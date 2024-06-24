“Hunger Games Vibes”: Katy Perry Goes Nude In Geometric Naked Dress At Vogue World: Paris

ADVERTISEMENT

When life handed her a geometric naked dress, Katy Perry showed ‘em how it’s done by owning the Vogue World: Paris runway with sass and pizazz.

Other headline-making moments from Vogue’s annual runway show included appearances from Venus and Serena Williams, Ciara, and FKA twigs. Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner also arrived riding horses.

During the show on Sunday, June 23, at Place Vendôme, the 39-year-old Firework singer showed plenty of skin as she made her unexpected appearance.

Katy Perry stunned attendees with an unexpected appearance at Vogue World: Paris

Image credits: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for Vogue

Wearing an archival Noir Kei Ninomiya dress, the pop diva stylishly stomped through the entrance and runway at the Parisian plaza while the geometric shapes of her outfit and the tulle floral embellishments dazzled in the spotlight.

“Introducing @katyperry wearing geometric archival Noir Kei Ninomiya during her surprise appearance on the #VogueWorld Paris runway, immediately electrifying the Place Vendôme,” Vogue wrote on Instagram.

The pop sensation wore a geometric ensemble by Noir Kei Ninomiya for the show at the Place Vendôme

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Most people called her a queen, with some declaring: “Now this is a walk.”

“Katy Perry’s ability to pull off so many things is my favorite part,” said a second comment.

“Kinda giving Hunger Games,” another quipped.

“Hunger games vibes,” agreed another, “and im drooling.”

“Love it. What a force,” said one fan after laying eyes on the revealing dress worn by the Roar singer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Another wrote, “I don’t know if any of you remember that Grey’s Anatomy episode where a kid swallowed a bunch of dolls’ heads. This dress reminds me of that.”

Tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams also showed up at Vogue World 2024 in Paris with looks that blended sports with fashion.

“I’ve always had a love for fashion and throughout my tennis career, that affinity grew even more,” Venus, who wore a custom Marine Serre design made from repurposed tennis bags, told Vogue.

Tennis-playing sisters Venus Williams and Serena Williams gave a nod to their sporting roots as they appeared at the Parisian plaza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

“I truly believe that in order to perform your best, you need to feel your best; before a match, I always think [about] how I’ll feel in the clothes I wear, how I’ll move in them, how they’ll support me, et cetera. What you wear is so important in tennis,” she continued.

Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner were also part of the show, along with celebrities like Ciara, FKA twigs, and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Meanwhile, Gigi and Kendall were dressed from head to toe in Hermès as they rode on horses by each other’s side.

The two supermodels were described as Vogue’s very favorite horse girls, and they had the chance to meet the horses, Django and Napo, at rehearsal a day before the show.