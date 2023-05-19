Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Today There Are No Treatments For The Disease”: Bruce Willis’ Wife Shares A Heartbreaking Message About Her 68-Year-Old Husband’s Dementia
41points
Celebrities, Entertainment17 minutes ago

“Today There Are No Treatments For The Disease”: Bruce Willis’ Wife Shares A Heartbreaking Message About Her 68-Year-Old Husband’s Dementia

Justin Sandberg and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, gave an update about his ongoing health battles. After viewing the documentary Little Empty Boxes about filmmaker Max Lugavere’s mother’s battle with dementia, she posted on Instagram that she knows “options are slim” for treating the condition.

The 68-year-old actor, best known for his roles in “Die Hard,” “Pulp Fiction,” and many other films and TV shows was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (sometimes called FTD) earlier this year, his daughter shared on Instagram. He had been suffering from aphasia, a speech-impeding neurological condition since 2022 which pushed him to retire from acting.
More info: Instagram

In February of this year, Bruce Willis’ family shared the tragic news that the world-famous actor was suffering from frontotemporal dementia

“Today There Are No Treatments For The Disease”: Bruce Willis’ Wife Shares A Heartbreaking Message About Her 68-Year-Old Husband’s Dementia

Image credits: emmahemingwillis

“Today There Are No Treatments For The Disease”: Bruce Willis’ Wife Shares A Heartbreaking Message About Her 68-Year-Old Husband’s Dementia

Image credits: 20th Century-Fox

“Today There Are No Treatments For The Disease”: Bruce Willis’ Wife Shares A Heartbreaking Message About Her 68-Year-Old Husband’s Dementia

Image credits: Hollywood Pictures

“Today There Are No Treatments For The Disease”: Bruce Willis’ Wife Shares A Heartbreaking Message About Her 68-Year-Old Husband’s Dementia

Image credits: emmahemingwillis

“Today There Are No Treatments For The Disease”: Bruce Willis’ Wife Shares A Heartbreaking Message About Her 68-Year-Old Husband’s Dementia

Image credits: emmahemingwillis

“Today There Are No Treatments For The Disease”: Bruce Willis’ Wife Shares A Heartbreaking Message About Her 68-Year-Old Husband’s Dementia

Image credits: emmahemingwillis

After viewing a documentary on a filmmaker’s struggle with the condition, she shared her feelings about going through something similar

“Today There Are No Treatments For The Disease”: Bruce Willis’ Wife Shares A Heartbreaking Message About Her 68-Year-Old Husband’s Dementia

Image credits: emmahemingwillis

“Today There Are No Treatments For The Disease”: Bruce Willis’ Wife Shares A Heartbreaking Message About Her 68-Year-Old Husband’s Dementia

Image credits: emmahemingwillis

“Today There Are No Treatments For The Disease”: Bruce Willis’ Wife Shares A Heartbreaking Message About Her 68-Year-Old Husband’s Dementia

Image credits: emmahemingwillis

“Today There Are No Treatments For The Disease”: Bruce Willis’ Wife Shares A Heartbreaking Message About Her 68-Year-Old Husband’s Dementia

Image credits: emmahemingwillis

“Today There Are No Treatments For The Disease”: Bruce Willis’ Wife Shares A Heartbreaking Message About Her 68-Year-Old Husband’s Dementia

Image credits: emmahemingwillis

Commenters shared words of support for the Willis family and shared their own experiences with dementia

“Today There Are No Treatments For The Disease”: Bruce Willis’ Wife Shares A Heartbreaking Message About Her 68-Year-Old Husband’s Dementia

“Today There Are No Treatments For The Disease”: Bruce Willis’ Wife Shares A Heartbreaking Message About Her 68-Year-Old Husband’s Dementia

“Today There Are No Treatments For The Disease”: Bruce Willis’ Wife Shares A Heartbreaking Message About Her 68-Year-Old Husband’s Dementia

“Today There Are No Treatments For The Disease”: Bruce Willis’ Wife Shares A Heartbreaking Message About Her 68-Year-Old Husband’s Dementia

“Today There Are No Treatments For The Disease”: Bruce Willis’ Wife Shares A Heartbreaking Message About Her 68-Year-Old Husband’s Dementia

“Today There Are No Treatments For The Disease”: Bruce Willis’ Wife Shares A Heartbreaking Message About Her 68-Year-Old Husband’s Dementia

“Today There Are No Treatments For The Disease”: Bruce Willis’ Wife Shares A Heartbreaking Message About Her 68-Year-Old Husband’s Dementia

“Today There Are No Treatments For The Disease”: Bruce Willis’ Wife Shares A Heartbreaking Message About Her 68-Year-Old Husband’s Dementia

“Today There Are No Treatments For The Disease”: Bruce Willis’ Wife Shares A Heartbreaking Message About Her 68-Year-Old Husband’s Dementia

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Read more »
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Entertainment
Homepage
Trending
Entertainment
Homepage
Next in Entertainment
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
POST
Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He is surrounded by love and that's a language anyone can understand. Blessings for him and his family.

0
0points
reply
POST
Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He is surrounded by love and that's a language anyone can understand. Blessings for him and his family.

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda