The “Photoshop Fails” Online Group Shares 62 Of The Worst And Funniest Attempts At Photoshop (New Pics)
Photoshop is a magical tool if used correctly. With it, you can edit out any major flaws or annoyances in your images. (Everyone’s seen a picture with a tree branch sticking out of one’s head like an antenna.) You can go as far as adding cousin George, who couldn’t make it to the family reunion.
There is, however, the other side to this coin. If used incorrectly, photoshop can help create some bizarre-looking pictures. For instance, the same cousin George “grows” a third arm after copy-pasting goes wrong. Similar examples of disfigurement and other inconsistencies with reality can be found on the r/PhotoshopFails subreddit, which boasts an impressive collection of altered images.
If you enjoy such masterpieces, check out Bored Panda’s older edition of the worst and funniest attempts at photoshop. They show that everything is possible when you (don’t) know how to use photoshop correctly.
Found On Ig. Lol
Found On Fb
Seems Like A Real Dress To Me
What Is His Training Plan
Quick! Squeeze his biceps, so his chest goes back to normal.
Huge Kittens And Miniature Families Can All Enjoy This Chair!
Darn right I do, the pics don't lie this is a quality chair I sank so deep into it I entered the 15th dimension
Another Shein Fail
Gonna Wear This To My Wedding
Wtf Am I Looking At
Shadows Don’t Lie
These people need to AT LEAST conceal their shadows and reflections.
Elegant, Long Fingered Lady Lol
Is She Holding Someone’s Hand?
Amazing Heated Blanket Picture *chef's Kiss*
Is Photoshopping A Babies Fingers A Fail?
Bruh
Just Shopping For Chirstmas Themed Lingerie Online. This Was One Of The Result's And Something That Walmart Actually Had Up For Sale
I’m Absolutely Sold On This Product!
I’m Sure The Shirt Looks Just Like This In Person, Right?
Vacation Of A Lifetime
I Paid 150 Dollars To Blank Out The Faces And This Is What I Got
Why Find A + Size Model When You Can Just “Stretch” Pictures?
Looks Like Someone Just Learned How To Copy Paste
The peas being upside down is what gets me on this one.
Caution: Use Of This Product May Cause Extra Thumb To Sprout And The Bike To Clip Into Your Leg
Giant Woman Or Hobbit Home?
" Butt Shaping Leggings"
Found On Etsy
Amazing Work On A Headset Ad On Amazon
Seems Legit Adidas To Me
Sales Apps
Is It Just Me Or Does This Look Photoshopped? Why Isn’t The Bed Or Pillow Affected By Their Weight? The Shadow Looks Fabricated. Thoughts?
He Has Been Working Out For Months…or It’s Photoshop
See The World As Your Car Rolls Off A Cliff, Apparently
Don't miss out on the beautiful scenery! Now you can enjoy the scenery even if the car rolls down the cliff.
The Door Rlly Be Like 🌙
Ok Britney, Those Are Some Very Bendy Lines!
Woof
The Scale Is Just Brutal. The Shadow Is Icing On The Cake
I Guess They Pop Out Of The Box Glowing And Spinning At Top Speed
Found This While I Was Shopping And Had To Share
Lion Swallowed Baby Elephant Whole
That's A Huge Phone! Source: Wish
Excuse Me Wtf
Fashion Magazine Burda Style (Instagram Screenshot And It's Still On Their Page)
Failed Youtube Add
Which Of These Good Boys "Wears" It Best?
No3 seems very proud! Such a photogenic boy! With... oddly painted-looking fur!
Wife Found This Looking For Dresses For My Daughter
Humans Without Legs
Easy explanation, they're playing footsie under the water. How wholesome! /s