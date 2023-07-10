Woman Decides To Stand Up For Herself, Gets Towing Company Fired After They Took Her Boyfriend’s Car

Getting your car towed is not the nicest thing to receive. It’s not only expensive and time-consuming, but it’s also a stressful situation that can make people panic. Especially if you are running late and you don’t find your car…

Yes, in most cases, I am sorry to break it to you, but it’s your fault. Whether you parked where you are not allowed to, or not in your spot – this may be an outcome. But of course, there are cases when you can get wrongfully towed, and well, if it happens, you’d better get ready for a fight.

Being fined for something that was not your mistake would probably make anybody angry and ready for revenge

Image credits: Artem Makarov (not the actual photo)

Woman shares how she got a towing company to apologize and refund the full amount after her boyfriend’s car got wrongfully towed

Image credits: u/Ok-Willow-2109

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

The company didn’t look for a parking permit on the car and towed it in the middle of the night, but after speaking, they promised to release it with no charge

Image credits: u/Ok-Willow-2109

Image credits: Nataliya Vatkevich (not the actual photo)

However, once her boyfriend showed up, he got spit in his face by an employee and was ordered to pay or they would call the cops

Image credits: u/Ok-Willow-2109

After finding this out, she contacted the owner of the complex, explained the situation and received a full refund, apology and never saw this towing company again

A few days ago, a Reddit user shared her petty revenge story that she implemented on a towing company around one year ago. The post went viral and in just 4 days, the author received 12.6K upvotes and almost 500 comments.

So to begin with, the author says that one day, during the night, her boyfriend’s car got towed from their apartment building, despite him having a permit. After a talk with the leasing office, they informed the company to release the car at no cost. Well, once the guy showed up to pick it up, the employees spit in his face and threatened to call the cops if he didn’t pay. And that was a turning point for the OP.

She remembered that her mom always taught her that sometimes you have to fight for yourself to get things done. So the next thing OP did was to call the main office of the company that owns the building and got in touch with the owner. It is safe to say, she wasn’t very happy. Long story short, the company had had issues with this towing company before and it was their last straw. The manager of the towing company contacted OP, apologized and offered to hand-deliver a check for a full refund.

Folks in the comments were sharing their own stories and congratulating the author, as winning against a towing company is almost impossible. “So you’re the person that actually won against a towing company. I thought you were a myth,” was the top comment under the article. “Nope! I’ve done it too!” one person replied, which gave hope to other folks as well.

Image credits: Pok Rie (not the actual photo)

Bored Panda contacted Elaine Lou Cartas, M.S., who is a business and career coach, blogger and podcast host. She kindly agreed to share her insights on the importance of standing up for ourselves and confidence.

To begin with, “We are social human beings, which means we are meant to connect with others,” Elaine started. Speaking about how being confident can influence other people’s opinion about us, the expert says that “Depending on our conversation and energy with others, it is easy for people to make their opinion about us. When showing confidence, it will be easy for others to be easily influenced because of our confidence in ourselves first. When we are confident in ourselves first, others will also be confident in us.”

Speaking about if being rude can help get things done faster, Elaine says that “In my opinion, it is about being assertive to help get things done versus being rude. Being rude is based on emotions and someone not having the right self-regulation and coping mechanisms. Rather than focus on emotions, share evidence of why things should get done to the other party.”

And finally, it’s a common thing to see that people are afraid to stand up for themselves in order to get what they want. The career coach listed that the main reason may be based on cultural and social expectations. “For example, women are taught in society to often think of others first and do what is most agreeable to a collective as opposed to what they want themselves. They are looked upon when needing emotional or family support as opposed to men.”

“As a woman myself, I learned to deconstruct and unlearn these expectations because I realized I wasn’t honoring my own voice. As a business and career coach for women of color and allies, I often ask my clients why they don’t want to stand up for themselves and it’s because they don’t want rejection and have never learned how to stand up for themselves.”

“When we learn to stand up for ourselves, we become more confident and aligned to become our best version of ourselves, which inspires others to also honor their best versions of themselves,” Elaine shares.

And of course, don't forget to check out her website and Color Your Dreams Podcast!

