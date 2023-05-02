For those who prefer to stay away from the media hype or are simply unfamiliar with the Met Gala – let's take a step back and find out what this fancy-schmancy gig is about!

The Met Gala that we know today is one of the most significant gatherings for Hollywood A-listers and other pop culture folk – however, it wasn't always as dramatic and, shall I say, masquerade-like as it is now. Eleanor Lambert, a fashion publicist, started the event in 1948 as a fundraiser for the then newly created Costume Institute to celebrate the start of its yearly exhibition.

Then, in 1972, the Costume Institute underwent a grand transformation thanks to the arrival of Harper's Bazaar luminary and former editor-in-chief of Vogue – Diana Vreeland. With her position as a special consultant, she elevated the Met Gala to new heights by relocating it to the Metropolitan Museum of Art and adding gala themes to each exhibit.

These days, the event is managed by Anna Wintour, a British journalist, and Vogue's current editor-in-chief. Wintour oversees it all, including the guest list and all-things-benefit committee, but, of course, not without the help of Vogue's exceptional team!