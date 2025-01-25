Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Still Having A Shortage Of Dentists In The UK”: Netizens React To The New King Charles Portrait
Celebrities, News

“Still Having A Shortage Of Dentists In The UK”: Netizens React To The New King Charles Portrait

As King Charles posed for the cameras in a striking portrait set in the library of Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland this past fall, he probably wouldn’t have been able to guess what the majority of netizens would focus on upon its release. 

The photo was shared on January 25, in honor of Burns Night, which is a celebration of life of Scotland’s national poet Robert Burns. 

Highlights
  • King Charles's newest portrait caused netizens to scrutinize something somewhat unexpected: his teeth.
  • The release of the photo comes about a year after the monarch made his cancer diagnosis public.
  • He issued a statement to his doctors and nurses, additionally thanking those who helped his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton with her diagnosis.

The snapshot was captured by none other than Millie Pikington, who was responsible for many of the Royal Family’s portraits over the years.

RELATED:

    A newly released portrait of King Charles III was just made public

    Royal family members in formal attire waving from a balcony, related to shortage of dentists in the UK discussion.

    Image credits: Chris Jackson / Getty

    The 76-year-old king smiled into the lens as he wore a tartan kilt, tie, and brown sporran, as described by The New York Post

    And while it hasn’t even been 24 hours since the photo went public, comments are already hilariously poking fun at his teeth of all things.

    “You’d think royalty that ‘was chosen by god to lead’ would at LEAST have a dental plan!” a user named Tony wrote to which someone replied, “I know right. Smh I never understood that in London. They can definitely afford the perfect dental plan.”

    “Still having a shortage of dentists in the UK, I see,” another cheekily observed.

    A third was quick to emphasize, “LAUD, the king of England can’t afford new teeth or has just never cared? 🤷🏼‍♀️”

    “Don’t they have dentists in Great Britain?” questioned a commenter.

    And netizens, unexpectedly, stared right at his teeth

    Smiling elderly man in a suit, related to dentist shortage discussion in the UK.

    Image credits: WPA Pool / Getty

    “I just don’t think the Brits think about pretty teeth like Americans do but William and Kate have nice teeth,” someone added in. “Of course the king could afford perfect teeth but his wife doesn’t have them either. Maybe it’s the older folks. 

    “My main concern when I see bad teeth is what else is going on in there? Decay, rot, disease, bad breath? It could be Vietnam in there. Teeth matter. Teeth are important. Food, shelter, teeth…”

    But a few others focused more heavily on the portrait itself and King Charles himself.

    Royal couple posing outdoors, surrounded by greenery, with smiles; related to the UK dentist shortage discussion.

    Image credits: Chris Jackson / Getty

    “Beautiful, and uses the technique of classical painting — the diagonal line of the table and bookshelves draw the eye to the center of the picture, the focal point, and the lighting on his face is what catches the eye first,” analyzed someone who was speculated to be a photographer.

    “Oh he is a handsome little devil. Love the skirt,” one person complimented. 

    Additional netizens extended their well wishes to the monarch for his ongoing battle with cancer.

    Others talked about the composition of the photograph

    Man in a tweed jacket and kilt shakes hands indoors, a portrait of King Charles hangs in the background.

    Image credits: theroyalfamily

    Indeed, Buckingham Palace revealed to the public that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer and had begun treatment almost one year ago. 

    As reported by The New York Post, the disease was first found when the 76-year-old underwent a pre-planned procedure to treat a “benign enlarged prostate.”

    Elderly man in suit smiling widely outdoors, highlighting UK dentist shortage issue.

    Image credits: Samir Hussein / Getty

    “I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” said the British leader in a statement during that time. “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

    He continued, “It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world.

    “My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

    “Don’t they have dentists in Great Britain?” one person jokingly asked

    Man in a striped suit gestures while speaking, with people in the background, related to UK dentist shortage discussion.

    Image credits: theroyalfamily

    Just last month in December, sources from the palace confirmed to The Post that “his treatment has been moving in a positive direction, and as a managed condition the treatment cycle, will continue into next year.” 

    In the same month, while recapping 2024, King Charles also extended his sympathies towards his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, who was diagnosed with cancer back in March.

    King Charles portrait with a woman, wearing a suit and a blue dress at an outdoor event, addressing UK dentist shortage.

    Image credits: theroyalfamily

    “All of us go through some form of suffering at some stage in our life, be it mental or physical,” he stated in a pre-recorded message at his annual Christmas address. “The degree to which we help one another — and draw support from each other, be we people of faith or of none — is a measure of our civilization as nations.

    “From a personal point of view, I offer special, heartfelt thanks to the selfless doctors and nurses who, this year, have supported me and other members of my family through the uncertainties and anxieties of illness, and have helped provide the strength, care, and comfort we have needed.”

    A chorus of people chimed in, hyperfixating on the monarch’s hygiene

    Comment praising King Charles portrait; 6 likes and 1 laugh reaction.

    Comment on dentist shortage in the UK with reactions.

    Social media comment on a portrait of King Charles, mentioning dentist shortage in the UK.

    Comment discussing dental issues related to the shortage of dentists in the UK, critiquing opinions on fake teeth.

    Netizen comments on the shortage of dentists in the UK, referencing a portrait with a critique of teeth appearance.

    Comment on dentist shortage in UK related to new King Charles portrait, mentioning a bottom tooth issue.

    Comment on UK dentist shortage mentions dental work need in King Charles portrait.

    Comment on dental work shortage in UK, referencing King Charles portrait, with laughing and thumbs up emoji reactions.

    Comment on UK dentist shortage, humor about British dental stereotypes, liked and laughed at by 15 people.

    Comment with reactions discussing King Charles portrait and dentis shortage in the UK.

    Online comment praising King Charles portrait amid UK dentist shortage discussion.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    jamestwong avatar
    James Twong
    James Twong
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This Englishman never fails to slather himself in kilts and tartan every time he visits his Northern colony. He wore one a few weeks ago when he took his helicopter to visit a food bank in Scotland. Must be what he imagines Scotch people wear.

