Photoshop is a magical tool if used correctly. With it, you can edit out any major flaws or annoyances in your images. (Everyone’s seen a picture with a tree branch sticking out of one’s head like an antenna.) You can go as far as adding cousin George, who couldn’t make it to the family reunion.

There is, however, the other side to this coin. If used incorrectly, photoshop can help create some bizarre-looking pictures. For instance, the same cousin George “grows” a third arm after copy-pasting goes wrong. Similar examples of disfigurement and other inconsistencies with reality can be found on the r/PhotoshopFails subreddit, which boasts an impressive collection of altered images.

If you enjoy such masterpieces, check out Bored Panda’s older edition of the worst and funniest attempts at photoshop. They show that everything is possible when you (don’t) know how to use photoshop correctly.