Pets In Recreated Outfits From The Met Gala By Anthony Rubio (18 Pics)
In 2013, I started recreating for dogs the looks that graced the red carpet of The Met Gala to much acclaim. What originally started out as a photo project, this year I wanted to do something different. To hold an in-person invite-only presentation to showcase my work up close.
I have always been obsessed with fashion ever since I could remember. So when I first learned of the Met Gala events way back when, I never missed the opportunity to sit in front of the television (where you got the best views) to witness the parade of celebrities chosen by top designers to grace the red carpets modeling the creations to fit, or not, the themes of that particular gala.
Zoom to become the Pet Couturier. I challenged myself to recreate the favorites of what I witnessed on that red carpet only that it would be for dogs using my Chihuahuas Bogie and Kimba as my muses. I actually did it to entertain myself but a photographer friend asked to immortalize those designs. We put them out on social media and before we knew it, publications, bloggers, and influencers took notice. Soon my creations were seen on television programs and report both locally and internationally.
Photos by Hideki Aono, JoJo Estrellado and Angelina Gorbea.
Livie, A Morkie As Salma Hayek
As an advocate for animal rescue and pet adoption I have, from the start, used the platform afforded me through my fashion design career to bring awareness to the plight of those who needed a voice to speak for them. When my Met Gala recreations became news I decided that I wanted to create an event similar to the Met Gala to raise funds for Animal rescue and who better to help me than actual rescues as models.
This year I chose to create this inaugural event completely financed out of pocket to show that I could do this and with success in hopes to garner sponsors, donors, and supporters for what I plan to be an annual event, the first of its kind. Like the actual Met Gala, I would like to have the Pet Gala happen at a museum complete with an exhibit and of course that procession of guests, (cats and dogs) modeling couture creations for a worthy cause.
Anthony Rubio With Chihuahuas Bogie And Kimba
Anthony Rubio with Chihuahuas Bogie as Bad Bunny and Kimba as Jared Leto.
Bitsy, A Yorkie As Emily Blunt
Bitsy as #EmilyBlunt who wore Michael Kors to The Met Gala. White lace on top of billowy black skirt in lace with sequin accents.
The Pet Gala by Anthony Rubio
This year the theme, as was with the Met Gala, was a celebration of the late great legend, Karl Lagerfeld. I enjoyed recreating the most standout creations of the recent Met Gala and hope they have moved and enticed everyone into wanting more. I invite anyone interested in helping to make this happen again to reach out. Let's make this happen in a big way to make a huge difference in saving lives in a fashionable way.
Over the years, my charity base runway shows have raised over four million dollars for animal shelters and rescue groups.
Layla, A Shichon As Naomi Campbell
Shichon Layla, who flew in from the West Coast, emulating that uber fabulous rare saree-inspired archival Chanel gown from Chanel's Spring/Summer 2010 Couture collection which was worn by supermodel #NaomiCampbell. The ensemble featured a metallic blouse with silver embroidered trimmings creeping up the bodice.
Layla took everyone's breath away and it's obvious why.....
Fritz A Pomeranian As Pedro Pascal
Miley-Jo, A Chorkie As Rihanna
Gizmo, A Shih Tzu As P. Diddy
Gizmo, a Shih Tzu as Diddy. Nothing like a cape to make you feel like a boss.
