ADVERTISEMENT

Heidi Klum has fittingly been titled ‘The Queen Of Halloween’ by some of her fans, as she has never failed to amaze them, revealing elaborate and unique costumes year after year.

Unsurprisingly, 2023 was no exception as the German-American model left everyone in awe with her peacock costume, which came to life during her Halloween party in New York.

But it appears that for the first time in her Halloween herstory, Heidi has found somewhat of competition in her husband, who has consistently served as an extension to her grandiose costumes.

Tom Kaulitz, Heidi Klum’s husband, appeared to have upstaged his wife dressed as a giant egg during her annual Halloween party

Image credits: Noam Galai

Image credits: Gotham

Tom Kaulitz, the guitarist for the German band Tokio Hotel, stunned the photographer as he shared the red carpet with Heidi and her dancers, dressed as the model’s peacock feathers.

The 34-year-old musician was an egg. Just a simple, yet enormous and terrifying-looking egg.

Tom’s costume only let his pale eyes and a part of his mouth show, giving him a terrifying look

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Gotham

While his 50-year-old wife struck flamboyant poses, displaying her gorgeous blue velvet body suit, Tom just sort of sat there, in a stoic manner.

His costume only left room for a portion of his face, displaying pale and soulless eyes, and a tiny smirk on his otherwise covered mouth.

His arms were merely poking out, giving him an additional comical style.

“I love the fantasy of it all. I love becoming someone else for people to guess,” Heidi said

Image credits: heidiklum

Image credits: heidiklum

“I love the fantasy of it all. I love becoming someone else for people to guess,” Heidi Klum told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

While discussing Halloween—or Heidi-Ween, as Fallon suggested—the former Victoria’s Secret angel said that she believed it was best not to talk about her costume in advance.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time of the interview (October 28), Heidi revealed that her costume was going to be gigantic.

She said: “I have to close a few streets down here in Manhattan, which is very hard to do, by the way.”

As we now know, Heidi turned herself into an impressive-looking peacock using members of the iconic Cirque du Soleil as her feathers.

Tom and Heidi became an official item in May 2018

Image credits: heidiklum

Tom and Heidi tied the knot in February 2019

Image credits: heidiklum

Image credits: Taylor Hill

Tom and Heidi became an official item in May 2018, making their relationship public through Instagram posts and joint appearances at the Cannes Film Festival.

Heidi announced the couple’s engagement on 24 December 2018, after approximately one year of dating, via her Instagram page.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lovebird privately married in February 2019, before holding a ceremony on the Christina O yacht in Italy in August 2019.

People loved Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz’s costumes this year, saying the model never “failed” at celebrating Halloween