“Really Unfair”: Demi Moore, 62, Ignites Discussion On “Tough” Beauty Standards For Aging Women
“Really Unfair”: Demi Moore, 62, Ignites Discussion On “Tough” Beauty Standards For Aging Women

Demi Moore‘s stunning appearance at the SFFilm Awards ignited debate over the unrealistic beauty standards imposed on aging women. Journalist Paul Skallas highlighted the growing expectation for women to remain youthful indefinitely. Taking to his X page (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday (December 11), Paul reshared a close-up photograph of Demi.

He wrote: “Previously women were just supposed to be hot in their 20s and 30s. But now the expectation is they have to be hot all the way up until they die.

“That’s a tough standard.”

Paul’s post, which amassed 1 million views, sparked heated reactions. An X user wrote: “And make no mistake, being hot long past your youth is not only time consuming but expensive.” 

Demi Moore’s stunning appearance at the SFFilm Awards ignited debate 

“Really Unfair”: Demi Moore, 62, Ignites Discussion On “Tough” Beauty Standards For Aging Women

Image credits: demimoore

“It’s really unfair to expect 50+ year old women to compete with 20 somethings on the dating market. No wonder people are depressed.”

A person commented: “Calling it now. In 10 years, there will be demand for natural aging and wrinkles. People will always chase novelty until it stops being novel.”

A cybernaut questioned: “Who set the standard?”

“Really Unfair”: Demi Moore, 62, Ignites Discussion On “Tough” Beauty Standards For Aging Women

Image credits: demimoore

Someone else penned: “Unmaintainable. When women get less direct attention as they age, they should refine their strategy and deepen themselves. 

“Not try to compete with other women on the same field until their 50s. Then again, all the celebrity/public facing stuff is its own world.”

“It really is,” a netizen echoed. “At some point women should just be allowed to get old without being treated like a rock in everyone’s shoe.”

The debates focused on the unrealistic beauty standards imposed on aging women

“Really Unfair”: Demi Moore, 62, Ignites Discussion On “Tough” Beauty Standards For Aging Women

Image credits: demimoore

An observer stated: “I am almost 40. I’m allowed to be ugly now. I claim my right to exist whilst ugly.”

A separate individual chimed in: “And the only people that can live up to the standard are people who have an extreme amount of wealth.”

Paul’s viral post came after Demi attended the SFFilm Awards at Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture in San Francisco, California, on Monday (December 9).

“Really Unfair”: Demi Moore, 62, Ignites Discussion On “Tough” Beauty Standards For Aging Women

Image credits: demimoore

Ahead of her red carpet appearance, Demi’s glam team shared some photographs showcasing her flawless hair and makeup

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday (December 11), the 62-year-old actress shared a carousel showcasing her SFFilm Awards look.

Journalist Paul Skallas highlighted the growing expectation for women to remain youthful indefinitely

“Really Unfair”: Demi Moore, 62, Ignites Discussion On “Tough” Beauty Standards For Aging Women

Image credits: demimoore

Demi captioned the post: “From San Francisco @sffilm to Sun Valley @sunvalleyfilmfest…. overwhelmed with gratitude for all of the love and support I have been receiving.”

A slew of fans were left stunned over her glamorous snaps as an Instagram user wrote: “What in The Substance is actually going on here??”

“Really Unfair”: Demi Moore, 62, Ignites Discussion On “Tough” Beauty Standards For Aging Women

Image credits: demimoore

Taking to his X page (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday (December 11), Paul reshared a close-up photograph of Demi

“Really Unfair”: Demi Moore, 62, Ignites Discussion On “Tough” Beauty Standards For Aging Women

Image credits: demimoore

Nickelodeon alumnus Keke Palmer commented: “It’s giving everything it needs to give.”

“What in the Benjamin Button ?!” Someone asked.

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Gottmilk exclaimed: “Tooooo gorgeeee.”

“Really Unfair”: Demi Moore, 62, Ignites Discussion On “Tough” Beauty Standards For Aging Women

Image credits: demimoore

“Now the expectation is they have to be hot all the way up until they die,” Paul wrote

“Really Unfair”: Demi Moore, 62, Ignites Discussion On “Tough” Beauty Standards For Aging Women

Image credits: demimoore

During the event, Demi accepted the Maria Manetti Shrem Award for Acting. Hours earlier, she learned that she’d snagged a Golden Globe nomination for her role in the film The Substance, Town & Country mag reported on Tuesday (December 10).

Demi portrayed Elisabeth Sparkle in The Substance, a satirical body horror film. The movie follows Elisabeth, a fading celebrity who, after being fired by her producer due to her age, uses a black-market drug that creates a much younger version of herself.

Elisabeth’s younger version was played by Margaret Qualley.

People continued to share their divided opinions

“Really Unfair”: Demi Moore, 62, Ignites Discussion On “Tough” Beauty Standards For Aging Women

Image credits: PaulSkallas

“Really Unfair”: Demi Moore, 62, Ignites Discussion On “Tough” Beauty Standards For Aging Women

Image credits: GreenEy3sOpen

“Really Unfair”: Demi Moore, 62, Ignites Discussion On “Tough” Beauty Standards For Aging Women

Image credits: texasrunnerDFW

“Really Unfair”: Demi Moore, 62, Ignites Discussion On “Tough” Beauty Standards For Aging Women

Image credits: Gypsy_4_

“Really Unfair”: Demi Moore, 62, Ignites Discussion On “Tough” Beauty Standards For Aging Women

Image credits: AlanaAinpoet

“Really Unfair”: Demi Moore, 62, Ignites Discussion On “Tough” Beauty Standards For Aging Women

Image credits: warrenKaiserAI

“Really Unfair”: Demi Moore, 62, Ignites Discussion On “Tough” Beauty Standards For Aging Women

Image credits: RayRayRooRoo77

“Really Unfair”: Demi Moore, 62, Ignites Discussion On “Tough” Beauty Standards For Aging Women

Image credits: ZellerZelle18

“Really Unfair”: Demi Moore, 62, Ignites Discussion On “Tough” Beauty Standards For Aging Women

Image credits: chicfryrice

“Really Unfair”: Demi Moore, 62, Ignites Discussion On “Tough” Beauty Standards For Aging Women

Image credits: Hormone_Goddess

“Really Unfair”: Demi Moore, 62, Ignites Discussion On “Tough” Beauty Standards For Aging Women

Image credits: befittingcrisp

“Really Unfair”: Demi Moore, 62, Ignites Discussion On “Tough” Beauty Standards For Aging Women

Image credits: jayandkara

“Really Unfair”: Demi Moore, 62, Ignites Discussion On “Tough” Beauty Standards For Aging Women

Image credits: LisaNickelson4

“Really Unfair”: Demi Moore, 62, Ignites Discussion On “Tough” Beauty Standards For Aging Women

Image credits: VeryInsig

“Really Unfair”: Demi Moore, 62, Ignites Discussion On “Tough” Beauty Standards For Aging Women

Image credits: TheWhispWriter

“Really Unfair”: Demi Moore, 62, Ignites Discussion On “Tough” Beauty Standards For Aging Women

Image credits: LiviMckay

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

As some one of a similar age, who lives in a small village in Wiltshire in the UK, I can honestly say that no one is pressurising me to look hot. Not my spouse, not my kids, not my friends, not my family, not my neighbours, not my employer. I'm quite old enough to know that the images in any kind of media of women of my age are there to serve specific purposes, none of which apply to me. I was haunted by it all as a much younger woman, but I've been through all that and don't care anymore. I want to look healthy and groomed, but that's different.

