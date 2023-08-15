 Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, Shares About Being A Father Of 4 Kids At A Young Age | Bored Panda
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, Shares About Being A Father Of 4 Kids At A Young Age
Celebrities, Entertainment

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, Shares About Being A Father Of 4 Kids At A Young Age

Ignas Vieversys and
Austėja Akavickaitė

In a recent interview with Esquire, Aaron Taylor-Johnson revealed that by the age of 10 or 11, he already knew he was going to be a dad at a young age.

“I was going to have a big family,” he told Esquire, reflecting on his thoughts when he was around 10 or 11 years old. “I knew I was going to be a young father. I knew I was going to have many kids.”

The 33-year-old actor recognized for his role in Bullet Train and Kick-Ass shares parenthood duties with his wife, director Sam Taylor-Johnson, 56, whom he met during his audition for the biopic Nowhere Boy in 2008. Aaron proposed exactly a year “to the minute” after their first meeting.

Together, they have four daughters: Romy Hero, 11, and Wylda Rae, 13, as well as Jessie, 16, and Angelica, 25, who is Sam’s child from her previous marriage with art dealer, Jay Joplin.

“Teenagers, man,” he said playfully. “I’ve got teenagers.”

Recently, Aaron Taylor-Johnson revealed that he used to dream about fatherhood at an early age

Image credits: samtaylorjohnson

Image credits: samtaylorjohnson

“I knew I was going to be a young father. I knew I was going to have many kids.”

Image credits: samtaylorjohnson

Image credits: samtaylorjohnson

In 2022, Aaron and his family made a move to England. Despite being predominantly recognized for his work in film, he finds the greatest anticipation in the smaller moments of life.

“I enjoy the normality of things, the everyday stuff,” he explained. “Getting my kids ready in the mornings, taking them to school and activities—that’s plenty. That feeds my soul. In my opinion, the actor that goes job to job becomes f-ing boring.”

Aaron, who is playing Kraven the Hunter next year, is rumored to be the next Agent 007

Image credits: Gage Skidmore

Image credits: Gage Skidmore

Image credits: aarontaylorjohnson

Image credits: aarontaylorjohnson

Image credits: aarontaylorjohnson

Image credits: aarontaylorjohnson

As the discussion continued on the subject of career, Aaron, who is set to play Kraven the Hunter next year, admitted that his desire to be with his family played a role in his decision not to pursue a continuing involvement with blockbuster franchises.

“There was Kick-Ass and then there was Godzilla and Avengers, and all those things lined up for me. But I didn’t really care for them,” he said, adding that there were roles “that nobody knows about — big, huge franchises that were in play.”

While the actor maintains a discreet presence concerning his children, Aaron acknowledges their role in grounding him and maintaining his humility, making him more aware of what projects to take on.

“I wanted purely to be with my babies,” he shared. “I didn’t want to be taken away from them.”

Aaron met his current wife, director Sam Taylor-Johnson, when he was 18 or 19

Image credits: Dave M. Benett

Image credits: Dave M. Benett

Currently, the pair is blessed with four children: Romy Hero, Wylda Rae, Jessie, and Angelica

Image credits: aarontaylorjohnson

Image credits: aarontaylorjohnson

Image credits: Nick Step

Image credits: Nick Step

Image credits: aarontaylorjohnson

Image credits: aarontaylorjohnson

Image credits: aarontaylorjohnson

Image credits: aarontaylorjohnson

Image credits: aarontaylorjohnson

Image credits: aarontaylorjohnson

Image credits: samtaylorjohnson

Image credits: samtaylorjohnson

Aaron proposed to Sam exactly a year “to the minute” after their first meeting during his Nowhere Boy audition in 2008

Image credits: samtaylorjohnson

Image credits: samtaylorjohnson

Image credits: samtaylorjohnson

Image credits: samtaylorjohnson

Image credits: samtaylorjohnson

Image credits: samtaylorjohnson

During his conversation with the magazine about his involvement in Kraven the Hunter and prospective future endeavors, Taylor-Johnson, emphasized his primary focus on the release of the action film, particularly when probed regarding the Agent 007 rumors.

“As I’ve already told you, I have to go by the beat of my own drum,” he vaguely answered when asked about the possibility of playing the next Bond.

“It’s my own path, what feels intuitive to me. I’ve never made a decision based on other people’s perspectives, or their judgments, or their expectations.”

Clearly, not everyone is okay with the age gap between Aaron and the mother of his children

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, Shares About Being A Father Of 4 Kids At A Young Age

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, Shares About Being A Father Of 4 Kids At A Young Age

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, Shares About Being A Father Of 4 Kids At A Young Age

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, Shares About Being A Father Of 4 Kids At A Young Age

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, Shares About Being A Father Of 4 Kids At A Young Age

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, Shares About Being A Father Of 4 Kids At A Young Age

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, Shares About Being A Father Of 4 Kids At A Young Age

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, Shares About Being A Father Of 4 Kids At A Young Age

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, Shares About Being A Father Of 4 Kids At A Young Age

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, Shares About Being A Father Of 4 Kids At A Young Age

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, Shares About Being A Father Of 4 Kids At A Young Age

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, Shares About Being A Father Of 4 Kids At A Young Age

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, Shares About Being A Father Of 4 Kids At A Young Age

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, Shares About Being A Father Of 4 Kids At A Young Age

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, Shares About Being A Father Of 4 Kids At A Young Age

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, Shares About Being A Father Of 4 Kids At A Young Age

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, Shares About Being A Father Of 4 Kids At A Young Age

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, Shares About Being A Father Of 4 Kids At A Young Age

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, Shares About Being A Father Of 4 Kids At A Young Age

Share on Facebook
xxx
xxx
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

WHY ARE THESE DUMB A*S CELEB ARTICLES BEING POSED ON BP (caps because yes, I am shouting) what the hell is going on with the quality on the content on this site? Whoever is posting these - WE DON'T WANT CELEBRITY 'news' if you can even call it that. We want interesting facts, and animals, and art and wholesome stuff. Not this rubbish.

7
7points
reply
Mistiekim
Mistiekim
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

His relationship has been a topic of contention for quite some time, probably since the day they got married. For many people it isn’t just the age difference. She was in a role of power over him and he was a young 18 year old (I believe). That is why the word groomer gets used.

0
0points
reply
Pamela24
Pamela24
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I will never think a 41-year-old person being in a relationship with an 18-year-old is okay. It's grooming, it's disgusting, I don't care how long they've been together, I don't care if it's technically legal. It's gross. I'm 28, I can't look at people ten years younger than me in a romantic way. And I don't think I should be able to.

0
0points
reply
