Kris Jenner Accused Of “Worst Photoshop” Job Ever In Bikini Clad Picture

Kris Jenner, who has been accused of heavily editing her photos in the past, is being called out for the “worst Photoshop” job ever.

The “momager” of the Kardashian empire was slammed for sharing a bikini snap that triggered claims from social media users about the pic being edited.

The speculations arose after the 68-year-old reality TV star shared a birthday tribute for her friend, Shelli Azoff, and included a series of photos in the carousel. Capturing moments from their four decades of friendship together, one of the pictures included Kris in a white-polka dot bikini top at the beach with her “amazing BFF.”

Kris Jenner shared a birthday tribute to a friend, Shelli Azoff, that sparked a wave of accusations about one of the pictures being edited

Image credits: krisjenner

Image credits: krisjenner

“Happy Birthday to my amazing BFF Shelli!” she wrote in the caption. “We’ve shared so many incredible memories over the last four decades, and I’m so grateful for your friendship and the love, laughter, joy, support, fun, and the endless surprises you have brought to my life.”

In the emotional birthday tribute, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch gushed about her friend and said she couldn’t imagine life without her.

“We are so blessed to have been through so much together!! You are the most amazing mother, grandmother, friend, wife, sister, auntie, and one of the funniest, smartest and most generous people I’ve ever known,” she said. “You’ve been there through everything, and I can’t imagine life without you. Thank you for being by my side all of these years. I cherish you and love you more than you know!! Here’s to many more adventures and beautiful moments together!”

Fans had plenty to say about the bikini snap and jumped to conclusions about the picture being photoshopped or edited.

“This photo is fake in every way,” said one comment on a picture of the reality TV star posing next to her “amazing BFF”

Image credits: krisjenner

“Something seems off with pic 5…. hmmmm… I wonder what it could be?” one asked, while another quipped, “That is some of the worst Photoshop I’ve ever seen.”

“The fifth pic had some serious editing,” said a third comment.

Another wrote, “What an awful photoshop !!! Big fail.”

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has been called out several times in the past for editing their pictures and redefining beauty standards in recent years. The family has managed to turn themselves into “human brands” that they can monetize.

“They’re human brands,” Markus Wohlfeil, a marketing professor at De Montfort University in Leicester, England, told Forbes.

“You [the fans] basically see them as an ideal friend, ideal mate, ideal partner. So all of your projection of your own desires [onto the Kardashians] is basically how they appear to you,” said the professor, who studies celebrity fandom and consumer behavior.

On different occasions in the past, Kris has shared her beauty practices with the world as well as her love for cosmetic injectables.

“Who doesn’t love Botox? For me it’s been really great. If you’re responsible, and you talk to your doctor, I think it works. It’s something that I’ve been using for a long time,” she told People in 2019.

In her birthday tribute, the “momager” of the Kardashian empire posted a series of pictures with Shelli that reflected their four decades of friendship

Image credits: krisjenner

Image credits: krisjenner

While talking about her routine, The Kardashians star said she keeps it “simple” and “traditional” with some facials, massages, and some botox.

“My routine is pretty simple, but it always has been my entire life,” she told the outlet. “A massage, a great facial, a manicure and a little Botox and I’m good to go. I’m pretty traditional. As long as I’m clean and scrubbed up, I’m a happy camper.”

During the interview, she also spoke about handing down her beauty secrets to her children, who run beauty brands of their own.

The matriarch once said in the past that her beauty routine includes a massage, facial, and “a little Botox”

Image credits: krisjenner

“Personal care is really important,” she told the outlet. “I taught my kids that when they were really young.”

“And then they remind me of the horror stories of getting their first bikini waxes! We love great beauty experiences and learning about new things and new products,” she added.

As she edges closer to her 70s, Kris said she is appreciating every single year that goes by as she gets older.

“I think that I realize that as every year goes on, I’m more and more appreciative for the special moments in my life with my kids,” she told People in 2022.

The reality TV star said she taught her kids the importance of personal care when they were really young

Image credits: khloekardashian

Her conversation with the news outlet came after she got her hip replacement done that year. The stressful surgery led to her having a greater sense of appreciation for life and for time spent with family.

“As I get older — and I had a hip replacement this year, which was a big aha moment for me in many ways — you realize how lucky you are to be healthy and overcome some of these things that happen health wise, which are so minimal compared to some of the kids that I saw or talked to tonight,” she said. “I just appreciate every single year that goes by.”

As she grows older, the mother-of-six said she is growing more appreciative of the special moments she spends with her kids

Image credits: krisjenner

The matriarch recently said her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, 43, taught her that age is just a number.

The couple, who have a 25-year age gap, first met in August 2014 while in Ibiza attending fashion designer Riccardo Tisci’s 40th birthday party. Their romance soon bloomed, and they have since been together for nearly a decade.

Apart from Kris, her daughters also get called out every now and then for photoshopping or editing their pictures and redefining beauty standards

Image credits: kyliejenner

Image credits: khloekardashian

“I used to say to Corey all the time when I first started dating him, like why do you want to date somebody who is older than you?” she recalled on an episode of The Kardashians last month. “I didn’t get the age gap, and then he taught me that age is just a number. It’s a f—ing big number, but it’s a number!”

She also said she couldn’t explain how the chemistry worked.

“Listen, I can’t explain someone’s chemistry or why people fall in love but it’s been an amazing almost 10 years, and we have a great time,” she added.

Social media users had plenty to say after Kris’ recent bikini snap in her birthday tribute to her friend

