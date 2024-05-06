Model Fired Days Before Met Gala After Upstaging Kylie Jenner At Last Year’s Red Carpet Event

ADVERTISEMENT

An Italian model took to TikTok on Friday (May 3) to expose how he had been fired from working at the upcoming Met Gala as a result of going viral last year when he accompanied Kylie Jenner on the red carpet.

Eugenio worked as a model and “greeter” at the 2022 and 2023 Met galas. Regarded as the world’s most prestigious and glamorous fashion event, the ball is an annual fundraiser held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in Manhattan, New York, USA.

But this year, Eugenio won’t be attending the exclusive event, as he was laid off just days before he was meant to work.

“Well well well this is gonna be fun,” the Italian model captioned his now viral TikTok video, which has been viewed 2.8 million times.

Italian model Eugenio was ousted from his Met Gala gig after going viral with Kylie Jenner

Eugenio claimed to have been fired on Friday, and the Met gala is just around the corner, kicking off on Monday, May 6.

Some may remember the charming man from last year’s fundraiser when Eugenio had been hired to accompany the 26-year-old socialite during the event.

As a result of being noticeable in footage taken of the reality TV star, the model quickly became an internet sensation, with some pointing to the fact that Eugenio had managed to upstage Kylie.

“I’ve never talked about this because I was under NDA,” Eugenio said in his video. “It’s funny enough, they fired me so I can say whatever I want now.”

Eugenio went on to reveal: “They let me know today that they cut me off.

“They fired me because I went viral last year.”

The model was allegedly told by the Met and another company hiring staff that he had made his appearance at the gala “about himself.”

“They blamed me,” Eugenio noted as he emphasized the fact that models had been hired for the purpose of being noticed, which he thought was contradictory.

Eugenio shared his disappointment on TikTok, stating that the Met accused him of making the event about himself

His video sparked heated reactions, as a TikTok user commented: “I’m confused how that isn’t a good thing? If you’re bringing attention to the event, doesn’t that benefit the company?” to which Eugenio replied: “Exactly!”

A person suggested: “File a wrongful termination suit.

“Sounds like you have a good case.

“May not be a good idea to discuss it on social media though.

“Could damage your case.”

Someone else quipped: “So close! It’s because ur too pretty babe.”

In a follow-up video on TikTok, Eugenio clarified: “I’m disappointed. I’m not upset,” before explaining that, as a model, he was used to being cut off last minute from a gig but that the reason the Met had given him to terminate his activity was “funny.”

The Italian man shared a screenshot of a text message sent from the company that hired models to work at the gala.

The company had sent a message on April 15, informing him that they were looking for staff available on both Met gala days.

On April 16, the company sent Eugenio a text confirming that he would be working again this year at the event, adding that he didn’t need to attend training as he had done the job before.

The model further showed an email he claimed he had received a few weeks later, which, once again, confirmed his attendance and attached an NDA to sign.

Eugenio explained that the NDA terms kept on changing throughout the recruitment process, as the screenshot of the email he showed stated: “Last year we had several mishaps.”

The TikToker further revealed that models hired at the gala weren’t allowed to take any personal footage of the event, in addition to having their phones confiscated prior to the event.

“Everyone can post you,” Eugenio said, as he stressed the fact that he wasn’t allowed to share anything related to the Met gala on social media, even if it didn’t include himself.

You can watch the viral video below:

Eugenio posted a third part of his Met gala exposé on TikTok, this time spilling some tea regarding celebrities he had met during his previous ball appearances.

In the video, the model started by first saying that Kylie had been “nothing but nice to [him].”

He then said of Kim Kardashian: “She was nice,” adding that she behaved nicely “even when she wasn’t in front of the camera when she was talking to [him].”

Moving to Gigi Hadid, Eugenio revealed: “Very nice, but we already know that.”

The model complimented Billie Eilish, although he had not spoken to her, but he had observed her genuine attitude for two consecutive years.

“Beautiful but so nice and sweet that I don’t even know how to explain,” Eugenio said of Blake Lively.

He then recalled a time when Emma Stone had asked him from which Italian town he was from, expressing his admiration for her interested demeanor.

Eugenio admitted that he had felt bad the moment he saw Kaia Gerber hit the red carpet, as he recounted everyone confusing her with Zendaya at first before realizing that she wasn’t and quickly losing excitement as a result.

The content creator confessed that he hadn’t been too impressed with Doja Cat, whom he said wasn’t rude but rather unapproachable, resonating that she was probably keeping in character as a cat.

Eugenio concluded his video by expressing his disappointment after meeting Bad Bunny, noting that the Puerto Rican singer had made a bad impression on other staff members as well.

Red carpet footage for this year’s Met Gala will start around 6 PM ET. The event’s theme reportedly stems from the latest exhibition by the Costume Institute of the Met, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

Eugenio’s claims continued to draw backlash

