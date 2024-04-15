“There’s Literally Nothing There”: Olivia Dunne Rates Her Daring Past Coachella Outfits

ADVERTISEMENT

Former USA national artistic gymnastic team member Olivia Dunne took to her TikTok page on Sunday (April 14) to rate her past Coachella outfits, which she admitted weren’t really outfits on second thoughts.

In her video, which has amassed over 376,400 views, the 21-year-old Sports Illustrated model shared a few of her “fits” she had previously worn at past Coachella events, rating them from one to 10.

Starting off strong, Olivia showed a picture of an ensemble she had worn at a Coachella pool party, consisting of a bright pink one-piece with gold studs featuring thin pieces of fabric across her body.

The athlete admitted that the “vibe” she was going for was “a bougie Naomi” from the 2013 movie The Wolf of Wall Street. Quite content with the result, Olivia rated the revealing number a nine out of 10.

21-year-old Olivia Dunne candidly rated her previous Coachella outfits

Moving on to another festival attire, the TikToker showcased a black two-piece covered in sparkly studs, where she paired the daring fashion style with pastel cowboy boots.

The getup encompassed a translucent skirt revealing a black thong underneath, to which Olivia remarked: “Kind of an outfit, there’s literally nothing there,” before adding: “I don’t think I’ll ever wear this again.”

Before revealing the score she had given herself, Olivia recounted to her viewers that at the time of wearing the black two-piece, she had been the victim of “pickpocketing,” losing her phone and having her wallet stolen.

Sharing a second picture of herself in the same outfit, this time crouching on the ground, the model further admitted that she was shivering that night because she had the flu. Olivia subsequently rated the outfit a mediocre four out of 10.

The New Jersey native followed her fashion assessment up with a lime green neon two-piece she wore at a past Coachella’s neon carnival event. Olivia had worn a corset-style top matching with a mini skirt.

The look was by far her favorite, with her rating it an impressive 10 out of 10. “I love this outfit,” she exclaimed.

At the time of wearing the black two-piece, she had been the victim of “pickpocketing”

She went on to display a picture of herself wearing a beige mesh short dress, which she wasn’t particularly fond of.

Olivia admitted: “I don’t know what I was thinking, I ended up changing out of this,” before giving it a three out 10. She further conceded that the dress “could’ve been cool but it just wasn’t executed right.”

The gymnast finally presented a picture of a white two-piece she wore, consisting of an off-the-shoulder crop top and a see-through fishnet skirt revealing a white thong underneath.

“I don’t love this outfit, this isn’t even an outfit, it’s like a bikini again,” the influencer recognized, before rating it a four out of 10.

“What I’m taking away from this, is I think I need some Coachella redemption,” Olivia concluded.

For the most part, viewers complimented the content creator’s elaborate outfits; nevertheless, one person couldn’t help but notice: “How you get pickpocketed with no pockets??”

As per her Instagram page, Olivia hasn’t attended Coachella since 2022.

“I don’t love this outfit, this isn’t even an outfit, it’s like a bikini again,” she said of her white two-piece

Coachella is an annual music and arts festival held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, in the Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert.

The event features musical artists from many genres of music, as well as art installations and sculptures. However, in recent years, the event has been especially notable for attracting social media influencers, often sponsored by brands to attend the festivities.

This year, Olivia has been busy competing, being a current member of the Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers women’s gymnastics team.

Last month, the internet sensation won a conference title after taking part in LSU’s SEC (Southeastern Conference) Gymnastics Championship in New Orleans.

As a result, LSU was the best team in their conference, the title of their championship, for gymnastics.

Olivia is ranked third nationally within her discipline. In the New Orleans competition, she ended up with a top score of 198.075 – the highest score in the program’s history, the Daily Mail reported.

Viewers had divided opinions regarding Olivia’s Coachella outfits

