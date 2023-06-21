In a realm where fantasy and reality intertwine, cosplay emerges as a captivating art form that surpasses mere imitation. It’s much more than that! It transforms ordinary individuals into extraordinary characters, breathing life into beloved heroes, villains, and everything in between. In fact, we’re the most fascinated with the in-between part! Cosplay, a blend of costume and play, has become a vibrant subculture that celebrates creativity, craftsmanship, and the power of imagination. And to honor that, we’re offering you a list dedicated to the most awesome, the most creative, and simply the best cosplay ever!

As you’re about to see with your own two eyes, the best cosplay costumes are not just recreations; they’re jaw-droppingly stunning works of art. We can only begin to imagine the dedication and patience it took to create these cool costumes! What’s even more awe-inspiring is the whole image that the artist creates using makeup and props together with their meticulously handmade costumes. Literally, it’s nothing short of magic. And we’re jealous. 

There’s one more thing that stuns us about these clever cosplay costumes, though. Okay, it’s not exactly about the costumes themselves, but the whole cosplay community. The love they share no matter the cosplayer’s age, gender, or background and the inclusivity it fosters is surely a great lesson on how societies could look like if we’d all learn something from these art-loving, fearless, and compassionate folk. 

But back on the track here - ready to take a look at some of the most creative cosplays we’ve ever seen? If so, they are right below this text! Once you’re done appreciating them, rank them the way you like them, even if it means upvoting every single one of these cosplays! And lastly, share your own cosplay ideas in the comments section - we’d be thrilled to see them all!

#1

Realistic Popeye Cosplay - Prosthetic Makeup

EyeofSauron86 Report

#2

Jim Carrey's Eggman: Dr. Robotnik

TurfMerkin Report

#3

Bilbo Baggins From The Hobbit

HahGHEEEEY Report

#4

Bokoblin From The Legend Of Zelda Cosplay

TheConfectionerd Report

#5

Dwarf From World Of Warcraft

3dbdotcom Report

#6

My Catwoman Cosplay From 1992 “Batman Returns”

SaintElena added: "I experience almost everything the same as Michelle [Pfeiffer], unfortunately. If I spend more than 2 hours in this suit actively moving, then I can get heat stroke. If I'm not moving very actively, then I can break the stay in the suit up to 4 hours."

SaintElena Report

#7

Ghost Rider Cosplay

ghostriderrhino Report

#8

Bob Of War Cosplay

bradleyb623 Report

#9

Randall Boggs From Monsters, Inc. Cosplay

MoreliaCosplay also added: "I used EVA foam for the head and the scales, Fake leather for the corset and the tail and polystyrene for the eyes!"

MoreliaCosplay Report

#10

Old Hagrid From Harry Potter Cosplay

ChubbyMcHaggis Report

#11

Cloud Cosplay From Final Fantasy & Remake

JeiCos Report

#12

Azul Ashengrotto From Tisted Wonderland

myu_mero Report

#13

Here Comes Elastigirl Stretching Her Arms

nikitacosplay Report

#14

I Was Agent Dana Scully For Halloween

CarlTheBlueDinosaur Report

#15

Princess Peach From Super Mario Bros

canela.cosplay Report

#16

Lord Boros - One Punch Man

Secret_Squirrel007 Report

#17

Suki Cosplay Based Off Favorite Fanart!

cosplaycourtney Report

#18

All Might By Tara Cosplay

TaraCosplay Report

#19

Son’s Doc Ock Costume For Halloween

graffiti600 Report

#20

1960s Inspired Daphne Blake Cosplay Made Using A Dress Pattern From The 60s

hannaheva Report

#21

Vault-Tec Rep From Fallout 4

falloutthrowaqay added: "About 2 hours to apply [the makeup] but the whole process of molding, painting, assembling the outfit, etc. too much longer."

falloutthrowaqay Report

#22

Worlds Finest - Batman And Superman Dc Comics

immortalsimaging Report

#23

Doom Slayer Cosplay

Llawliettrader commented: "My jaw literally dropped when I saw this! This looks stupid good! How long did it take you to do this?!"
 
tpg_art responded: "That is the best compliment I can receive, thank you, so far about 900 hours, I have lost count though."

tpg_art Report

#24

Kratos Cosplay

PrinceDeGuzman Report

#25

Tinkerbell By Me, Photo By Msilveira

ragmig Report

#26

Rey From Star Wars

catleesi Report

#27

Halo Kitty Crossplay!

bowye Report

#28

Sailor Moon Knight Mash Up Cosplay!

