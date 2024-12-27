‘Babygirl’ Director Defends “Inappropriate” Age Gap Between Nicole Kidman And Co-Star

ADVERTISEMENT

Babygirl’s director, Halina Reijn, defended the controversial age gap between Nicole Kidman’s character, Romy Mathis, and Samuel, portrayed by Harris Dickinson. Halina argued that relationships featuring older women and younger men should be normalized and criticized societal double standards.

Babygirl, released in theaters by A24 on Wednesday (December 25), centers on high-ranking CEO Romy, who develops a romantic relationship with one of her new interns, Samuel.

The age gap between Nicole, 57, and Harris, 28, has consequently raised eyebrows. Nevertheless, Halina has since defended casting an older female lead with a younger male counterpart.

She told W Magazine on Wednesday: “If we see a movie where the male actor is the same age as the female actor, we find that odd.”

RELATED:

Babygirl’s director Halina Reijn defended a controversial age gap

Share icon

Image credits: JC Olivera/Getty Images

“Which is insane. It should completely be normalized that the age gaps switch and that women have different relationships.

“We’re not trapped in a box anymore. We internalize the male gaze, we internalize patriarchy, and we need to free ourselves from it. It’s really hard.”

Halina admitted that she cast Nicole for her fearless commitment to a “controversial” role and paired her with Harris, whose layered performance balanced vulnerability and masculinity.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: A24

“Nicole approached me about working together after seeing my first film, Instinct,” the filmmaker recalled. “She read a very early draft of Babygirl and immediately said, ‘I want to play that character.’”

Halina shared: “She also said she wanted to surrender to it and not change a thing.

“That was important to me, because I knew I wrote something controversial and, at least for me, surrounded by shame.”

The controversial age gap is between Nicole Kidman’s character, Romy Mathis, and Samuel, who is portrayed by Harris Dickinson

Share icon

Image credits: nicolekidman

“I needed someone to be as courageous as the script tries to be.

“Once Nicole was on board, I woke up totally panicked. We had one of the best actors in the world.

“It’s impossible to find a young man who’s not only as good as her, but can dominate her.”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: A24

“But then I saw Harris in Triangle of Sadness. He’s so vulnerable, yet so masculine and macho.

“He’s kind of an ideal man, because he has all of these layers.”

The Dutch film director also highlighted the importance of using an intimacy coordinator for choreographed, safe, and realistic depictions of sexuality on set.

Halina argued that relationships featuring older women and younger men should be normalized

Share icon

Image credits: A24

She revealed: “Because I was an actress, safety is my first priority at all times.

“I’ve experienced a lot of male directors sitting in a North Face jacket on a high chair while you’re crawling around on the floor.

“I’ve always felt very unsafe and just embarrassed, to be honest with you. I felt like an open wound.”

Share icon

Image credits: A24

Halina, who has appeared in Red Light and Conspiracy of Silence added: “You can’t do a fight without a stunt coordinator.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Your actors will get hurt, and it will look lame on camera. It’s the same with sex scenes.

“It’s very, very useful to have someone who knows all the little tricks and makes everyone feel safe.”

Halina also criticized societal double standards

Share icon

Image credits: A24

ADVERTISEMENT

“Within the structure of a choreographed plan, the actors can let go and be totally free.

“Funny enough, the days with intimacy scenes are often the most clear. There are still nerves, but everybody comes to set super prepared.

“I wanted those scenes to feel incredibly hot and steamy and fun, but I also wanted them to be real.”

Share icon

Image credits: A24

“Sexuality is stop-and-go. It’s never like a glamour scene from a Hollywood movie in the ’90s. That’s just not how it works.”

Nicole previously revealed that filming intense intimate scenes for Babygirl left her emotionally drained, but her husband, Keith Urban, was supportive and unfazed by the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It should completely be normalized that the age gaps switch and that women have different relationships,” Halina said

Share icon

Image credits: A24

Share icon

Image credits: Variety

In a recent interview with The Sun, the Aussie talent said: “There were times when we were shooting where I was like, ‘I don’t want to orgasm anymore.’

“Don’t come near me. I hate doing this. I don’t care if I am never touched again in my life! I’m over it. It was so present all the time for me that it was almost like a burnout.”

“We’re not trapped in a box anymore,” the filmmaker revealed

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Image credits: A24

Her husband Keith, however, didn’t seem very affected by Nicole’s sex scenes, as she revealed: “My husband is an artist, so he understands all of it, and he also does not get involved.”

Nicole also praised the trustful and safe environment created by Halina and the cast, which allowed her to explore the film’s bold themes of power and relationships with vulnerability and depth.

“There was an enormous amount of sharing and trust and then frustration,” The Moulin Rouge! star said.

“Cougars exist it’s not a new concept,” a reader commented

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon