learn each other that way and it’s just been lovely.”

Both Cynthia Erivo and her costar Ariana Grande earned Golden Globe nominations for their Wicked roles of Elphaba and Glinda

Image credits: Universal Pictures

Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Grande wore a pale yellow silk gown, which she described as a design from the Audrey Hepburn era of Givenchy. She also explained to Variety that the yellow color celebrates the iconic song from.

Wicked offers an origin story to some of the main Wizard of Oz characters.

“It’s yellow because of ‘Follow the Yellow Brick Road,’” she said about her dress. “It’s one of Glinda’s favorite colors and here we are.”

Ariana Grande wore a yellow dress to pay tribute to the “Yellow Brick Road”

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo pose for photos at the #GoldenGlobes. https://t.co/24rsV7nzLm pic.twitter.com/04kJcSEYjk — Variety (@Variety) January 6, 2025

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Wicked has grossed almost $700 million worldwide and earned four Golden Globe nominations, including Best Motion Picture and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

Grande’s portrayal of Glinda also earned her the nomination for Best Supporting Actress—a category she shared with fellow nominees Selena Gomez for her role in Emilia Pérez, Felicity Jones for her role in The Brutalist, and others. The award was taken home by Zoe Saldaña for her role of Rita Moro Castro in Emilia Pérez.

“It’s one of Glinda’s favorite colors and here we are,” said the Side to Side singer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)

Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Saldaña broke down in tears as she accepted her award, picking up her first ever Golden Globe in her years-long career.

“I’m filled with adrenaline, but my heart is full of gratitude,” she said in her acceptance speech. “Thank you so much to the Golden Globes for celebrating our film and honoring the women of Emilia Pérez. This is the first time for me and I’m just so blessed that I’m sharing this moment with Selena and Karla and Jacque and all of my fellow nominees. I’m in awe of you, your strength, your complexity, and your undeniable talent.”

“I know that it’s a competition, but all that I have witnessed is just us showing up for each other and celebrating each other and it’s just so beautiful,” she added.

“I love how extra they both are and just roll with it,” one social media user commented

