The True Story Behind “The Man With 1,000 Kids” Who Plans To Sue Netflix

Jonathan Jacob Meijer, the controversial Dutch YouTube personality known for his prolific sperm donations, has announced his intention to sue Netflix over their recent documentary series, The Man With 1,000 Kids.

Premiering on July 3, 2024, the three-episode documentary explores Meijer’s claim to have fathered hundreds, if not thousands, of children through sperm banks worldwide.

Highlights His lawyer announced their intentions to sue the media company in a press release

Danger of incest and psychological damage are some of the concerns surrounding the issue

Meijer was already banned from donating in 2023, after breaking local laws

The feature highlights allegations that Meijer misled families about the extent of his donations, leading to concerns about accidental incest and ethical breaches within the fertility industry.

The Hague District Court in the Netherlands issued a significant ruling against the prolific sperm donor known for fathering over 550 children. Judges affirm him to have misled fertility clinics and prospective parents.

Initially, Dutch fertility clinics imposed strict limits of 25 children per donor across 12 families, guidelines intended to safeguard against genetic risks and ensure responsible donor practices. However, investigations in 2017 revealed that the donor had already exceeded these limits by fathering 102 children through these clinics alone, with additional donations elsewhere undisclosed.



Meijer was already banned from donating sperm in 2023, and his excesses date back to 2017

Image credits: Netflix

The judge concluded that the donor had deliberately deceived parents about his donation practices, stating that such misinformation influenced their choice of donor and could potentially have harmful psychological consequences for the children, as well as increase the risks of consanguinity within the donor’s extensive genetic network.

Take a look the official trailer for The Man With 1,000 Kids

Regardless of the ruling, Meijer remains defiant. “I did absolutely nothing wrong”

Image credits: Jonathan Jacob Meijer

In a recent YouTube video, Meijer criticized the series as sensationalized and misleading, stating, “I did absolutely nothing wrong. This documentary is an attack on my character and a distortion of the truth.”

He further asserted that the title of the series, “The Man With 1,000 Kids,” is exaggerated and defamatory. “I have approximately 550 children, not 1,000,” Meijer claimed, disputing the documentary’s estimation of his offspring.

Image credits: Jonathan Jacob Meijer

The Youtuber explains he did it to “help families achieve their dream of having children”



The YouTuber explained that he donated sperm to “help families achieve their dream of having children.” In a video, the content creator recounted how the infertility of a classmate inspired him to donate. In another clip, he explained that because his family lacks a history of genetic disorders, he felt compelled to contribute through sperm donation as a compassionate gesture toward others.

Image credits: Jonathan Jacob Meijer

His stated reasons contrast with his portrayal in the documentary. For instance, according to one mother featured in the series, Meijer was characterized by a “God-like complex,” influenced by his striking features—long, flowing blonde hair and piercing deep blue eyes.

A childhood friend of his also offers insights into Meijer’s early years, revealing that during his youth, he grappled with the search for his own identity, often shifting between various jobs and appearances.

Netflix has yet to respond to Meijer’s legal threats

Image credits: Netflix

“The documentary unfairly portrays Mr. Meijer and has caused significant harm to his reputation,” van der Zwan, who had already defended the YouTuber in 2023, stated in a press release. “We will be seeking damages for defamation and a retraction of the documentary.”

Despite his legal challenges, Meijer maintains that his motivations for sperm donation were altruistic. “I wanted to help parents who struggled with infertility,” he reiterated in his video. “I never intended for any harm to come from my actions.”

Meijer’s lawyer, Richard van der Zwan, confirmed their intention to pursue legal action against Netflix

Image credits: Netflix

As the legal battle unfolds, Meijer continues to post updates on social media, rallying support from his followers and defending his stance against the documentary’s allegations. Meanwhile, Netflix still hasn’t officially responded to the content creator’s legal threats.

Worries of potential incest and general disgust are among the main sentiments that viewers have shared in the aftermath of the documentary

