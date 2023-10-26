Guy Who Lived In Most Big Cities In The US Shares The Worst Three To Live In While In Your 20s

ADVERTISEMENT

The United States is a vibrant mosaic of cities, each with its own unique charm and charisma.

From the dazzling lights of New York City to the laid-back vibes of San Francisco and the soulful rhythms of New Orleans, there’s no shortage of exciting destinations to explore.

But just like a box of assorted chocolates, not every city is everyone’s cup of tea, with one TikToker rocking the internet after revealing which American cities he thought were the worst to live in when you’re in your twenties.

Taylor Offer, the CEO of the clothing brand Feat, unveiled the informal classification of cities he dislikes, which has stirred up a heated debate after he labeled Nashville as the least desirable place for those in their youth.

In the viral clip, which has been viewed 3 million times, Taylor announced: “As someone who’s lived in almost every major US city in my 20s, here are the three worst cities to live in in the US in your twenties.”

The entrepreneur went on to start at the bottom with Miami, Florida, in the third placement.

Arguing that although Miami is “super fun for a weekend,” Taylor explained that for three or four months in the year, the city’s “muggy” weather made it impossible to walk outside without breaking into an unbearable sweat.

“It is miserable, you don’t wanna leave your house,” the businessman said.

Taylor also admitted that living in Miami would “make you feel poor”, as clubs and restaurants are extremely costly, and people are just “flexing”.

He added: “Unless you’re a really hot girl, then you’ll have a blast.”

A Backpacker’s World wrote that Miami was indeed very expensive, especially for tourists, as the “luxury lifestyle Miami offers makes it an expensive destination to visit, and average budgets over two weeks are over $4000 per person.”

As the runner-up, the CEO nominated the Californian city of San Francisco, which he described as being “horrible”.

“It’s extremely expensive for rent, and the guy-to-girl ratio is like 12 guys for one girl which sucks at every bar and club you go to,” Taylor said.

He continued: “You’re paying thousands of dollars for rent, no matter where you are, and every morning you have fresh human feces on your front step.”

Taylor also confessed that if a person owned a car in San Francisco, they would get broken into before adding that the city’s numerous hills made it hard to get around without paying an Uber.

Ironically, San Francisco was voted second in the top 10 of the most walkable cities in the US, in 2019.

Grabbing the first position of the TikToker’s ranking was Nashville, Tennessee, which Taylor admitted was “fun for a weekend.”

Nevertheless, he admitted: “If you live there, there’s no healthy food, so you’ll gain 20 pounds instantly.”

“They don’t believe in salads there, there’s nothing healthy.”

Furthermore, Taylor pointed out excessive beer consumption, suggesting that it can lead to residents feeling “gross”.

He also mentioned the sweltering southern summers, describing them as “unpleasantly hot and humid.”

Lastly, he criticized the city for being what he perceived as “racist and backward.”

According to the 2016 Nashville Annual Report, Nashville was set to be a majority-minority city by 2040.

The report estimated that the population would have a demographic makeup of 32% White, 27% Black, 7% other, and 34% Hispanic (all races).

The Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County described the city as a “uniquely diverse city”.

The Los Angeles-based entrepreneur’s outspoken disapproval of these three cities triggered strong reactions from their inhabitants, sparking a lively debate in the comment section.

“As someone who lives in Nashville in my 20s… you are wrong,” a TikTok user commented.

Another person wrote: “Me living in San Francisco in my twenties with a car that has never gotten broken into and never taking Ubers.”

A separate viewer chimed in: “SF is not hilly everywhere, there are definitely walkable areas.”

Despite some pushback, former residents or tourists of the three major cities voiced their agreement, with many endorsing the idea of living in Chicago.

In a follow-up video, Taylor listed New York City, Austin, and Los Angeles as the top three cities for individuals in their twenties to reside in.

In the 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards, Chicago placed first in its Best Cities in the US ranking, as a result of its “impressive architecture, first-rate museums, brilliant chefs, and massive brewing scene”.

San Diego was the runner-up, described as a “legit food scene” with “a recent string of hot hotel openings”.

Ranking in third position due to its “surprisingly eco-diverse location”, Milwaukee has also been recognized for its award-winning restaurants and “revitalization of neighborhoods”.

Taylor’s ranking divided many viewers