Toonhole John is known for his very sharp humor and unexpected twists that surprise at every turn. Inspired by classics like Calvin and Hobbes, The Far Side, and Looney Tunes, John brings out his bold and unique voice through the comics.

Why Toonhole? Well, John is a part of a team of cartoonist and professional animation artists, who collectively deliver a range of comics that explore satire and humor in totally original ways. All of the four members are very talented and continuously create hilarious comics in their own very distinct style. 

So today, let’s take a look at what John has created since his last post. And if you would like to see other Toonhole artists, take a look at their website.

More info: x.com | Instagram | twitch.tv | toonhole.com

#1

God flicking a coin down to Earth, creating a hurricane, illustrating dark and unexpected comic twists by Toonhole John.

    #2

    Comic by Toonhole John showing post-apocalyptic society rebuilding with diverse skills and unexpected expertise.

    #3

    Boy opens gift from grandparents, revealing dark and unexpected twists like war, debt, and inflation on a list.

    #4

    Woman on a bench reacts surprised as a butterfly shares dark twist about civilization.

    #5

    Zombie comic with dark twist by Toonhole John, zombie upset about a hair in his meal.

    #6

    Prince leans in to kiss sleeping beauty under watchful eyes, revealing a comic twist by Toonhole John.

    #7

    Comic by Toonhole John with a character aging 15 years, ending as a cook advising kids to stay in school.

    #8

    Man playing guitar to a robot speaking in binary, showcasing a dark comic twist by Toonhole John.

    #9

    Two men with beers, one drinking from a small cup, illustrating dark and unexpected twists in Toonhole John's comic.

    #10

    Comic strip by Toonhole John showing a humorous twist on drawing a face, progressing from simple shapes to detailed portrait.

    #11

    Comic by Toonhole John showing a talk show host interviewing a dog, Agent Dudley, with unexpected humor.

    #12

    Clown at used car lot with salesperson, looking for a coupe with unexpected twist humor.

    #13

    Chicken couple in kitchen, surprised by a peacock feather.

    #14

    Explorer in jungle, escaping danger, sips drink with woman; dark, unexpected comic twist by Toonhole John.

    #15

    A bizarre transformation in bed with dark twists in Toonhole John's comic.

    #16

    Construction workers happily admire a leaning building with a crane in the background, depicting dark twists in Toonhole comics.

    #17

    Vultures offering wine atop a carcass, showcasing dark and unexpected comic twist by Toonhole John.

    #18

    Doctor surprised by blob's cholesterol level in comic strip by Toonhole John, featuring dark twists.

    #19

    Man feels baby kick, gets punched in face; dark and unexpected twist in comic by Toonhole John.

    #20

    Comic of a surprised woman and doctor with unexpected twist, featuring unexpected events in a hospital delivery setting.

    #21

    Comic by Toonhole John with unexpected twist on metal discovery in the Chalcolithic era, featuring surprised cavemen.

    #22

    Snakes watching a pole-dancing snake, illustrating dark and unexpected twists by Toonhole John.

    #23

    Couple discussing nerves before gaming, surprising twist in Toonhole John's comic.

    #24

    Man on raft experiences a dark twist after reading a note in bottle, hit by object from the sky. Comic by Toonhole John.

    #25

    Comic strip by Toonhole John featuring a cooking mishap with forgotten onions.

    #26

    Avocado stools at a bar with drinks, featuring a playful twist by Toonhole John.

    #27

    Comic with unexpected twists by Toonhole John, featuring a famous speech, violence, and a character holding a gun.

