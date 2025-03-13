ADVERTISEMENT

Aimee Lou Wood, star of HBO’s The White Lotus, has decided to tackle the negative comments about her appearance—particularly her teeth—head-on.

In a candid interview, the 31-year-old revealed she’s been dealing with remarks about her looks for years, being bullied for it ever since she was a child.

Far from feeling defeated by such attention, the actress sees her unique features as a strength that allows her to stand out in contrast to Hollywood’s beauty standards, making her more approachable and relatable.

Highlights Aimee Lou Wood proudly embraces her natural look and unique teeth despite online trolls.

She feels her non-Hollywood look is rebellious and adds to her relatability.

Aimee overcame bullying and self-doubt about her looks to achieve success.

Fans on social media commend Aimee's natural beauty and individuality.

“Even the way fans are talking about me and my teeth—that I don’t have veneers or Botox—it feels a bit rebellious,” she added, proudly owning her natural look.

RELATED:

The White Lotus star, Aimee Lou Wood, is embracing her unique looks amid negative comments about her teeth

Share icon

Image credits: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Having joined the cast for season 3 of The White Lotus, Aimee admitted that she initially felt nervous stepping into a production alongside some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

“These people live in Hollywood. I live in my little flat in South East London,” she said, contrasting her grounded lifestyle against the flashy and glamorous world of showbiz.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: HBO

“I’m so British in my sensibility that I wasn’t sure how to handle being around so many people who are so front-footed and confident. All I ever do is take the p*** out of myself.”

This nervousness led the actress, who first shot to fame with her role in Netflix’s Sex Education, to once think her looks might hold her back in the industry.

Share icon

Image credits: HBO

Reflecting on her earlier years, Aimee revealed that most of her confidence issues stemmed from her experience of being bullied for her teeth and overall appearance.

In 2021, Aimee described her career as a constant push and pull between self-doubt and determination, with her inner demons constantly making her believe that she wouldn’t be accepted for any major roles.

The actress acknowledged that her insecurities were largely self-imposed and that she currently sees herself in a more positive light

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Steve Granitz / Getty

“It’s completely in my head. It’s a myth I’ve told myself. I had it in my brain that I’m not conventional-looking enough, and that’s a mental barrier I’ve had to overcome,” she said during a 2020 interview with Stylist.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Despite fully embracing her features, she nevertheless admitted that her “British” teeth might pose a challenge when auditioning for specific roles, particularly those that require her to pass for a US citizen.

“I’d have to get veneers,” she joked in 2024. “It’s the teeth. Like, no Americans have my teeth. They just don’t.”

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

The idea that British people have bad teeth has been a longstanding one in pop culture, with characters such as Austin Powers and shows like The Simpsons poking fun at the stereotype.

ADVERTISEMENT

The characterization, according to UK dentists, is largely outdated. “The media are more aware now of teeth,” London dentist Uchenna Okoye told theBBC. “Beauty pages now cover teeth and toothpastes, which years ago just didn’t happen:”

Experts explained how being bullied during formative years can substantially derail a person’s life if left untreated

Share icon

Image credits: HBO

ADVERTISEMENT

“People who were bullied in their formative years often report psychological and even physiological problems into adulthood,” psychologist and special education teacher Nadia Figueroa explained to Bored Panda.

“Research has shown that bullying can significantly stunt a person’s growth, leading them to forgo making friendships, taking chances, and participating in enjoyable activities.”

Share icon

Image credits: HBO

Figueroa also explained that bullying is often the result of an environment that tolerates it, with caretakers ignoring or dismissing a younger person’s suffering, contributing to the damage.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: aimeelouwood

“They are also at risk of developing maladaptive behaviors such as eating dis***ers, self-h**m, or addict***s, which all serve as coping mechanisms,” she added. “This is why seeking early treatment is so important.”

Aimee Lou Wood’s openly discussing her experiences and the ways she was able to overcome her trauma and become a successful star serves as an inspiring reminder that it’s never too late to embrace one’s unique qualities and rise above past hardships.

Netizens congratulated the actress for embracing what makes her unique in an era of constant internet scrutiny

Share icon

Image credits: HBO

“She’s lovely looking,” one user wrote. “It makes her stand out for all the right reasons.”

“There’s nothing wrong with her teeth. They are natural and in good condition,” another said.

“I think her teeth suit her! She has a lovely face,” a reader stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She is her own woman, not a Hollywood clone,” another pointed out. “Time to leave young girls’ appearances alone.”

“I love how unique her beauty is. Since the advent of social media, beauty has become more and more generic and boring.”

“Naturally beautiful.” Netizens took to social media to share their appreciation for the actress’ looks

ADVERTISEMENT