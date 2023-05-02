Ladies and gents, the time has finally come! Each year, we gather around to witness history being made with fancy, extravagant, and totally wicked outfits for a highly renowned fundraising benefit – the Met Gala. 

The theme for 2023's event was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which, of course, paid homage to one of the fashion industry's most revered and accomplished designers. So, buckle up and get ready to unleash your inner fashion critics! 

#1

Doja Cat

Doja Cat

dojacat Report

For those who prefer to stay away from the media hype or are simply unfamiliar with the Met Gala – let's take a step back and find out what this fancy-schmancy gig is about! 

The Met Gala that we know today is one of the most significant gatherings for Hollywood A-listers and other pop culture folk – however, it wasn't always as dramatic and, shall I say, masquerade-like as it is now. Eleanor Lambert, a fashion publicist, started the event in 1948 as a fundraiser for the then newly created Costume Institute to celebrate the start of its yearly exhibition.

Then, in 1972, the Costume Institute underwent a grand transformation thanks to the arrival of Harper's Bazaar luminary and former editor-in-chief of Vogue – Diana Vreeland. With her position as a special consultant, she elevated the Met Gala to new heights by relocating it to the Metropolitan Museum of Art and adding gala themes to each exhibit.

These days, the event is managed by Anna Wintour, a British journalist, and Vogue's current editor-in-chief. Wintour oversees it all, including the guest list and all-things-benefit committee, but, of course, not without the help of Vogue's exceptional team!
#2

Rihanna

Rihanna

iam_zamanii Report

LH25
LH25
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It doesn't look like the dress fits her well, all that side boob looks squashed.

The event takes place every May, but nobody – and by nobody, I mean we, simple peasants – seems to know what happens after everybody's favorite carpet appearances. 

Well, thanks to Vogue and its recent piece, we get to have a little glimpse: "In short: it's a secret. For this reason, guests must abide by the no phone (and, therefore, no social media) policy. However, you can see exclusive photos from inside the Met Gala here. The event usually involves a high-profile performer (like Rihanna or Justin Bieber), and guests always explore the exhibition before sitting down together for dinner," says the company's spokesperson. 

Pretty intriguing, isn't it? But let's face it, most of us only care about seeing Rihanna's beautiful face and whether Jared Leto has yet another wild costume up his sleeve (he did, by the way).
#3

Cardi B

Cardi B

updatesofcardi Report

Juririn
Juririn
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The Chanel bag dress 😀

#4

Sora Choi

Sora Choi

_olatommi Report

Moos
Moos
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks so heavy :O

Now, it's time to get inside the rich people's pockets! 

According to Page Six – a go-to source for the latest celebrity news, entertainment headlines, and gossip – the price for a ticket in 2023 went up to a whopping $50,000, compared to last year's tickets which were said to be $30,000 (plus, with tables available at a starting price of $300,000)! Of course, as mentioned before, simply having a free $50K lying around doesn't mean you get to attend, as it's all up to Miss Wintour – but still, quite a climb, eh?

When it comes to the fundraising aspect of the event, the Met Gala was said to raise a record $17.4 million in 2022. The amount of funds that will go into the piggy bank of the Costume Institute this year is not yet known – however, considering its skyrocketed ticket prices, perhaps we're looking at breaking the record?
#5

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae

rapalert6 Report

Haru
Haru
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She ate and left no crumbs

#6

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey

iam_zamanii Report

Josh
Josh
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't read apparently, because I spent several seconds trying to figure out why she looked nothing like Halle Berry.

Like with many public events that involve all kinds of stars and influencers under the sun, it's not uncommon for some degree of drama to unfold; frankly, though, on this occasion, the sad reality is that the 'drama' is entirely legitimate.

Anyone who's at least a little bit familiar with the fashion world knows that despite Karl Lagerfeld's contributions to the industry, he's known to have made a handful of incredibly controversial comments, which prompted people to protest the Met Gala's theme. Jameela Jamil, for instance – a British actress, activist, podcaster, television host, and judge, who many might know from the fantasy comedy TV series called "The Good Place" – took to her Instagram back in October 2022 to share her opinion about the upcoming theme and essentially ask why the organization decided to celebrate Lagerfeld – an openly fatphobic individual who dubbed Heidi Klum "too heavy," disapproved of the immensely vital #MeToo movement, and was against same-sex marriage despite being gay himself – when there are so many "amazing designers out there who aren't bigoted white men?"
#7

Chloe Fineman

Chloe Fineman

21metgala Report

#8

Anok Yai

Anok Yai

21metgala Report

Haru
Haru
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Shes so pretty oml

#9

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal

etnow Report

GlassHalfWay
GlassHalfWay
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is actually pretty normal compared to most of these

Despite what your thoughts are on this year's theme, one thing we can all agree on is that judging everyone's attire from the comfort of your own couch is an absurdly fun activity – however, many netizens have noticed that over the years, not a lot of high-profile individuals seem to stick to the themes and that many neglect to go all out in general, especially the male attendees with their crazy devotion to plain suits!
#10

Jared Letto

Jared Letto

blowberryjuice Report

Marion
Marion
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wearing a cat doesn’t help to un-creep him.

#11

Penélope Cruz

Penélope Cruz

21metgala Report

#12

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X

onikasdoIIie Report

Josh
Josh
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Arctic merman (Harry Potter style)

Still, Bored Panda hopes that you've enjoyed this diverse ensemble of must-see looks at the 2023 Met Gala! Don't forget to let us know which outfit tickled your fancy the most. Also, do you think it was a hit or a miss this year?
#13

Glenn Close

Glenn Close

AwardShowUpdate Report

Haru
Haru
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thats so pretty tho

#14

Viola Davis

Viola Davis

ViralMaterialz Report

#15

Michaela Coel

Michaela Coel

schiaparelli Report

Haru
Haru
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Actually, the design slays

#16

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham

ashleygraham Report

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For some reason the top bit reminds me of the Pringles moustache guy…

#17

Harvey Guillén

Harvey Guillén

harveyguillen Report

AlwaysMoreLaundry
AlwaysMoreLaundry
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the concentration it’s taking for the woman in the background to not fall down those stairs in her chunky heels lol.

#18

Jeremy Pope

Jeremy Pope

since_bruno Report

Vishy
Vishy
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Definitely a cold weld.

#19

Quannah Chasinghorse

Quannah Chasinghorse

23metgala Report

#20

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh

21metgala Report

Deta Rossiter
Deta Rossiter
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

never ending story? Childlike Empress

#21

David Byrne

David Byrne

fiImgal Report

CORGI QUEEN
CORGI QUEEN
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

how is he supposed to get up those stairs?

#22

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny

temiszn Report

Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No no no you can’t show his outfit without showing that it was completely open back!!!

#23

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning

Egzeltancja Report

#24

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade

21metgala Report

#25

Brian Tyree Henry

Brian Tyree Henry

21metgala Report

#26

Yung Miami

Yung Miami

rapalert6 Report

#27

Karen Elson

Karen Elson

notyourmalakk Report

Lil Miss Hobbit
Lil Miss Hobbit
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But why does everything have to be see-through?

#28

Burna Boy

Burna Boy

iam_zamanii Report

Kim Steffen
Kim Steffen
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

1Head to stop before my head explodes.

#29

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Indie5051 Report

#30

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

kimkardashian Report

