Gigi Hadid’s Optical Illusion Dress Makes People Think She Has No Shirt On

During the Vogue World: Paris festivities in France, Gigi Hadid shone in the spotlight wearing a bejeweled micro mini dress that gave the illusion of her being topless.

The 29-year-old supermodel was hosting the afterparty of Vogue World: Paris, Vogue’s annual runway show, on Monday, June 24.

Her Balmain Resort 2025 dress was an electric-blue sequined piece that cleverly gave the illusion of a bare chest.

Gigi Hadid wore a bejeweled micro mini dress to the Vogue World: Paris afterparty on Monday, June 24

Image credits: Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

Gigi—described as the “poster girl” for Vogue World: Paris—appeared earlier that day for the runway show at Place Vendôme.

She and Kendall Jenner were dressed from head to toe in Hermès as they rode out on horses in front of the audience at the Parisian plaza.

The 29-year-old supermodel, described as the “poster girl” for Vogue World: Paris, was the host for the star-studded afterparty

Image credits: British Vogue / Instagram

For her second trip to the Place Vendôme, Gigi closed out the Vogue World 2024 show in Paris wearing a finale dress created by Olivier Rousteing, a French fashion designer and the creative director for Balmain since 2011.

“Balmain was one of the first shows [Gigi] walked in Paris in 2014 or 2015, so it feels like we have come full circle,” Olivier told Vogue. “It’s amazing to see how her career has grown, to witness her strength and devotion to fashion. Gigi is obviously this generation’s supermodel—which, in my opinion, is akin to being an athlete of sorts—but beyond that she is the new goddess of the fashion world. And the dress I have made is one for a goddess.”

“At first I was like… no. Then the more I looked at it, I really liked it. It’s silly, original fun,” a social media user wrote about her illusion-creating dress

gigi hadid wearing balmain resort 2025 by olivier rousteing at the vogue world paris after party pic.twitter.com/Y2yDLaBlMB — ❦ (@modelsdiaryy) June 24, 2024

Later that day, the runway star was pictured in her afterparty mini dress, which boldly showed off a woman’s bare chest against the sparkly iridescent fabric.

The internet had mixed opinions about the head-turning Balmain design, with one social media user branding it as “Stunnnnnning,” while another thought it was “very tacky.”

Prior to the afterparty, the runway queen and Kendall Jenner appeared at the Vogue World: Paris show at Place Vendôme riding horses

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

“Unpopular opinion, I actually really like it and the colour is gorgeous on her!” one said, while another quipped, “How many times r we gonna be wowed by fake body image on a tight item like yawn.”

“A Bianca Censori wannabe…pathetic. Gigi you can do better, less tacky,” one said.

“Yessss I need the girls back in Balmain!” read another comment.

Gigi also closed out the Vogue World 2024 show wearing a finale dress created by Olivier Rousteing

The iconic Gigi Hadid closes out last night’s Vogue World Paris runway wearing an astonishing Balmain gown that Creative Director @ORousteing has lovingly dubbed “a dress for a modern goddess”. #BALMAINARMY #VogueWorld pic.twitter.com/hMTVPNhjWd — Balmain (@Balmain) June 24, 2024

“Did she forgot her her matching purple bra????” one asked.

Another said, “The dress, it’s got to go!”

“At first I was like… no. Then the more I looked at it, I really liked it. It’s silly, original fun,” one wrote.