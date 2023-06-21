105 Of The Best Cosplay Costumes We’ve Ever Seen
In a realm where fantasy and reality intertwine, cosplay emerges as a captivating art form that surpasses mere imitation. It’s much more than that! It transforms ordinary individuals into extraordinary characters, breathing life into beloved heroes, villains, and everything in between. In fact, we’re the most fascinated with the in-between part! Cosplay, a blend of costume and play, has become a vibrant subculture that celebrates creativity, craftsmanship, and the power of imagination. And to honor that, we’re offering you a list dedicated to the most awesome, the most creative, and simply the best cosplay ever!
As you’re about to see with your own two eyes, the best cosplay costumes are not just recreations; they’re jaw-droppingly stunning works of art. We can only begin to imagine the dedication and patience it took to create these cool costumes! What’s even more awe-inspiring is the whole image that the artist creates using makeup and props together with their meticulously handmade costumes. Literally, it’s nothing short of magic. And we’re jealous.
There’s one more thing that stuns us about these clever cosplay costumes, though. Okay, it’s not exactly about the costumes themselves, but the whole cosplay community. The love they share no matter the cosplayer’s age, gender, or background and the inclusivity it fosters is surely a great lesson on how societies could look like if we’d all learn something from these art-loving, fearless, and compassionate folk.
But back on the track here - ready to take a look at some of the most creative cosplays we’ve ever seen? If so, they are right below this text! Once you’re done appreciating them, rank them the way you like them, even if it means upvoting every single one of these cosplays! And lastly, share your own cosplay ideas in the comments section - we’d be thrilled to see them all!
Realistic Popeye Cosplay - Prosthetic Makeup
Jim Carrey's Eggman: Dr. Robotnik
Bilbo Baggins From The Hobbit
Bokoblin From The Legend Of Zelda Cosplay
Dwarf From World Of Warcraft
My Catwoman Cosplay From 1992 “Batman Returns”
SaintElena added: "I experience almost everything the same as Michelle [Pfeiffer], unfortunately. If I spend more than 2 hours in this suit actively moving, then I can get heat stroke. If I'm not moving very actively, then I can break the stay in the suit up to 4 hours."
Ghost Rider Cosplay
Bob Of War Cosplay
Randall Boggs From Monsters, Inc. Cosplay
MoreliaCosplay also added: "I used EVA foam for the head and the scales, Fake leather for the corset and the tail and polystyrene for the eyes!"
Old Hagrid From Harry Potter Cosplay
Cloud Cosplay From Final Fantasy & Remake
Azul Ashengrotto From Tisted Wonderland
Here Comes Elastigirl Stretching Her Arms
I Was Agent Dana Scully For Halloween
Princess Peach From Super Mario Bros
Lord Boros - One Punch Man
Suki Cosplay Based Off Favorite Fanart!
All Might By Tara Cosplay
Son’s Doc Ock Costume For Halloween
1960s Inspired Daphne Blake Cosplay Made Using A Dress Pattern From The 60s
Vault-Tec Rep From Fallout 4
falloutthrowaqay added: "About 2 hours to apply [the makeup] but the whole process of molding, painting, assembling the outfit, etc. too much longer."
Worlds Finest - Batman And Superman Dc Comics
Doom Slayer Cosplay
Llawliettrader commented: "My jaw literally dropped when I saw this! This looks stupid good! How long did it take you to do this?!"
tpg_art responded: "That is the best compliment I can receive, thank you, so far about 900 hours, I have lost count though."
Kratos Cosplay
Tinkerbell By Me, Photo By Msilveira
Rey From Star Wars
Halo Kitty Crossplay!
Sailor Moon Knight Mash Up Cosplay!
Maya From Borderlands 2
Doctor Strange Cosplay
emilija_wants_cake added: "My first ever cosplay, which costed only 20€ but took 15 weeks to finish"
Toru Hagakure From My Hero Academia Cosplay
Battle Angel Alita
Xena Cosplay
Nightcrawler From X Men: Apocalypse
Predator Cosplay
Pyramid Head From Silent Hill
Witch Mercy From Overwatch
kawabarker added: "Actually this is not a usual wig, it is a helmet full of glue and plastic."
Armin, Eren, Mikasa And Hange From Attack On Titan
Lee Kanker From The Series Ed Edd N Eddy
Dragon Symmetra From Overwatch 2
TeamParaluna added: "The headpiece weighs less than 300 grams actually! I made a snug fitting cap out of cobracast (flexible thermoplastic) and built on top of it with light upholstery foam. It just slid on and stayed put due to the fit."
The Witness From Love, Death And Robots
Mantis From Guardians Of The Galaxy 2
My Cosplay Inara Serra (Firefly)
Pepper Potts' Mk49 Rescue Armor Cosplay By Roguesgalleryfitness
Mom As Gamora And Stepdad As Drax From Guardians Of The Galaxy
Valkyr Graxx From Warframe
Old Link At San Diego Comic Con
Anna Henrietta From Witcher 3
Alucard From Hellsing
Gally From Gunnm
Sadae_cosplay added: "In the USA it’s called Battle Angel Alita but in France I have known the manga with the name of Gunnm (and Gally for the character)"
Lady Dimitrescu From Resident Evil: Village
Mizutsune Malde Version From Monster Hunter
Young Ron, Harry And Hermione From Harry Potter
Violet Evergarden Cosplay
Jibaro Siren From Love, Death & Robots
DiscoPino added: "[...] I looked very carefully how many strings hung where and where they were connected to the suit. Every bundle of strings that went in the same spot, I attached together to a little jewellery closure, so they could be easily taken on and off, to avoid tangling when in storage. [...]"
Fallout 4 Piper Wright And Canadian Vault Dweller!
A Spin On Batman Beyond
Kida And Milo Cosplay By Kam Legacy
Maleficent
Dream Gary Cosplay
Hermione Granger Cosplay
Bellatrix Lestrange From Harry Potter Cosplay
Lara Croft Cosplay!
Azula From The Last Airbender
Doctor Strange Cosplay
Princess Zelda - Breath Of The Wild Winter Cosplay By Hannah Éva
Princess Zelda - Breath Of The Wild
Took The Boy Wonder To Salem, Massachusetts For Halloween This Year
In & Out Of Gamora From Marvel Comics Cosplay
Mandalorian Cosplay!
The Rocketeer Cosplay!
Mythra From Xenoblade!
Princess Mononoke Cosplay
Triss Merigold From The Witcher 3
Draugr Deathlord From Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Inosuke From Demon Slayer Cosplay
Historia Reiss And Hange Zoe From Attack On Titan
Maki Zenin Cosplay From Jujutsu Kaisen
Elizabeth From Bioshock Infinite
L From Death Note
Link Soldier Crossplay From The Legend Of Zelda
Liara T'soni From Bioware's Mass Effect Cosplay
SSSS.Gridman Cosplay
athena12441 added: "I spent like 4 months on the costume, 3 months on the lights. It's not done yet, as I'm planning to make all his forms."