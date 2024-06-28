While Sarah Paulson, 49, and Holland Taylor, 81, first met at a party in 2005, it wasn't until almost a decade later that the two would reconnect over social media and start dating, People reported.



Despite Sarah being the younger partner, it is Holland who slid into the American Horror Story’s star DMs in 2015.



In a 2018 interview with Town & Country, Sarah opened up about the age gap, stating: "I do not want to be defined by who I share my bed, my home, my soul with.



“My choices in life have been unconventional, and that's my business.



“But I do want to live responsibly and truthfully without hiding.



“It's complicated, because there is a lot of hate in this world, and a lot of good can come from quote-unquote normalizing something for people who don't see it as normal.



“Our relationship represents a certain amount of hope and risk.



“Maybe there's something brave in it.



“Maybe it encourages others to make brave choices. What else can I say? We love each other."

