While there are some nuances, the truth is that something or someone tends to be the butt of most jokes. Indeed, in some places, the village next door or the country on the other side of the mountains (and its people) fill this role quite perfectly.

Someone asked “Which country do you joke about most in your country?” and people shared their best examples from where they live. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the ones that made you chuckle and be sure to add your thoughts and own suggestions to the comments below.

#1

Map of Australia with colorful pins marking locations, related to countries people make fun of. From New Zealand, mostly joke about Australia and the US.

independant-cyclamen , Catarina Sousa/Pexels Report

    #2

    United States flag close-up with stars and stripes. From America. I mostly joke about America.

    Borkleberry , Sharefaith/Pexels Report

    #3

    Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, with the Seine River in the foreground and a cloudy sky above. When Italians are not joking about other Italians, they usually pick France.
    G*****n baguette eating ppl. /s
    It's an old feud, and both parts are not going to withdraw.

    Nootnootmadaffaka , Pixabay/Pexels Report

    #4

    Statue of Liberty close-up under a clear blue sky, symbolizing freedom in New York City. For Canada I would have to say America. We are exposed to a lot of their media, a high percentage of Canadians have either visited America or had exposure to American tourists, and their lifestyles are similar enough to our own that it feels kind of relatable.

    anon , Pixabay/Pexels Report

    #5

    Greek island village overlooking the sea with white and blue buildings, main SEO keyword: country. In Turkey we joke about greece and in greece they probably joke about us.

    anon , Bob Jenkin/Pexels Report

    #6

    Map highlighting New Zealand, the country often humorously mentioned by people. Australian here. We usually joke about NZ. Now they have an amazing prime minister while ours is a crook, so we take the p**s out of ourselves and fantasise about moving there (or merging our countries and have Jacinda look after us all).

    elsyp , Josh Withers/Pexels Report

    #7

    Hollywood sign on a hill surrounded by trees, under a cloudy blue sky. American, we mostly just make fun of our own states around us or certain sub-cultures in general i.e. rednecks, 'woke' people, California, etc.

    dirtybirds233 , Trace Hudson/Pexels Report

    #8

    Charming hillside village with colorful houses, representing a picturesque country setting. Switzerland here: we joke about Austria (not the one with Kangoroos).

    gmuend0r , Rahat M./Pexels Report

    #9

    A British guard in uniform outside a building, part of a list where people share which country they make fun of. From Scotland. England.

    anon , Samuel Wölfl/Pexels Report

    #10

    United States map section showing cities like Los Angeles, Denver, and Chicago. In UK probably America.

    Mildeal , Lara Jameson/Pexels Report

    #11

    Swedish flag atop a historic building against a cloudy sky, related to countries people make fun of. I'm from Finland. We joke about Sweden's stupidity and furniture.

    vienjus , Efrem Efre/Pexels Report

    #12

    German flag waving in front of historic building, highlighting country in cultural context. In Poland it's probably Germans and maybe Russians. We joke about ourselves a lot as well.

    _Krecik_ , Ingo Joseph/Pexels Report

    #13

    Historic castle in Slovakia framed by lush greenery against a blue sky. Western Slovakia


    I am from Eastern Slovakia.

    NotDaWaed , Pixabay/Pexels Report

    #14

    Belgian flag under an arch, representing a country often made fun of in global humor discussions. I'm from the Netherlands, we mostly joke about the Belgians that they are not the smartest cookie in the jar.

    Examples from some jokes 🤗

    How do you sink a Belgian submarine?
    Just knock

    How do you recognize a Belgian pirate?
    He wears two eye patches

    Why will Belgian be at war with the Netherlands in 20 years?
    Because they will finally understand our jokes.

    callmelilia , Paul Deetman/Pexels Report

    #15

    Close-up of a globe showing European countries like Sweden, Norway, and Finland. As a Norwegian, it used to be Sweden but at this point it's probably the UK and the US.

    veslevang , Lara Jameson/Pexels Report

    #16

    Aerial view of Argentina's flag waving over a bustling plaza, illustrating the country's lively atmosphere. Brazil here. We joke about Argentina and Portugal most of the time.

    NotloseBR , Fabian/Pexels Report

    #17

    Polish flag waving in the sky, representing country humor discussions. In Germany, we made a lot of jokes about France and Poland.

    But since Trump is President, I think people, especially my friends and me, make more jokes about the USA than every other country.

    marcel1802 , Karolina Grabowska/Pexels Report

    #18

    Belgian flag waving against a clear blue sky, highlighting a country often made fun of. The USA or Belgium.

    Luxembourg here.

    Priamosish , Ivy Nguyen/Pexels Report

    #19

    Wooden map highlighting Poland, surrounded by Germany, Belarus, and other countries. In Poland, coincidentally, we joke most about Poles, Russians and Germans. There's a lot of jokes based on a Pole, a Russian and a German meeting the Devil, and then the punchline is that the Pole uses the most absurd solution to a problem, but it ends up working.

    anon , Anthony Beck/Pexels Report

    #20

    French flag on a Parisian street, highlighting a country often made fun of. In England, or at least around where I live, France is joked about a lot.

