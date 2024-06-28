“The Girl Is So Uninhibited”: Howard Stern Calls ‘Hawk Tuah’ Girl A Father’s “Worst Nightmare”

ADVERTISEMENT

Howard Stern has plunged into the fiery online discussions about the internet-famous “Hawk Tuah” girl.

Calling her “every father’s worst nightmare,” the famous radio talk show host said he’s been seeing the viral sensation “everywhere” on the internet.

Identified as Hailey Welch, the “Hawk Tuah” girl went viral on social media after she was randomly stopped on the street for a quick chat by content creators Tim & Dee TV.

Howard Stern said that as a father of three girls, it’s “every father’s worst nightmare” to see their daughter say that on camera

Image credits: Stern Show / X

The clip that has gone massively viral featured the Nashville resident being asked some R-rated questions.

As part of a conversation about sex, the interviewer asked her, “[What is a] move in bed [that] makes a man go crazy every time?”

Hailey was more than happy to answer the question and succinctly summed it up with: “hawk tuah.”

“You gotta give ’em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang,” said the Nashville resident in the now-massively viral clip

Image credits: Tim & Dee TV

Her strong advocacy for spitting on a man’s privates became the talk of the town online and caught the attention of even Howard, 70, who was asked about his thoughts on the clip on the SiriusXM show.

ADVERTISEMENT

“How could you avoid her? I’m on Instagram not that much, but the hawk tuah girl is [everywhere]. Every other clip is the hawk tuah girl,” he said.

The provocative media maverick weighed in with his thoughts on why the clip went viral and reached every possible corner of the internet.

“I think if I am analyzing it, the reason people like it so much is the girl is so uninhibited, and it’s just so natural when she says it. It’s like she didn’t even think about [it],” he said. “As a dad myself of three girls, that’s every father‘s worst nightmare to see her on Instagram going, “Yeah, you’ve got to hawk tuah on that f—*** thing.”‘

‘”My kid is Insta famous she’s the hawk tuah girl.'” he added.

The famous talk show host said, “The reason people like it so much is the girl is so uninhibited, and it’s just so natural when she says it”

Howard Stern was talking ‘bout our girl #Hawktuah pic.twitter.com/eUIblFBUI1 — Hawk Tuah | Sol (@SOLhawktuah) June 27, 2024

Embracing her new-found stardom, Hailey had partnered up with Fathead Threads to launch her own line of merchandise — “Hawk Tuah ’24” caps.

Priced between US$27.31 and US$50, some of the caps flew off the virtual shelves quickly.