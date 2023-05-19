“Today There Are No Treatments For The Disease”: Bruce Willis’ Wife Shares A Heartbreaking Message About Her 68-Year-Old Husband’s Dementia

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, gave an update about his ongoing health battles. After viewing the documentary Little Empty Boxes about filmmaker Max Lugavere’s mother’s battle with dementia, she posted on Instagram that she knows “options are slim” for treating the condition.

The 68-year-old actor, best known for his roles in “Die Hard,” “Pulp Fiction,” and many other films and TV shows was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (sometimes called FTD) earlier this year, his daughter shared on Instagram. He had been suffering from aphasia, a speech-impeding neurological condition since 2022 which pushed him to retire from acting.

In February of this year, Bruce Willis’ family shared the tragic news that the world-famous actor was suffering from frontotemporal dementia

After viewing a documentary on a filmmaker’s struggle with the condition, she shared her feelings about going through something similar

