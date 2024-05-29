Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Gigi Hadid Trolled For New Gymnastics-Inspired Vogue France Cover: “She’s Giving Nothing”
Celebrities, News

Gigi Hadid Trolled For New Gymnastics-Inspired Vogue France Cover: “She’s Giving Nothing”

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Gigi Hadid looked athletically fabulous on the latest cover of Vogue France. But new footage filming the photoshoot completely fell flat, as viewers said the supermodel, who was surrounded by talented gymnasts, “gave nothing”.

The Palestinian-Dutch model graced, for at least the 50th time, the cover of Vogue magazine.

This time, Gigi was the muse for Vogue France’s Vogue World: Paris in the June/July 2024 issue.

Highlights
  • Gigi Hadid received criticism for her performance on the latest cover of Vogue France, where viewers said she 'gave nothing'.
  • The Vogue France cover shoot featured Gigi Hadid surrounded by gymnasts, striking poses while gymnasts performed acrobatics.
  • The cover shoot aligns with the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris and Nike being the official sponsor for the US Olympics team.

Vogue World” is a distinct event and brand extension of Vogue magazine. 

Last year saw FKA Twigs share a kiss with Cara Delevingne at its Vogue World: London, this year, Paris will heat up under the spotlights, welcoming Vogue World to the legendary cobblestones of the Place Vendôme, the iconic fashion magazine reported on Thursday.

Gigi Hadid appeared on the latest cover of Vogue France

Gigi Hadid Trolled For New Gymnastics-Inspired Vogue France Cover: “She’s Giving Nothing”

Image credits: Vogue France

Taking to its X page (formerly known as Twitter), Vogue shared a video promoting the event which featured Gigi and a handful of gymnasts performing acrobatics around her.

In the clip, the 29-year-old model is filmed entering a busy gym with female athletes, as she is wearing a long golden trench coat.

Gigi goes on to take off her coat, only to reveal all-black Nike sports attire, to Édith Piaf’s Non, je ne regrette rien playing in the background.

Gigi Hadid Trolled For New Gymnastics-Inspired Vogue France Cover: “She’s Giving Nothing”

Image credits: Vogue France

The entire project isn’t entirely random considering Paris is about to host the Summer Olympics, while Nike is the official sponsor for the US Olympics team.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the clip, the fashion icon goes on to strike different sassy poses, as the gymnasts around her continue to execute impressive tumbling passes and other movements from the discipline.

At some point, French fashion designer ​​Olivier Rousteing joins Gigi to seemingly direct her movements and poses.

But new footage filming the photoshoot completely fell flat

Gigi Hadid Trolled For New Gymnastics-Inspired Vogue France Cover: “She’s Giving Nothing”

Image credits: Vogue France

Despite the flamboyance and sass of the video, a lot of people were left unimpressed, as an X user wrote: “I’m sorry but Gigi is giving NOTHING in this—they could have gotten a more athletic model or even one with dance experience.”

Another person wrote: “Every single other person in this video is more interesting to look at. 

“The only decent thing she does is at the very end.”

Gigi Hadid Trolled For New Gymnastics-Inspired Vogue France Cover: “She’s Giving Nothing”

Image credits: Vogue France

Someone else penned: “What is she even doing? Absolutely nothing.”

“Yeah, I kind of agree. I mean she’s gorgeous of course. That’s a given. But she’s the least inspiring (and visually interesting) person on the screen,” a netizen added.

A separate individual chimed in: “Come on girl give us nothing.”

Viewers said the supermodel, who was surrounded by talented gymnasts, “gave nothing”

ADVERTISEMENT

And while more critics piled on, including jokes that Gigi’s poses reminded them of figure skater Tonya Harding’s infamous pose, others admired the project, as a person commented: “I’m a big fan of Gigi, she’s beautiful & adored.”

“Paris will be a kind of opening ceremony; one that celebrates 100 years of fashion and sport, as well as this extraordinary city,” Anna Wintour Vogue boss told the publication, promising an homage to the Olympic Games – allowing Paris to shine in all of its glory.

Vogue World Paris will take place on June 23, 2024, at the Place Vendôme in Paris.

The backlash continued to grow on social media

Gigi Hadid Trolled For New Gymnastics-Inspired Vogue France Cover: “She’s Giving Nothing”

Gigi Hadid Trolled For New Gymnastics-Inspired Vogue France Cover: “She’s Giving Nothing”

Gigi Hadid Trolled For New Gymnastics-Inspired Vogue France Cover: “She’s Giving Nothing”

ADVERTISEMENT

Gigi Hadid Trolled For New Gymnastics-Inspired Vogue France Cover: “She’s Giving Nothing”

ADVERTISEMENT

Gigi Hadid Trolled For New Gymnastics-Inspired Vogue France Cover: “She’s Giving Nothing”

Gigi Hadid Trolled For New Gymnastics-Inspired Vogue France Cover: “She’s Giving Nothing”

Gigi Hadid Trolled For New Gymnastics-Inspired Vogue France Cover: “She’s Giving Nothing”

Gigi Hadid Trolled For New Gymnastics-Inspired Vogue France Cover: “She’s Giving Nothing”

Gigi Hadid Trolled For New Gymnastics-Inspired Vogue France Cover: “She’s Giving Nothing”

Gigi Hadid Trolled For New Gymnastics-Inspired Vogue France Cover: “She’s Giving Nothing”

Gigi Hadid Trolled For New Gymnastics-Inspired Vogue France Cover: “She’s Giving Nothing”

Gigi Hadid Trolled For New Gymnastics-Inspired Vogue France Cover: “She’s Giving Nothing”

ADVERTISEMENT
Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

You May Also Like

Woman Refuses To Chip In For Babysitting Because She Doesn’t Even Have Kids, Asks If She’s A Jerk

Do you think childless individuals should be expected to chip in for group babysitting costs during friend gatherings?

Take the Poll

17 Y.O. Is Done Sharing Her Birthday With Her Late Twin, Parents Are Not Having It

Do you think the girl should be allowed to celebrate her birthday without the remembrance of her deceased twin?

Take the Poll
See more polls »

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

25

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

0

Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Writer, BoredPanda staff

I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

Read more »
Ugnė Lazauskaitė
Ugnė Lazauskaitė
Ugnė Lazauskaitė
Ugnė Lazauskaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

I am employed as a Visual Editor in the news team. I make sure you have the best pictures near the most interesting text. In general all day I am looking at all you favourite celebrities facies and I am geting payed for it!

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda