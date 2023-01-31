Photoshop is a magical tool if used correctly. With it, you can edit out any major flaws or annoyances in your images. (Everyone’s seen a picture with a tree branch sticking out of one’s head like an antenna.) You can go as far as adding cousin George, who couldn’t make it to the family reunion.

There is, however, the other side to this coin. If used incorrectly, photoshop can help create some bizarre-looking pictures. For instance, the same cousin George “grows” a third arm after copy-pasting goes wrong. Similar examples of disfigurement and other inconsistencies with reality can be found on the r/PhotoshopFails subreddit, which boasts an impressive collection of altered images.

If you enjoy such masterpieces, check out Bored Panda’s older edition of the worst and funniest attempts at photoshop. They show that everything is possible when you (don’t) know how to use photoshop correctly.

#1

Found On Ig. Lol

Found On Ig. Lol

Mikeyd8005 Report

Francis
Francis
1 hour ago

who needs organs anyway?

#2

Found On Fb

Found On Fb

F_N_K Report

#3

Seems Like A Real Dress To Me

Seems Like A Real Dress To Me

CoordinatorFightClub Report

Jay Son
Jay Son
Community Member
1 hour ago

This reminds me of those cardboard figures that you could dress lol

#4

What Is His Training Plan

What Is His Training Plan

Ok_Season3619 Report

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago

Quick! Squeeze his biceps, so his chest goes back to normal.

#5

Huge Kittens And Miniature Families Can All Enjoy This Chair!

Huge Kittens And Miniature Families Can All Enjoy This Chair!

georgiemaebbw Report

RavenTheCat
RavenTheCat
Community Member
1 hour ago

Darn right I do, the pics don't lie this is a quality chair I sank so deep into it I entered the 15th dimension

#6

Another Shein Fail

Another Shein Fail

cherrycanary1 Report

michelle
michelle
Community Member
1 hour ago

aaah look at the reflection

#7

Gonna Wear This To My Wedding

Gonna Wear This To My Wedding

saucegod207 Report

#8

Wtf Am I Looking At

Wtf Am I Looking At

reds2032 Report

#9

Shadows Don't Lie

Shadows Don’t Lie

Curious_Bar348 Report

flippin berry
flippin berry
Community Member
41 minutes ago

These people need to AT LEAST conceal their shadows and reflections.

#10

Elegant, Long Fingered Lady Lol

Elegant, Long Fingered Lady Lol

artsyfartsy007 Report

#11

Is She Holding Someone's Hand?

Is She Holding Someone’s Hand?

littlestwho Report

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago

Wonder what she did with the rest of the body?

#12

Amazing Heated Blanket Picture *chef's Kiss*

Amazing Heated Blanket Picture *chef's Kiss*

Geoluhread123 Report

#13

Is Photoshopping A Babies Fingers A Fail?

Is Photoshopping A Babies Fingers A Fail?

missernestskeeper Report

RavenTheCat
RavenTheCat
Community Member
1 hour ago

If this is Photoshop it's impressive

#14

Bruh

Bruh

Jannik_1905 Report

Howl's sleeping castle
Howl's sleeping castle
Community Member
1 hour ago

This isn't a fail. Its just a 'i don't care'

#15

Just Shopping For Chirstmas Themed Lingerie Online. This Was One Of The Result's And Something That Walmart Actually Had Up For Sale

Just Shopping For Chirstmas Themed Lingerie Online. This Was One Of The Result's And Something That Walmart Actually Had Up For Sale

Finnder_ Report

David Martin
David Martin
Community Member
5 minutes ago

I'd wear that...sometimes I just need to feel pretty

#16

I'm Absolutely Sold On This Product!

I’m Absolutely Sold On This Product!

Jay_Boogie96 Report

Potato Panda
Potato Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago

I actually have this at home though. It's a head massager

#17

I'm Sure The Shirt Looks Just Like This In Person, Right?

I’m Sure The Shirt Looks Just Like This In Person, Right?

sweeeee47 Report

#18

Vacation Of A Lifetime

Vacation Of A Lifetime

Mynameisnotmarlin Report

Rachel Ainsworth
Rachel Ainsworth
Community Member
1 hour ago

Picture number three looks as puzzled by it as I am.

#19

I Paid 150 Dollars To Blank Out The Faces And This Is What I Got

I Paid 150 Dollars To Blank Out The Faces And This Is What I Got

Theinternettoxic Report

#20

Why Find A + Size Model When You Can Just "Stretch" Pictures?

Why Find A + Size Model When You Can Just “Stretch” Pictures?

carlosonext Report

Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago

Hah jokes on them if they wanted fat guy pictures in a Nike shirt they could have just hit up my camera roll

#21

Looks Like Someone Just Learned How To Copy Paste

Looks Like Someone Just Learned How To Copy Paste

amir-hadi-nejati Report

InvincibleRodent
InvincibleRodent
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

The peas being upside down is what gets me on this one.

#22

Caution: Use Of This Product May Cause Extra Thumb To Sprout And The Bike To Clip Into Your Leg

Caution: Use Of This Product May Cause Extra Thumb To Sprout And The Bike To Clip Into Your Leg

TheScienceGiant Report

#23

Giant Woman Or Hobbit Home?

Giant Woman Or Hobbit Home?

AccidentalGoodLife Report

#24

" Butt Shaping Leggings"

" Butt Shaping Leggings"

Kitty_Cat470 Report

Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago

It looks like those boob mouse pads wrist rest things they had back in the day

#25

Found On Etsy

Found On Etsy

annollid Report

#26

Amazing Work On A Headset Ad On Amazon

Amazing Work On A Headset Ad On Amazon

Nilliay88 Report

#27

Seems Legit Adidas To Me

Seems Legit Adidas To Me

canichangeitlateror Report

#28

Sales Apps

Sales Apps

Warm-Prompt-1503 Report

Trigga
Trigga
Community Member
1 hour ago

It could only be on wish

#29

Is It Just Me Or Does This Look Photoshopped? Why Isn't The Bed Or Pillow Affected By Their Weight? The Shadow Looks Fabricated. Thoughts?

Is It Just Me Or Does This Look Photoshopped? Why Isn’t The Bed Or Pillow Affected By Their Weight? The Shadow Looks Fabricated. Thoughts?

Seanskiianya Report

#30

He Has Been Working Out For Months…or It's Photoshop

He Has Been Working Out For Months…or It’s Photoshop

Kiobird Report

#31

See The World As Your Car Rolls Off A Cliff, Apparently

See The World As Your Car Rolls Off A Cliff, Apparently

Ayziak Report

LillieMean
LillieMean
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Don't miss out on the beautiful scenery! Now you can enjoy the scenery even if the car rolls down the cliff.

#32

The Door Rlly Be Like 🌙

The Door Rlly Be Like 🌙

Key_Site9881 Report

#33

Ok Britney, Those Are Some Very Bendy Lines!

Ok Britney, Those Are Some Very Bendy Lines!

redflavourcrayon Report

#34

Woof

Woof

RyinJones Report

Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago

Looks like they escaped already

#35

The Scale Is Just Brutal. The Shadow Is Icing On The Cake

The Scale Is Just Brutal. The Shadow Is Icing On The Cake

habshfx Report

#36

I Guess They Pop Out Of The Box Glowing And Spinning At Top Speed

I Guess They Pop Out Of The Box Glowing And Spinning At Top Speed

CypherVirus Report

#37

Found This While I Was Shopping And Had To Share

Found This While I Was Shopping And Had To Share

Qome Report

rararando
rararando
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a christmas miracle!

