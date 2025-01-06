Below, you’ll find some of its best recent posts! Enjoy!

Whatever comes to mind, chances are it’s already been covered on the subreddit r/CasualUK . With 2.5 million members, the community celebrates anything and everything about Britain —and of course, it does so with a pinch of dry humor and gentlemanly charm.

Tell us, pandas, what do you think is the most British thing ever? Saying sorry to inanimate objects? Mastering the art of queueing? Shakespeare? Or maybe a classic serving of fish and chips?

#1 Walked Past One Of The Neighbours Houses. I'm Not 100% Sure What Happened Here, New Neighbours? Squatter? Invasion?

#2 My Parents Obtained The Deeds To Their House... From 1789. This Document Is The Same Age As The Us Constitution!

#3 The Council Has Given Up On Any Form Of Weed Maintenance Or Grass Mowing. There Are Wild Flowers Everywhere

#4 Can't Get More Casual UK

#5 A Moving Out Gift From Our Ukranian Refugee Family

#6 Dunno Who Did This To The Postbox Near 221b Baker Street, But I Approve

#7 What's The Best Registration Plate You've Seen?

#8 Saw This On My Walk Today

#9 Follow Me For Episode 3 Of This Amazing Story

#10 The People vs. 50p Toilets

#11 Pov: You Dig In Any Garden In The Country

#12 Had Some Troubles With My New Bank Account And They Sent Me This For The Hassle! Anyone Else Ever Received An Apology Gift From A Company?

#13 My Friend Sent Me This Question From Her Citizenship Test, And I'm Confused Because There's Only One Right Answer? Surely It's All Of The Above

#14 Someone Ordered A Pint Of Half Guinness/Half Cider. Should I Call The Police?

#15 Found Poetry: A Text Message From My Mother

#16 When Aldi Has Absolutely Zero Faith In Their Customer Base

#17 There's A Drama Unfolding In The Laundry Room!

#18 Top Tier Bbc Breakfast This Morning

#19 A Sign I Saw While Walking In Worcestershire Which Is Clearly Not A Trap

#20 The Pub I Am In Has Got A Digital Timetable On The Wall For The Next Due Buses

#21 I Made A Dispenser For My Caramel Bars

#22 Massive Win At Tesco

#23 Who Signed Off On This Packaging?

#24 I Like Soggy Britain?

#25 Love Looking Out My Kitchen Window When Making A Brew On A Sunday Morning, Only One Concern, I Don't Own A Chicken

#26 Good Morning Parents

#27 Anyone Missing An Amazon Parcel?

#28 Unexpected Item In Bagging Area

#29 My Daughter Just Invented The British S'more. Milky Way Between 2 Rich Tea Fingers. Microwaved For 15 Seconds. It's So Wrong It's Right

#30 The Amount Of Bacon I Got In My Greggs Bacon Roll Made My Day. £3.4 With A Coffee

#31 Last Night A Fire Alarm Started A Fire In The Apartment Stairwell Where I Live

#32 Neighbours Horse Got Out Again, Nearly Sh*t Myself!

#33 Next Time You Are Playing Monopoly, Cause Chaos By Invoking This Completely Standard Rule

#34 As A Kid I Hated When "The Apparatus" Came Out During Pe In School - As An Adult I Wouldn't Mind Giving It Another Go

#35 Til The UK Doesn't Dress Up For Halloween Like Americans Do

#36 Looks Banging To Me Lads

#37 Cycled Past A Guy Having A Barbecue In The Park This Afternoon. I Said "Mate, That Smells Amazing" And Without Hesitation He Gave Me A Chicken Wing. Delicious!

#38 Ok, Hands Up Delusional People Who Said Yes To This

#39 My Wispa Had No Insides

#40 Won The Lottery Today

#41 They Found The Cause Of The Flooding

#42 One Of The Most Middle Class 1st-World-Problem Headlines I've Seen

#43 With All This Rain We've Been Getting, The Yorkshire Puddings Are Coming Up Really Good This Year

#44 Vandals Cut Down The Tree At Sycamore Gap

#45 Hi, I'm Reading This Story To My Child As A Non-Brit, Can Someone Explain This Riddle To Me?

#46 I Wonder If Anyone Will Notice?

#47 Thought I'd Found A Baggie Of Substances On The Pavement But It Turned Out To Be People

#48 Bought An Old Cassette Today And Found A Receipt Inside, Looked Down And Saw The Date Was 25/07/1997, 26 Years Ago Today!

#49 Spotted In Pub Toilets, Unsure If Satire

#50 I Can't Believe This Amount Food From Tesco Cost Me £75

#51 What Does This Guy Have Planned For Himself This Evening? (Wrong Answers Only)

#52 Lad Who Works In Marketing Is Obviously Scottish. His Bosses Clearly Aren't

#53 I'm Gonna Stay In This Lane For A While

#54 Wild Fog Inside Tesco Last Night

#55 The Bbc Teaching The Nation About "Raw Dogging" This Morning

#56 Local Cafe Reckons Only 2 People Have Ever Completed It

#57 Couriers Sneaky Photo Claiming That This Parcel Was 'Delivered Through My Letterbox'. Spoiler, It Was Not!

#58 You Never Know If Its United Kingdom, England Or Great Britain. So You Scroll All The Way Down U, Then You Go To G, Then You Go To E. But This? This Is By Far The Worst I Have Seen

#59 I Don't Think Tom Is That Legit

#60 I Wanted To Share A Picture Of The Moon I Took Last Night