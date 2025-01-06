ADVERTISEMENT

Tell us, pandas, what do you think is the most British thing ever? Saying sorry to inanimate objects? Mastering the art of queueing? Shakespeare? Or maybe a classic serving of fish and chips?

Whatever comes to mind, chances are it’s already been covered on the subreddit r/CasualUK. With 2.5 million members, the community celebrates anything and everything about Britain—and of course, it does so with a pinch of dry humor and gentlemanly charm.

Below, you’ll find some of its best recent posts! Enjoy!

#1

Walked Past One Of The Neighbours Houses. I'm Not 100% Sure What Happened Here, New Neighbours? Squatter? Invasion?

Exemplar1968 Report

    #2

    My Parents Obtained The Deeds To Their House... From 1789. This Document Is The Same Age As The Us Constitution!

    TheGeckoGeek Report

    paulfarrington-douglas
    PFD
    PFD
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago

    That's pretty cool! I lived in a house dating back to at least the early 18th century but it certainly didn't have title deeds going back that far.

    #3

    The Council Has Given Up On Any Form Of Weed Maintenance Or Grass Mowing. There Are Wild Flowers Everywhere

    Ok_Potato_5272 Report

    #4

    Can't Get More Casual UK

    StoppedListeningToMe Report

    #5

    A Moving Out Gift From Our Ukranian Refugee Family

    DanAykroydFanClub Report

    #6

    Dunno Who Did This To The Postbox Near 221b Baker Street, But I Approve

    TheKingMonkey Report

    bayboughton
    Bay Bo
    Bay Bo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Gramma!! Have y been out vandalizing after ur bedtime again?! 🤣

    #7

    What's The Best Registration Plate You've Seen?

    spyalien Report

    jacquelinewilliams
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago (edited)

    Me and my sisters saw one called NANA HUN and I don't know why but we laughed like it was the funniest thing in the world. I think because we were high

    #8

    Saw This On My Walk Today

    erasmusjhomeowner Report

    #9

    Follow Me For Episode 3 Of This Amazing Story

    buenocarallobueno Report

    #10

    The People vs. 50p Toilets

    Mr_Odwin Report

    brian-james-hawley
    Brian Hawley
    Brian Hawley
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    Some toilets in Norway have credit card readers on the doors

    #11

    Pov: You Dig In Any Garden In The Country

    WalkingCloud Report

    owenjarvis
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    White and blue china. It's just everywhere, and I don't know anyone that's ever bought any. It just appears and is then inherited.

    #12

    Had Some Troubles With My New Bank Account And They Sent Me This For The Hassle! Anyone Else Ever Received An Apology Gift From A Company?

    EssentialParadox Report

    #13

    My Friend Sent Me This Question From Her Citizenship Test, And I'm Confused Because There's Only One Right Answer? Surely It's All Of The Above

    EncryptedMyst Report

    #14

    Someone Ordered A Pint Of Half Guinness/Half Cider. Should I Call The Police?

    LiamKendrick Report

    owenjarvis
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    And it was terribly poured. I've just called them, they're on the way. Not the police, but a bunch of angry British lads. Much worse.

    #15

    Found Poetry: A Text Message From My Mother

    AlbertSemple Report

    #16

    When Aldi Has Absolutely Zero Faith In Their Customer Base

    iamnotarobotnik Report

    jacquelinewilliams
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago (edited)

    My dog loves that ice cream!!! Then they didn't have it any more a week later... Now I know why.

    #17

    There's A Drama Unfolding In The Laundry Room!

    babybuttoneyes Report

    #18

    Top Tier Bbc Breakfast This Morning

    jamjarandrews Report

    #19

    A Sign I Saw While Walking In Worcestershire Which Is Clearly Not A Trap

    InappropriateSurname Report

    #20

    The Pub I Am In Has Got A Digital Timetable On The Wall For The Next Due Buses

    DrewBk Report

    owenjarvis
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago (edited)

    This is actually a brilliant idea. When we walk home from the pub, mischief will always follow.

    #21

    I Made A Dispenser For My Caramel Bars

    euphonos23 Report

    allyfsgooch
    Ally R
    Ally R
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago

    I was quite pleased with my tunnocks caramel tin. But this? This is elite.

    #22

    Massive Win At Tesco

    spicyzsurviving Report

    #23

    Who Signed Off On This Packaging?

    Junkie_Joe Report

    #24

    I Like Soggy Britain?

    APerson2021 Report

    #25

    Love Looking Out My Kitchen Window When Making A Brew On A Sunday Morning, Only One Concern, I Don't Own A Chicken

    TheFlaccidChode Report

    #26

    Good Morning Parents

    ElectricalHighway555 Report

    #27

    Anyone Missing An Amazon Parcel?

    Hairpin-Turns Report

    frank-clarijs
    Frank
    Frank
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Amazon (and other courriers') return package shops exist in more countries. As it is more expensive to restock returned goods than to sell them of for cents/pennies

    #28

    Unexpected Item In Bagging Area

    TunaBrad Report

    charlotte_11
    Charl Marx
    Charl Marx
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    He wants to check your ID before he can allow you to purchase the alcohol in your basket.

