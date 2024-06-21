“I’m Getting Hot”: Heidi Klum Takes Off Shirt In The Middle Of Interview

ADVERTISEMENT

Heidi Klum turned the heat up in more ways than one during an interview by taking her shirt off and answering questions in her bra.

In a sizzling episode of Hot Ones—described as the show “with hot questions and even hotter wings”—the 51-year-old model was captured getting flustered and stripping down to her bra, leaving host Sean Evans stunned as he watched from the other end of the table.

The popular YouTube talk show is known to feature celebrities being interviewed while eating progressively spicier chicken wings, each coated with a different hot sauce. As the heat intensifies, so do the guests’ reactions and responses.

Heidi Klum recently appeared on an episode of Hot Ones—described as the show with “hot questions and even hotter wings”

Share icon

Image credits: First We Feast

Share icon

Image credits: First We Feast

When it was the German-born model’s turn in the hot seat, she made it (with all her clothes on) until it was time to taste the Da Bomb hot sauce. She took a bite of a peppery wing and then a swig of buttermilk from a glass bottle.

“I thought buttermilk would do the trick,” she said.

After realizing that buttermilk wasn’t enough, she began unbuttoning her denim shirt, saying, “I’m getting hot.”

“I have to take this off,” the supermodel said as she stripped down to her bra and continued with the interview

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: First We Feast

Share icon

Image credits: First We Feast

During the interview, the Emmy Award-winning TV host was asked a number of questions, including one about the most expensive item of clothing she has ever worn.

“$12.5 million bra and $740,000 panty to match — you gotta have those matching panties — for Victoria’s Secret,” she said. “It was all encrusted with diamonds and rubies and whatnot. I think I got in the Guinness Book of World Records by wearing the most expensive [lingerie].”

The popular show features celebrities being interviewed while eating progressively spicier chicken wings, each coated with a different hot sauce

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hot Ones (@hotones)

Toward the end of the interview, the host asked her to strike a pose for some of the different hot sauces she tasted on the show. The America’s Got Talent judge obliged and served the camera some flaming hot poses, which Sean described as “amazing.”

“We gotta put these in a coffee table book,” he said about her poses.

“Heidi is the perfect example of don’t judge a book by its cover. This woman radiates carefree humor,” a fan said after the interview

ADVERTISEMENT

First We Feast commented on the YouTube video of the episode and said, “Sean has seen a lot from his side of the table, but shout out to Heidi Klum for getting one of the most genuine ‘whoa’ reactions we’ve ever seen.”

Viewers were delighted to see the runway queen on the show, with one saying, “Heidi is the perfect example of don’t judge a book by its cover. This woman radiates carefree humor.”

“Okay I am completely enamored by her chuckle, that laugh is infatuating. Her personality is so genuine and infectious,” one said, while another wrote, “Heidi Klum is so chill that i have no interest in fashion, top model, talent shows but I still love catching her interviews and silly costumes.”

Netizens joked about aiming to have the America’s Got Talent judge’s “level of chill”

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon