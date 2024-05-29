Gigi Hadid Trolled For New Gymnastics-Inspired Vogue France Cover: “She’s Giving Nothing”

ADVERTISEMENT

Gigi Hadid looked athletically fabulous on the latest cover of Vogue France. But new footage filming the photoshoot completely fell flat, as viewers said the supermodel, who was surrounded by talented gymnasts, “gave nothing”.

The Palestinian-Dutch model graced, for at least the 50th time, the cover of Vogue magazine.

This time, Gigi was the muse for Vogue France’s Vogue World: Paris in the June/July 2024 issue.

Highlights Gigi Hadid received criticism for her performance on the latest cover of Vogue France, where viewers said she 'gave nothing'.

The Vogue France cover shoot featured Gigi Hadid surrounded by gymnasts, striking poses while gymnasts performed acrobatics.

The cover shoot aligns with the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris and Nike being the official sponsor for the US Olympics team.

“Vogue World” is a distinct event and brand extension of Vogue magazine.

Last year saw FKA Twigs share a kiss with Cara Delevingne at its Vogue World: London, this year, Paris will heat up under the spotlights, welcoming Vogue World to the legendary cobblestones of the Place Vendôme, the iconic fashion magazine reported on Thursday.

Gigi Hadid appeared on the latest cover of Vogue France

Share icon

Image credits: Vogue France

Taking to its X page (formerly known as Twitter), Vogue shared a video promoting the event which featured Gigi and a handful of gymnasts performing acrobatics around her.

In the clip, the 29-year-old model is filmed entering a busy gym with female athletes, as she is wearing a long golden trench coat.

Gigi goes on to take off her coat, only to reveal all-black Nike sports attire, to Édith Piaf’s Non, je ne regrette rien playing in the background.

Share icon

Image credits: Vogue France

The entire project isn’t entirely random considering Paris is about to host the Summer Olympics, while Nike is the official sponsor for the US Olympics team.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the clip, the fashion icon goes on to strike different sassy poses, as the gymnasts around her continue to execute impressive tumbling passes and other movements from the discipline.

At some point, French fashion designer ​​Olivier Rousteing joins Gigi to seemingly direct her movements and poses.

But new footage filming the photoshoot completely fell flat

Share icon

Image credits: Vogue France

Despite the flamboyance and sass of the video, a lot of people were left unimpressed, as an X user wrote: “I’m sorry but Gigi is giving NOTHING in this—they could have gotten a more athletic model or even one with dance experience.”

Another person wrote: “Every single other person in this video is more interesting to look at.

“The only decent thing she does is at the very end.”

Share icon

Image credits: Vogue France

Someone else penned: “What is she even doing? Absolutely nothing.”

“Yeah, I kind of agree. I mean she’s gorgeous of course. That’s a given. But she’s the least inspiring (and visually interesting) person on the screen,” a netizen added.

A separate individual chimed in: “Come on girl give us nothing.”

Viewers said the supermodel, who was surrounded by talented gymnasts, “gave nothing”

ADVERTISEMENT

Gigi Hadid is Vogue France’s latest cover girl!!! pic.twitter.com/8nO8kp3vsb — Kea (@jacquemusx) May 28, 2024

I’m sorry but Gigi is giving NOTHING in this—they could have gotten a more athletic model or even one with dance experience pic.twitter.com/dsQPD4l9rM — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) May 28, 2024

And while more critics piled on, including jokes that Gigi’s poses reminded them of figure skater Tonya Harding’s infamous pose, others admired the project, as a person commented: “I’m a big fan of Gigi, she’s beautiful & adored.”

“Paris will be a kind of opening ceremony; one that celebrates 100 years of fashion and sport, as well as this extraordinary city,” Anna Wintour Vogue boss told the publication, promising an homage to the Olympic Games – allowing Paris to shine in all of its glory.

Vogue World Paris will take place on June 23, 2024, at the Place Vendôme in Paris.

The backlash continued to grow on social media

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT