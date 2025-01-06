60 Hilarious Photos Of The UK Being Delightfully British (New Pics)
Tell us, pandas, what do you think is the most British thing ever? Saying sorry to inanimate objects? Mastering the art of queueing? Shakespeare? Or maybe a classic serving of fish and chips?
Whatever comes to mind, chances are it’s already been covered on the subreddit r/CasualUK. With 2.5 million members, the community celebrates anything and everything about Britain—and of course, it does so with a pinch of dry humor and gentlemanly charm.
Below, you’ll find some of its best recent posts! Enjoy!
This post may include affiliate links.
Walked Past One Of The Neighbours Houses. I’m Not 100% Sure What Happened Here, New Neighbours? Squatter? Invasion?
My Parents Obtained The Deeds To Their House... From 1789. This Document Is The Same Age As The Us Constitution!
The Council Has Given Up On Any Form Of Weed Maintenance Or Grass Mowing. There Are Wild Flowers Everywhere
Can't Get More Casual UK
A Moving Out Gift From Our Ukranian Refugee Family
Dunno Who Did This To The Postbox Near 221b Baker Street, But I Approve
What’s The Best Registration Plate You’ve Seen?
Me and my sisters saw one called NANA HUN and I don't know why but we laughed like it was the funniest thing in the world. I think because we were high
Saw This On My Walk Today
Follow Me For Episode 3 Of This Amazing Story
The People vs. 50p Toilets
Some toilets in Norway have credit card readers on the doors
Pov: You Dig In Any Garden In The Country
Had Some Troubles With My New Bank Account And They Sent Me This For The Hassle! Anyone Else Ever Received An Apology Gift From A Company?
My Friend Sent Me This Question From Her Citizenship Test, And I'm Confused Because There's Only One Right Answer? Surely It's All Of The Above
Someone Ordered A Pint Of Half Guinness/Half Cider. Should I Call The Police?
Found Poetry: A Text Message From My Mother
When Aldi Has Absolutely Zero Faith In Their Customer Base
My dog loves that ice cream!!! Then they didn't have it any more a week later... Now I know why.
There’s A Drama Unfolding In The Laundry Room!
Top Tier Bbc Breakfast This Morning
A Sign I Saw While Walking In Worcestershire Which Is Clearly Not A Trap
The Pub I Am In Has Got A Digital Timetable On The Wall For The Next Due Buses
I Made A Dispenser For My Caramel Bars
Massive Win At Tesco
Who Signed Off On This Packaging?
I Like Soggy Britain?
Love Looking Out My Kitchen Window When Making A Brew On A Sunday Morning, Only One Concern, I Don't Own A Chicken
Good Morning Parents
Anyone Missing An Amazon Parcel?
Unexpected Item In Bagging Area
He wants to check your ID before he can allow you to purchase the alcohol in your basket.
My Daughter Just Invented The British S'more. Milky Way Between 2 Rich Tea Fingers. Microwaved For 15 Seconds. It's So Wrong It's Right
The Amount Of Bacon I Got In My Greggs Bacon Roll Made My Day. £3.4 With A Coffee
Last Night A Fire Alarm Started A Fire In The Apartment Stairwell Where I Live
Neighbours Horse Got Out Again, Nearly Sh*t Myself!
Next Time You Are Playing Monopoly, Cause Chaos By Invoking This Completely Standard Rule
As A Kid I Hated When "The Apparatus" Came Out During Pe In School - As An Adult I Wouldn't Mind Giving It Another Go
Til The UK Doesn’t Dress Up For Halloween Like Americans Do
Looks Banging To Me Lads
Cycled Past A Guy Having A Barbecue In The Park This Afternoon. I Said “Mate, That Smells Amazing” And Without Hesitation He Gave Me A Chicken Wing. Delicious!
Ok, Hands Up Delusional People Who Said Yes To This
We have all been given hope when St Ray Gunn showed us the way.
My Wispa Had No Insides
They Found The Cause Of The Flooding
One Of The Most Middle Class 1st-World-Problem Headlines I’ve Seen
So, Smeg Hob is a short for Smeagol Hobbit? I think I have found your problem, sir. You need to use Samwise Hobbit. He is compatible with all sort of pots and pans
With All This Rain We've Been Getting, The Yorkshire Puddings Are Coming Up Really Good This Year
Vandals Cut Down The Tree At Sycamore Gap
I have no idea why anyone would want to destroy such a beautiful tree in such a significant location, heartbreaking
Hi, I'm Reading This Story To My Child As A Non-Brit, Can Someone Explain This Riddle To Me?
MTGG - geegee is slang for horses. MT = Empty. The horse is hungry because his belly is empty.
I Wonder If Anyone Will Notice?
Thought I’d Found A Baggie Of Substances On The Pavement But It Turned Out To Be People
Bought An Old Cassette Today And Found A Receipt Inside, Looked Down And Saw The Date Was 25/07/1997, 26 Years Ago Today!
Spotted In Pub Toilets, Unsure If Satire
I Can’t Believe This Amount Food From Tesco Cost Me £75
What Does This Guy Have Planned For Himself This Evening? (Wrong Answers Only)
Lad Who Works In Marketing Is Obviously Scottish. His Bosses Clearly Aren’t
I'm Gonna Stay In This Lane For A While
Wild Fog Inside Tesco Last Night
The Bbc Teaching The Nation About "Raw Dogging" This Morning
Local Cafe Reckons Only 2 People Have Ever Completed It
That seems totally worth $25 except I suspect the cooking area looks like something out of Hell's Kitchen