    Dill4505 , Matt Hardy/Pexels Report

    #21

    Skyline view of New York City, featuring One World Trade Center, under a clear blue sky. From England and we joke about America. In fact me and my Dad talked about it this evening. I had asked if the Americans were aware of how other people viewed them. He said "The East coast know how they are viewed, the West coast is too cool to care, and the people in the middle are waiting for God to intervene.".

    SaintJimmyReading , Pixabay/Pexels Report

    #22

    Flag with a red cross on white, symbolizing a country often teased by others. If we’re talking about the UK, it’s probably America. However if we’re talking about Wales, it’s definitely England.

    ashcymru84 , Neil/Pexels Report

    #23

    Map with a blue pin marking Canada, highlighting a country. Canadian here. I've noticed people like to joke about America, mostly their healthcare system. Although I talked to some people at school before they closed and they jokingly said we need to build a wall so the US doesn't spread COVID through the border lmao.

    UpDoor , Beate Vogl/Pexels Report

    #24

    Man photographing a Portuguese flag overlooking the city. Brazil here. When we are not joking about our own country, we usually joke about Portugal (fair, since they took all our gold lol) and Argentina.

    PokemonTrainerLily , wendel moretti/Pexels Report

    #25

    Person holding Venezuelan flag near a clock tower, representing a country often made fun of. Venezuelans. I don't do it, but people are going crazy xenophobic in Latin America since the economic crisis. They're the punchline to every joke nowadays and tbh it's really sad.

    SunnyCarol , Altamart/Pexels Report

    #26

    Red telephone booth with Big Ben in the background, symbolizing British culture. Spain: definetly British people, mainly British . Sometimes France as well.

    hiimhizabel , Pixabay/Pexels Report

    #27

    Canadian flag waving over a mountain landscape, related to countries people make fun of. American. I think it’s a tie between England and Canada.

    Canada is sort of viewed as a polite sibling/cousin. We joke about them loving hockey, syrup, and apologizing. We love Canada!

    We tend to joke about England losing the revolutionary war, their obsession with tea, and calling it soccer to annoy them. The whole “we don’t need kettles for our tea, we harbor it instead” type of joke is a favorite. We love the English as well.

    mlg2433 , Daniel Joseph Petty/Pexels Report

    #28

    Greece here. Can speak for everyone but in my family we joke about all the neighbor countries, Cyprus, Italy, Turkey, Albania and about the UK cause my sister lives there. I joke about the US because Internet has taught me some people there are truly... well... special...

    iwannaholdyourhand91 Report

    #29

    I'm from Chile. The answer is Peru, Bolivia and Argentina. We have a looooong history lol I'm sure we would be their answer too. but there isn't something that we joke about the most that our own government lol.

    pika_bu Report

    #30

    From Ukraine. Mostly joking about ourselves. Often about Russia. Sometimes about European countries. Recently, also about China.

    anon Report

    #31

    As a swede I grew up with jokes about the Norwegians... A couple of examples:

    How do you sink a Norwegian submarine? You swim down and knock on the hatch.

    Why do Norwegians crawl on the floor of the supermarket? They are looking for low prices.

    What are clever people in Norway called? Tourists.

    Why wasn't Jesus born in Norway? They couldn't find three wise men.

    What do you get if you enter 1+1 on a Norwegian calculator? "Please wait..."

    From what I've heard, the Norwegians have similar jokes about Swedes. But it's like a fight between siblings, we still like each other.

    theMyon Report

    #32

    In Romania we mostly joke about Hungary but sometimes also Serbia and Russia.

    teodoraela Report

    #33

    Map highlighting Algeria with nearby countries, focusing on humor and country stereotypes. Here in morocco we joke a lot about algeria cuz f**k algeria.

    anon , Lara Jameson/Pexels Report

    #34

    View of London's iconic landmarks, featuring the Houses of Parliament and Big Ben, representing a country often humorously critiqued. America (guns, police, trump, health care), France (cheese eating surrender monkeys), Germany (two world wars and one World Cup), Wales (sheep), New Zealand (sheep) and Australia (convincts).

    But since I’m from the north of England, we mostly joke about the soft southern shandy drinkers.

    Dydey , Dominika Gregušová/Pexels Report

    #35

    I'm from Argentina and people joke a lot about people from Uruguay since it used to be a province here before they became an independent country, many people here say that it's another province of ours. Also about people from Chile.
    Edit: I forgot about or own country since pretty much every politician here is corrupt and steals a s**t ton of money so there's that.

    comoestas1234 Report

    #36

    France.

    Which isn't fair, because while the French did surrender in WWII, they did it to save their people from being steamrollered and then created the most badass underground resistance movement in human history.

    Edymnion Report

    #37

    Rustic American sign against a wooden fence, highlighting the keyword "country." I'm American and have jokes for just about every country there is. My personal favorites are Turkmenistan, Germany, the UK, and India.

    typhondrums17 , Pixabay/Pexels Report