    #29

    My Daughter Just Invented The British S'more. Milky Way Between 2 Rich Tea Fingers. Microwaved For 15 Seconds. It's So Wrong It's Right

    splateen74 Report

    #30

    The Amount Of Bacon I Got In My Greggs Bacon Roll Made My Day. £3.4 With A Coffee

    doublehelixfelix133 Report

    reb
    Gaerwing
    Gaerwing
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Shout out to Christian in my local Greggs who always puts half a pigs worth of bacon in every roll, doing God's work.

    #31

    Last Night A Fire Alarm Started A Fire In The Apartment Stairwell Where I Live

    lodge28 Report

    #32

    Neighbours Horse Got Out Again, Nearly Sh*t Myself!

    redonculous Report

    #33

    Next Time You Are Playing Monopoly, Cause Chaos By Invoking This Completely Standard Rule

    Gumbledorus Report

    #34

    As A Kid I Hated When "The Apparatus" Came Out During Pe In School - As An Adult I Wouldn't Mind Giving It Another Go

    APerson2021 Report

    rebeccajohnson_5 avatar
    Gaerwing
    Gaerwing
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They're doing it wrong, they haven't put the one inch thick blue mats down that somehow were harder than the floor if you fell on them.

    #35

    Til The UK Doesn’t Dress Up For Halloween Like Americans Do

    TheLaughingForest Report

    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nah. Most of us don't give a fvck about halloween. Some people will buy some sweets, but that's about it. However, everyone would admire the person that makes this kind of effort.

    #36

    Looks Banging To Me Lads

    VermilionKoala Report

    #37

    Cycled Past A Guy Having A Barbecue In The Park This Afternoon. I Said “Mate, That Smells Amazing” And Without Hesitation He Gave Me A Chicken Wing. Delicious!

    thornfeels Report

    #38

    Ok, Hands Up Delusional People Who Said Yes To This

    snapped_fork Report

    kicki avatar
    Panda Kicki
    Panda Kicki
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We have all been given hope when St Ray Gunn showed us the way.

    #39

    My Wispa Had No Insides

    Findesiluer Report

    #40

    Won The Lottery Today

    hiloai Report

    #41

    They Found The Cause Of The Flooding

    bilbofraginz Report

    #42

    One Of The Most Middle Class 1st-World-Problem Headlines I’ve Seen

    MCTweed Report

    kicki avatar
    Panda Kicki
    Panda Kicki
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So, Smeg Hob is a short for Smeagol Hobbit? I think I have found your problem, sir. You need to use Samwise Hobbit. He is compatible with all sort of pots and pans

    #43

    With All This Rain We've Been Getting, The Yorkshire Puddings Are Coming Up Really Good This Year

    muesli4brekkies Report

    rebeccajohnson_5 avatar
    Gaerwing
    Gaerwing
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fair play at first glance I did think it was a Yorkshire.

    #44

    Vandals Cut Down The Tree At Sycamore Gap

    TheLambtonWyrm Report

    cara_6 avatar
    Blue Bunny of Happiness
    Blue Bunny of Happiness
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have no idea why anyone would want to destroy such a beautiful tree in such a significant location, heartbreaking

    #45

    Hi, I'm Reading This Story To My Child As A Non-Brit, Can Someone Explain This Riddle To Me?

    0O00O0O00O Report

    katehargreaves678 avatar
    columbokateUK
    columbokateUK
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    MTGG - geegee is slang for horses. MT = Empty. The horse is hungry because his belly is empty.

    #46

    I Wonder If Anyone Will Notice?

    PunctualZombie Report

    #47

    Thought I’d Found A Baggie Of Substances On The Pavement But It Turned Out To Be People

    slartibartfist Report

    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a more curious find than substances. Substances are common, but tiny little people? What a mystery.

    #48

    Bought An Old Cassette Today And Found A Receipt Inside, Looked Down And Saw The Date Was 25/07/1997, 26 Years Ago Today!

    SteezMe1234 Report

    #49

    Spotted In Pub Toilets, Unsure If Satire

    godor1 Report

    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would be tempted to go. Not that I really know what a Beyblade is. If I just turn up with some knives, will that be alright?

    #50

    I Can’t Believe This Amount Food From Tesco Cost Me £75

    [deleted] Report

    #51

    What Does This Guy Have Planned For Himself This Evening? (Wrong Answers Only)

    wouldyoulikethetruth Report

    #52

    Lad Who Works In Marketing Is Obviously Scottish. His Bosses Clearly Aren’t

    whisssaat Report

    #53

    I'm Gonna Stay In This Lane For A While

    FredrickandNeval Report

    Wild Fog Inside Tesco Last Night

    Sophevfe Report

    #55

    The Bbc Teaching The Nation About "Raw Dogging" This Morning

    Revolutionary-Dot653 Report

    #56

    Local Cafe Reckons Only 2 People Have Ever Completed It

    SacredShape Report

    jacquelinewilliams avatar
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That seems totally worth $25 except I suspect the cooking area looks like something out of Hell's Kitchen

    #57

    Couriers Sneaky Photo Claiming That This Parcel Was ‘Delivered Through My Letterbox’. Spoiler, It Was Not!

    beachy148 Report

    #58

    You Never Know If Its United Kingdom, England Or Great Britain. So You Scroll All The Way Down U, Then You Go To G, Then You Go To E. But This? This Is By Far The Worst I Have Seen

    AxeellYoung Report

    #59

    I Don’t Think Tom Is That Legit

    lodge28 Report

    #60

    I Wanted To Share A Picture Of The Moon I Took Last Night

    Specialist_Sleep_169 Report