lisamancinerh Report

#29

Maya From Borderlands 2

Mads_five Report

#30

Doctor Strange Cosplay

emilija_wants_cake added: "My first ever cosplay, which costed only 20€ but took 15 weeks to finish"

emilija_wants_cake Report

#31

Toru Hagakure From My Hero Academia Cosplay

Ghostgirl_Cosplay Report

#32

Battle Angel Alita

ElizabethAck Report

#33

Xena Cosplay

TheFanged4 Report

#34

Nightcrawler From X Men: Apocalypse

VraskaaCosplay Report

#35

Predator Cosplay

Cecilosaurus Report

#36

Pyramid Head From Silent Hill

_placetowipeyourfeet Report

#37

Witch Mercy From Overwatch

kawabarker added: "Actually this is not a usual wig, it is a helmet full of glue and plastic."

kawabarker Report

#38

Armin, Eren, Mikasa And Hange From Attack On Titan

maeglin812 Report

#39

Lee Kanker From The Series Ed Edd N Eddy

miss-m-cosplays Report

#40

Dragon Symmetra From Overwatch 2

TeamParaluna added: "The headpiece weighs less than 300 grams actually! I made a snug fitting cap out of cobracast (flexible thermoplastic) and built on top of it with light upholstery foam. It just slid on and stayed put due to the fit."

TeamParaluna Report

#41

The Witness From Love, Death And Robots

rionafae Report

#42

Mantis From Guardians Of The Galaxy 2

Lovi_d Report

#43

My Cosplay Inara Serra (Firefly)

Holly_Forve Report

#44

Pepper Potts' Mk49 Rescue Armor Cosplay By Roguesgalleryfitness

roguesgalleryfitness Report

#45

Mom As Gamora And Stepdad As Drax From Guardians Of The Galaxy

Firesplinter9757 Report

#46

Valkyr Graxx From Warframe

u/arborealkey Report

#47

Old Link At San Diego Comic Con

TheZooDad Report

#48

Anna Henrietta From Witcher 3

vick_torie Report

#49

Alucard From Hellsing

purple_toast_cosplay Report

#50

Gally From Gunnm

Sadae_cosplay added: "In the USA it’s called Battle Angel Alita but in France I have known the manga with the name of Gunnm (and Gally for the character)"

Sadae_cosplay Report

#51

Lady Dimitrescu From Resident Evil: Village

KatagaCosplay Report

#52

Mizutsune Malde Version From Monster Hunter

purplepaw_in Report

#53

Young Ron, Harry And Hermione From Harry Potter

kilory_ Report

#54

Violet Evergarden Cosplay

kawabarker Report

#55

Jibaro Siren From Love, Death & Robots

DiscoPino added: "[...] I looked very carefully how many strings hung where and where they were connected to the suit. Every bundle of strings that went in the same spot, I attached together to a little jewellery closure, so they could be easily taken on and off, to avoid tangling when in storage. [...]"

DiscoPino , DiscoPino Report

#56

Fallout 4 Piper Wright And Canadian Vault Dweller!

n0mn0mnat Report

#57

A Spin On Batman Beyond

alita_01 Report

#58

Kida And Milo Cosplay By Kam Legacy

chinnies Report

#59

Maleficent

brandontheshapeshifter Report

#60

Dream Gary Cosplay

biologer Report

#61

Hermione Granger Cosplay

koajiru Report

#62

Bellatrix Lestrange From Harry Potter Cosplay

victoriamichelle_t Report

#63

Lara Croft Cosplay!

urethra_franklin_ Report

#64

Azula From The Last Airbender

elise30112001 Report

#65

Doctor Strange Cosplay

jonathanbelle Report

#66

Princess Zelda - Breath Of The Wild Winter Cosplay By Hannah Éva

hannaheva Report

#67

Princess Zelda - Breath Of The Wild

hannaheva Report

#68

Took The Boy Wonder To Salem, Massachusetts For Halloween This Year

BasiliusKrane Report

#69

In & Out Of Gamora From Marvel Comics Cosplay

ChibiThot Report

#70

Mandalorian Cosplay!

YuzuPyon Report

#71

The Rocketeer Cosplay!

CaptainAwwsum Report

#72

Mythra From Xenoblade!

cannolicat31 Report

#73

Princess Mononoke Cosplay

_sabaku_ Report

#74

Triss Merigold From The Witcher 3

dinoxrobot_ Report

#75

Draugr Deathlord From Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Zaku_Buster_ Report

#76

Inosuke From Demon Slayer Cosplay

rikishimaa Report

#77

Historia Reiss And Hange Zoe From Attack On Titan

kimik0__san Report

#78

Maki Zenin Cosplay From Jujutsu Kaisen

kerocchi Report

#79

Elizabeth From Bioshock Infinite

ElizabethAck Report

#80

L From Death Note

kyokostar000 Report

#81

Link Soldier Crossplay From The Legend Of Zelda

Cecilosaurus Report

#82

Liara T'soni From Bioware's Mass Effect Cosplay

raisincosplay Report

#83

SSSS.Gridman Cosplay

athena12441 added: "I spent like 4 months on the costume, 3 months on the lights. It's not done yet, as I'm planning to make all his forms."

athena12441 Report

#84

My Little Pony Charaters As Humans!

Ashley Kayley Report

#85

Toph Beifong Cosplay

