“Still Having A Shortage Of Dentists In The UK”: Netizens React To The New King Charles Portrait

ADVERTISEMENT

As King Charles posed for the cameras in a striking portrait set in the library of Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland this past fall, he probably wouldn’t have been able to guess what the majority of netizens would focus on upon its release.

The photo was shared on January 25, in honor of Burns Night, which is a celebration of life of Scotland’s national poet Robert Burns.

Highlights King Charles's newest portrait caused netizens to scrutinize something somewhat unexpected: his teeth.

The release of the photo comes about a year after the monarch made his cancer diagnosis public.

He issued a statement to his doctors and nurses, additionally thanking those who helped his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton with her diagnosis.

The snapshot was captured by none other than Millie Pikington, who was responsible for many of the Royal Family’s portraits over the years.

RELATED:

A newly released portrait of King Charles III was just made public

Share icon

Image credits: Chris Jackson / Getty

The 76-year-old king smiled into the lens as he wore a tartan kilt, tie, and brown sporran, as described by The New York Post.

And while it hasn’t even been 24 hours since the photo went public, comments are already hilariously poking fun at his teeth of all things.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

“You’d think royalty that ‘was chosen by god to lead’ would at LEAST have a dental plan!” a user named Tony wrote to which someone replied, “I know right. Smh I never understood that in London. They can definitely afford the perfect dental plan.”

“Still having a shortage of dentists in the UK, I see,” another cheekily observed.

ADVERTISEMENT

A third was quick to emphasize, “LAUD, the king of England can’t afford new teeth or has just never cared? 🤷🏼‍♀️”

“Don’t they have dentists in Great Britain?” questioned a commenter.

And netizens, unexpectedly, stared right at his teeth

Share icon

Image credits: WPA Pool / Getty

“I just don’t think the Brits think about pretty teeth like Americans do but William and Kate have nice teeth,” someone added in. “Of course the king could afford perfect teeth but his wife doesn’t have them either. Maybe it’s the older folks.

“My main concern when I see bad teeth is what else is going on in there? Decay, rot, disease, bad breath? It could be Vietnam in there. Teeth matter. Teeth are important. Food, shelter, teeth…”

But a few others focused more heavily on the portrait itself and King Charles himself.

Share icon

Image credits: Chris Jackson / Getty

ADVERTISEMENT

“Beautiful, and uses the technique of classical painting — the diagonal line of the table and bookshelves draw the eye to the center of the picture, the focal point, and the lighting on his face is what catches the eye first,” analyzed someone who was speculated to be a photographer.

“Oh he is a handsome little devil. Love the skirt,” one person complimented.

Additional netizens extended their well wishes to the monarch for his ongoing battle with cancer.

Others talked about the composition of the photograph

Share icon

Image credits: theroyalfamily

Indeed, Buckingham Palace revealed to the public that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer and had begun treatment almost one year ago.

As reported by The New York Post, the disease was first found when the 76-year-old underwent a pre-planned procedure to treat a “benign enlarged prostate.”

Share icon

Image credits: Samir Hussein / Getty

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” said the British leader in a statement during that time. “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He continued, “It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world.

“My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

“Don’t they have dentists in Great Britain?” one person jokingly asked

Share icon

Image credits: theroyalfamily

Just last month in December, sources from the palace confirmed to The Post that “his treatment has been moving in a positive direction, and as a managed condition the treatment cycle, will continue into next year.”

In the same month, while recapping 2024, King Charles also extended his sympathies towards his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, who was diagnosed with cancer back in March.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: theroyalfamily

“All of us go through some form of suffering at some stage in our life, be it mental or physical,” he stated in a pre-recorded message at his annual Christmas address. “The degree to which we help one another — and draw support from each other, be we people of faith or of none — is a measure of our civilization as nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“From a personal point of view, I offer special, heartfelt thanks to the selfless doctors and nurses who, this year, have supported me and other members of my family through the uncertainties and anxieties of illness, and have helped provide the strength, care, and comfort we have needed.”

A chorus of people chimed in, hyperfixating on the monarch’s hygiene

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon