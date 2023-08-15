Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, Shares About Being A Father Of 4 Kids At A Young Age

In a recent interview with Esquire, Aaron Taylor-Johnson revealed that by the age of 10 or 11, he already knew he was going to be a dad at a young age.

“I was going to have a big family,” he told Esquire, reflecting on his thoughts when he was around 10 or 11 years old. “I knew I was going to be a young father. I knew I was going to have many kids.”

The 33-year-old actor recognized for his role in Bullet Train and Kick-Ass shares parenthood duties with his wife, director Sam Taylor-Johnson, 56, whom he met during his audition for the biopic Nowhere Boy in 2008. Aaron proposed exactly a year “to the minute” after their first meeting.

Together, they have four daughters: Romy Hero, 11, and Wylda Rae, 13, as well as Jessie, 16, and Angelica, 25, who is Sam’s child from her previous marriage with art dealer, Jay Joplin.

“Teenagers, man,” he said playfully. “I’ve got teenagers.”

In 2022, Aaron and his family made a move to England. Despite being predominantly recognized for his work in film, he finds the greatest anticipation in the smaller moments of life.

“I enjoy the normality of things, the everyday stuff,” he explained. “Getting my kids ready in the mornings, taking them to school and activities—that’s plenty. That feeds my soul. In my opinion, the actor that goes job to job becomes f-ing boring.”

Aaron, who is playing Kraven the Hunter next year, is rumored to be the next Agent 007

As the discussion continued on the subject of career, Aaron, who is set to play Kraven the Hunter next year, admitted that his desire to be with his family played a role in his decision not to pursue a continuing involvement with blockbuster franchises.

“There was Kick-Ass and then there was Godzilla and Avengers, and all those things lined up for me. But I didn’t really care for them,” he said, adding that there were roles “that nobody knows about — big, huge franchises that were in play.”

While the actor maintains a discreet presence concerning his children, Aaron acknowledges their role in grounding him and maintaining his humility, making him more aware of what projects to take on.

“I wanted purely to be with my babies,” he shared. “I didn’t want to be taken away from them.”

Aaron met his current wife, director Sam Taylor-Johnson, when he was 18 or 19

Currently, the pair is blessed with four children: Romy Hero, Wylda Rae, Jessie, and Angelica

Aaron proposed to Sam exactly a year “to the minute” after their first meeting during his Nowhere Boy audition in 2008

During his conversation with the magazine about his involvement in Kraven the Hunter and prospective future endeavors, Taylor-Johnson, emphasized his primary focus on the release of the action film, particularly when probed regarding the Agent 007 rumors.

“As I’ve already told you, I have to go by the beat of my own drum,” he vaguely answered when asked about the possibility of playing the next Bond.

“It’s my own path, what feels intuitive to me. I’ve never made a decision based on other people’s perspectives, or their judgments, or their expectations.”

