Someone asked “Which country do you joke about most in your country?” and people shared their best examples from where they live. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the ones that made you chuckle and be sure to add your thoughts and own suggestions to the comments below.

While there are some nuances, the truth is that something or someone tends to be the butt of most jokes . Indeed, in some places, the village next door or the country on the other side of the mountains (and its people) fill this role quite perfectly.

#1 From New Zealand, mostly joke about Australia and the US.

#2 From America. I mostly joke about America.

#3 When Italians are not joking about other Italians, they usually pick France.

G*****n baguette eating ppl. /s

It's an old feud, and both parts are not going to withdraw.

#4 For Canada I would have to say America. We are exposed to a lot of their media, a high percentage of Canadians have either visited America or had exposure to American tourists, and their lifestyles are similar enough to our own that it feels kind of relatable.

#5 In Turkey we joke about greece and in greece they probably joke about us.

#6 Australian here. We usually joke about NZ. Now they have an amazing prime minister while ours is a crook, so we take the p**s out of ourselves and fantasise about moving there (or merging our countries and have Jacinda look after us all).

#7 American, we mostly just make fun of our own states around us or certain sub-cultures in general i.e. rednecks, 'woke' people, California, etc.

#8 Switzerland here: we joke about Austria (not the one with Kangoroos).

#9 From Scotland. England.

#10 In UK probably America.

#11 I'm from Finland. We joke about Sweden's stupidity and furniture.

#12 In Poland it's probably Germans and maybe Russians. We joke about ourselves a lot as well.

#13 Western Slovakia





I am from Eastern Slovakia.

#14 I'm from the Netherlands, we mostly joke about the Belgians that they are not the smartest cookie in the jar.



Examples from some jokes 🤗



How do you sink a Belgian submarine?

Just knock



How do you recognize a Belgian pirate?

He wears two eye patches



Why will Belgian be at war with the Netherlands in 20 years?

Because they will finally understand our jokes.

#15 As a Norwegian, it used to be Sweden but at this point it's probably the UK and the US.

#16 Brazil here. We joke about Argentina and Portugal most of the time.

#17 In Germany, we made a lot of jokes about France and Poland.



But since Trump is President, I think people, especially my friends and me, make more jokes about the USA than every other country.

#18 The USA or Belgium.



Luxembourg here.

#19 In Poland, coincidentally, we joke most about Poles, Russians and Germans. There's a lot of jokes based on a Pole, a Russian and a German meeting the Devil, and then the punchline is that the Pole uses the most absurd solution to a problem, but it ends up working.

#20 In England, or at least around where I live, France is joked about a lot.

#21 From England and we joke about America. In fact me and my Dad talked about it this evening. I had asked if the Americans were aware of how other people viewed them. He said "The East coast know how they are viewed, the West coast is too cool to care, and the people in the middle are waiting for God to intervene.".

#22 If we’re talking about the UK, it’s probably America. However if we’re talking about Wales, it’s definitely England.

#23 Canadian here. I've noticed people like to joke about America, mostly their healthcare system. Although I talked to some people at school before they closed and they jokingly said we need to build a wall so the US doesn't spread COVID through the border lmao.

#24 Brazil here. When we are not joking about our own country, we usually joke about Portugal (fair, since they took all our gold lol) and Argentina.

#25 Venezuelans. I don't do it, but people are going crazy xenophobic in Latin America since the economic crisis. They're the punchline to every joke nowadays and tbh it's really sad.

#26 Spain: definetly British people, mainly British . Sometimes France as well.

#27 American. I think it’s a tie between England and Canada.



Canada is sort of viewed as a polite sibling/cousin. We joke about them loving hockey, syrup, and apologizing. We love Canada!



We tend to joke about England losing the revolutionary war, their obsession with tea, and calling it soccer to annoy them. The whole “we don’t need kettles for our tea, we harbor it instead” type of joke is a favorite. We love the English as well.

#28 Greece here. Can speak for everyone but in my family we joke about all the neighbor countries, Cyprus, Italy, Turkey, Albania and about the UK cause my sister lives there. I joke about the US because Internet has taught me some people there are truly... well... special...

#29 I'm from Chile. The answer is Peru, Bolivia and Argentina. We have a looooong history lol I'm sure we would be their answer too. but there isn't something that we joke about the most that our own government lol.

#30 From Ukraine. Mostly joking about ourselves. Often about Russia. Sometimes about European countries. Recently, also about China.

#31 As a swede I grew up with jokes about the Norwegians... A couple of examples:



How do you sink a Norwegian submarine? You swim down and knock on the hatch.



Why do Norwegians crawl on the floor of the supermarket? They are looking for low prices.



What are clever people in Norway called? Tourists.



Why wasn't Jesus born in Norway? They couldn't find three wise men.



What do you get if you enter 1+1 on a Norwegian calculator? "Please wait..."



From what I've heard, the Norwegians have similar jokes about Swedes. But it's like a fight between siblings, we still like each other.

#32 In Romania we mostly joke about Hungary but sometimes also Serbia and Russia.

#33 Here in morocco we joke a lot about algeria cuz f**k algeria.

#34 America (guns, police, trump, health care), France (cheese eating surrender monkeys), Germany (two world wars and one World Cup), Wales (sheep), New Zealand (sheep) and Australia (convincts).



But since I’m from the north of England, we mostly joke about the soft southern shandy drinkers.

#35 I'm from Argentina and people joke a lot about people from Uruguay since it used to be a province here before they became an independent country, many people here say that it's another province of ours. Also about people from Chile.

Edit: I forgot about or own country since pretty much every politician here is corrupt and steals a s**t ton of money so there's that.

#36 France.



Which isn't fair, because while the French did surrender in WWII, they did it to save their people from being steamrollered and then created the most badass underground resistance movement in human history.