#38

Lion Swallowed Baby Elephant Whole

Lion Swallowed Baby Elephant Whole

RosiePosie8934 Report

#39

That's A Huge Phone! Source: Wish

That's A Huge Phone! Source: Wish

Saddam_UE Report

#40

Excuse Me Wtf

Excuse Me Wtf

kitohdzz Report

Ember
Ember
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think she needs to see a doctor

#41

Fashion Magazine Burda Style (Instagram Screenshot And It's Still On Their Page)

Fashion Magazine Burda Style (Instagram Screenshot And It's Still On Their Page)

Djenkiee Report

#42

Failed Youtube Add

Failed Youtube Add

Hideyohubby Report

Papa Het
Papa Het
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lmao i literally have this exact ad right above this post💀

#43

Which Of These Good Boys "Wears" It Best?

Which Of These Good Boys "Wears" It Best?

booquarius Report

InvincibleRodent
InvincibleRodent
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No3 seems very proud! Such a photogenic boy! With... oddly painted-looking fur!

#44

Wife Found This Looking For Dresses For My Daughter

Wife Found This Looking For Dresses For My Daughter

NullNV01d Report

Ember
Ember
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder what was unacceptable about the original models head/face?

#45

Humans Without Legs

Humans Without Legs

HappyHideaway Report

Rachel Ainsworth
Rachel Ainsworth
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Easy explanation, they're playing footsie under the water. How wholesome! /s

#46

Am I Crazy Or Is This Definitely Bad Photoshop

Am I Crazy Or Is This Definitely Bad Photoshop

Queeniebabes Report

RavenTheCat
RavenTheCat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm either really high or this is really bad

#47

Amazon Delivering A Safe Fan That Won’t Suck You Into Little Pieces

Amazon Delivering A Safe Fan That Won’t Suck You Into Little Pieces

Obieousmaximus Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm afraid someone would use it during a marital argument.

#48

Multiple Hairstyles At The Same Time

Multiple Hairstyles At The Same Time

RussNP Report

#49

This Honey I Shrunk The Kids Golden Retriever

This Honey I Shrunk The Kids Golden Retriever

HappyHideaway Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The Kids Golden Retriever - so cute.

#50

Love How Her Hair Strands Were In The Exact Same Position 2 Weeks Later

Love How Her Hair Strands Were In The Exact Same Position 2 Weeks Later

OKIAMONREDDIT Report

#51

I Hope Mine Is Going To Be As Pixelated As The Picture Shows

I Hope Mine Is Going To Be As Pixelated As The Picture Shows

Madaboutsnails Report

#52

Hats Off To The Designer!

Hats Off To The Designer!

GeneralAjAxOG Report

#53

Another One From Amazon

Another One From Amazon

mrcoonut Report

#54

Shopping For Hi-Viz Vest. Looks Like These Were Done In Ms Paint

Shopping For Hi-Viz Vest. Looks Like These Were Done In Ms Paint

only-want-to-see Report

Mavis
Mavis
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For all those times you want to skip in a factory in the middle of the night.

#55

I Am Not Convinced

I Am Not Convinced

Mediocre_Stomach_746 Report

#56

Shein Killed It This Time

Shein Killed It This Time

BananaManiac21000 Report

Joel
Joel
Community Member
51 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like they superimposed a 12 year old girl's head

#57

This Home For Sale In My Hometown

This Home For Sale In My Hometown

MaximumComfort32 Report

#58

I Apologize If This Has Already Been Posted But…

I Apologize If This Has Already Been Posted But…

NowYoureTalking Report

#59

$4 Volleyball $4 Photoshop

$4 Volleyball $4 Photoshop

InTheSock Report

#60

One Tiny Child

One Tiny Child

Gaudy_Tripod Report

#61

This Just... I... I Mean Who Am I Kidding?! It Makes Totally Perfect Sense! They Just Know Something We Don't!

This Just... I... I Mean Who Am I Kidding?! It Makes Totally Perfect Sense! They Just Know Something We Don't!

Archist- Report

#62

Ridiculously Repetitive Vegetation In Windows Lockscreen Photo

Ridiculously Repetitive Vegetation In Windows Lockscreen Photo

Tartuffe-Uffe Report

