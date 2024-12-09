Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Look At All The Photoshop”: Ariana Grande’s Golden Globes Nomination Sparks Backlash
Celebrities, News

“Look At All The Photoshop”: Ariana Grande’s Golden Globes Nomination Sparks Backlash

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Ariana Grande’s Golden Globe nomination for her role as Glinda in the musical Wicked has been marred by a social media debate about her physical appearance.

Netizens engaged in a heated debate shortly after the announcement was made earlier today (December 9), with a portion of her fanbase expressing concern over her weight—which they argue could negatively affect her young audience’s self-esteem—and the other jumping to defend her.

Highlights
  • Ariana Grande's Golden Globe nomination sparks debate over her appearance.
  • Fans accuse official images as digitally altered to hide 'unhealthy' look.
  • Grande responds, saying her past body wasn't her healthiest version.
  • Wicked's promotion faced multiple controversies despite box office success.

The discussion is only the latest in a long string of comments surrounding the actress’ thin physique that surface every time she participates in an event promoting the movie.

“What happened to her body?” asked one fan, posting a photo comparison that had users describe Grande’s current version as “bony” and “emaciated.”

Ariana Grande’s recent Golden Globe nomination reignited the debate surrounding her appearance, with some users calling her the “bride-of-Skeletor”

"Look At All The Photoshop": Ariana Grande's Golden Globes Nomination Sparks Backlash

Image credits: Roy Rochlin / Getty

Others went as far as to accuse the official images of the actress dressed as her character in Wicked to be heavily altered digitally in an attempt to mask what they believed to be the actress’ “unhealthy appearance.

“Look at all the Photoshop and makeup she needs to look like a 7! a user argued. “It’s all hype with Ariana and never substance!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite efforts by Grande’s defenders to label the conversation as “misogynistic,“sexist, or an attempt at “body-shaming the songwriter, the topic has done anything but grow over the last few months, becoming more antagonistic towards her along the way.

"Look At All The Photoshop": Ariana Grande's Golden Globes Nomination Sparks Backlash

Image credits: Arturo Holmes / Getty

A particularly harsh comment wondered if a segment of Grande’s audience had been alienated by her new appearance: “I know for a fact that a substantial part of that base can’t stand the woke, whitewashed, bride-of-skeletor weirdo she’s turned into.”

"Look At All The Photoshop": Ariana Grande's Golden Globes Nomination Sparks Backlash

Image credits: arianagrande

The most recent uproar followed her appearance at the Wicked premiere in Los Angeles last month (November 9). Fans described her look as “skeletal and “robotic, as the star showed up to the event in a dress that accentuated her ribcage and neck bones.

The pictures also prompted speculation that Grande suffers from an eating disorder. “She has always been small but looks skeletal. Her hair has also thinned out a lot, said one user at the time, with others labeling her look as “anorexic.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Grande herself addressed the controversy, assuring her followers that she feels better than ever and asking people not to comment on her appearance

The actress has not remained silent on the issue, addressing the concerns directly in August.

Grande recognized the concern her fans showed but asked them not to “comment on [her] body after a photo comparison between her current look and her appearance after being named Billboard’s 2018 Woman of the Year, which began going viral on social media.

"Look At All The Photoshop": Ariana Grande's Golden Globes Nomination Sparks Backlash

Image credits: arianagrande

The body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of it, Grande said in a video uploaded on TikTok. “I was on a lot of antidepressants, drinking on them, and eating poorly. It was the lowest point in my life.”

The 2018 photos show the actress with long, silky, dark hair and noticeably rounder cheeks, leading netizens to speculate about her suffering from a disorder, stating that she may have been using aggressive weight loss methods like Ozempic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The body that you consider to be my healthiest wasn’t, in fact, healthy, Grande stated.

Despite Wicked’s box office success, the movie’s promotional push was surrounded by controversy at every turn

"Look At All The Photoshop": Ariana Grande's Golden Globes Nomination Sparks Backlash

Image credits: arianagrande

Ariana Grande’s weight hasn’t been the only conversation tarnishing the movie’s promotional tour. As Bored Panda previously reported, fans have also criticized Cynthia Erivo for her reaction to a mid-October fan edit of the film’s poster.

“This is the wildest, most offensive thing I have seen, Erivo wrote, labeling the image as “degrading and stating that it was an attempt to “[erase] her.”

The creator of the edit later took to social media to defend themselves, stating that the changes were made out of love for the original Broadway poster and in no way an attempt to offend the actress.

“It’s not that serious! What a snowflake! one fan wrote, with many others echoing their sentiment.

"Look At All The Photoshop": Ariana Grande's Golden Globes Nomination Sparks Backlash

ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?

Image credits: Dave Benett / Getty

The movie’s LA premiere also coincided with a controversy created by Mattel erroneously printing the URL of an NSFW website on the back of its Elphaba and Glinda dolls. This caused a never-before-seen upsurge in visits to the site and elicited concern from parents.

Despite these issues, Wicked has been nothing short of a massive success, with it grossing over $34.8 million at the box office during the Thanksgiving holiday, making it a record-breaking weekend alongside Disney’s Moana, and Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II.

“Why does she look sick?” one user asked, while others joined in to comment on the actress’ appearance

"Look At All The Photoshop": Ariana Grande's Golden Globes Nomination Sparks Backlash

Image credits: CBianchiAuthor

ADVERTISEMENT

"Look At All The Photoshop": Ariana Grande's Golden Globes Nomination Sparks Backlash

Image credits: NoMoreWooWoo

"Look At All The Photoshop": Ariana Grande's Golden Globes Nomination Sparks Backlash

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: MrChrisCaldwell

"Look At All The Photoshop": Ariana Grande's Golden Globes Nomination Sparks Backlash

Image credits: EQuinones6310

"Look At All The Photoshop": Ariana Grande's Golden Globes Nomination Sparks Backlash

Image credits: emon_whatever

"Look At All The Photoshop": Ariana Grande's Golden Globes Nomination Sparks Backlash

Image credits: rodabod174392

"Look At All The Photoshop": Ariana Grande's Golden Globes Nomination Sparks Backlash

Image credits: Areumbaee

"Look At All The Photoshop": Ariana Grande's Golden Globes Nomination Sparks Backlash

Image credits: dumpxtwt

"Look At All The Photoshop": Ariana Grande's Golden Globes Nomination Sparks Backlash

Image credits: helenaakln

"Look At All The Photoshop": Ariana Grande's Golden Globes Nomination Sparks Backlash

ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?

Image credits: akhilb_007

"Look At All The Photoshop": Ariana Grande's Golden Globes Nomination Sparks Backlash

Image credits: wasini_tala

"Look At All The Photoshop": Ariana Grande's Golden Globes Nomination Sparks Backlash

Image credits: sushixpizza

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

23

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

0

Abel Musa Miño

Abel Musa Miño

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

Read less »
Abel Musa Miño

Abel Musa Miño

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda