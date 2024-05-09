Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Kylie Jenner Breaks Down In Tears After Hearing Mom Kris’ Tumor And Cyst Announcement
Celebrities, Entertainment

Kylie Jenner Breaks Down In Tears After Hearing Mom Kris’ Tumor And Cyst Announcement

Kylie Jenner reacted emotionally to mother Kris Jenner’s health scare amid ongoing rumors about her relationship with Timothée Chalamet, as well as Kourtney Kardashian’s fetal surgery ordeal, in the trailer for season five of The Kardashians.

In the trailer, which was released yesterday (May 8), 68-year-old momager Kris was filmed telling her children: “I had my scan — they found a cyst and a little tumor.”

Highlights
  • Kylie Jenner teared up after Kris Jenner revealed she had a cyst and tumor in 'The Kardashians' S5 trailer.
  • Kris' health status remains unclear, heightening concern among fans.
  • Kourtney Kardashian detailed her high-risk pregnancy and fetal surgery in the new season.

The clip then cut to 26-year-old Kylie, who was filmed crying before getting embraced by her 28-year-old sister, Kendall Jenner.

Kylie Jenner reacted emotionally to Kris Jenner’s health scare in the trailer for season five of The Kardashians

Image credits: krisjenner

Image credits: Hulu

The status of Kris’ health is currently unknown, the Daily Mail reported. 

Tumors and cysts can be a cause for concern, although some are harmless, Medical News Today explains. 

Cysts are often filled with air or with another type of cell, forming a fluid. Tumors are masses of one type of cell. Anyone concerned by a lump or growth should see a doctor, the medical news outlet informs.

“I had my scan — they found a cyst and a little tumor,” Kris announced to her children

Image credits: Hulu

Image credits: Hulu

Kris’ health update moved the series’ fans, as a viewer commented on Hulu’s official YouTube account, which shared the new trailer: “Kylie just broke my heart, she loves her mum.”

“One thing I can say about the Kardashian-Jenner family is they have such a tight bond with each other,” another YouTube user wrote.

In the upcoming season, alongside Kris’ health concerns, Kourtney’s journey through her pregnancy with Travis Barker’s son, Rocky, now six months old, will be a significant focus, encompassing the events preceding and following her fetal surgery.

The status of Kris’ health is currently unknown

Image credits: Hulu

Image credits: Hulu

“This is the best blessing in the world, but it’s a high-risk pregnancy,” Kourtney was filmed saying in the new clip.

She admitted: “I had to go in for fetal surgery, which was terrifying,” before the trailer showed footage of the 45-year-old Poosh founder lying in a hospital bed as she held Travis’ hand. 

The release of the reality TV’s new trailer follows rumors of Kylie expecting a baby with actor Timothée being recently debunked.

“Kylie just broke my heart, she loves her mum,” a fan commented

Image credits: Hulu

Image credits: Hulu

The socialite and the Dune star have been in a relationship since last year, but rumors about their romance’s evolution have been rapidly growing.

Moreover, false claims about Kylie being pregnant were first sparked by comedian Daniel Tosh in April, before an X account (formerly known as Twitter) made the same unfounded claims that went viral online, US Weekly reported.

An anonymous source close to the famous couple told Us Weekly: “Kylie and Timothée have been keeping in touch while he’s been in [Manhattan] filming and are still together.”

Season five of The Kardashians premieres May 23 on Hulu

Image credits: Hulu

Nevertheless, “Kylie is not pregnant,” the source affirmed.

The pair is currently navigating long-distance, as Kylie lives in California with children Stormi, six, and Aire, two, whom she shares with ex-Travis Scott, while Timothée is currently in production on A Complete Unknown, a biopic about Bob Dylan, in New York City and New Jersey.

The trailer left viewers divided

colinmatthews avatar
Colin Matthews
Colin Matthews
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In the Nullabor plains of Australia, there are vast interconnected caves that "breathe" according to atmospheric pressure. Down, down below-you can swim through caves and see dry landscapes that are unchanged in 5 million years. These caves have the most bizarre collection of localised insects and fish that have evolved completely separately for all this time. These creatures care more about the f*****g Kardashians than I do. BP- Stop posting this brain dead shite.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
lolat5082 avatar
Lori T Wisconsin
Lori T Wisconsin
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who cares! With all the plastic surgery and fillers these attention hoes pump into their bodies, of course they have increased risk of cancers!

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
p_sjuve avatar
Per-Ole Sjuve
Per-Ole Sjuve
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Came for the comments, didn't read the post, wasn't dissapointed. XD

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
