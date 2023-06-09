In 2013, I started recreating for dogs the looks that graced the red carpet of The Met Gala to much acclaim. What originally started out as a photo project, this year I wanted to do something different. To hold an in-person invite-only presentation to showcase my work up close.

I have always been obsessed with fashion ever since I could remember. So when I first learned of the Met Gala events way back when, I never missed the opportunity to sit in front of the television (where you got the best views) to witness the parade of celebrities chosen by top designers to grace the red carpets modeling the creations to fit, or not, the themes of that particular gala.

Zoom to become the Pet Couturier. I challenged myself to recreate the favorites of what I witnessed on that red carpet only that it would be for dogs using my Chihuahuas Bogie and Kimba as my muses. I actually did it to entertain myself but a photographer friend asked to immortalize those designs. We put them out on social media and before we knew it, publications, bloggers, and influencers took notice. Soon my creations were seen on television programs and report both locally and internationally.

Photos by Hideki Aono, JoJo Estrellado and Angelina Gorbea.