We’ve heard of sexbots, girlfriends to rent, mail mail-order brides, however, AI-generated Instagram models tricking billionaires; that’s news.

Emily Pellegrini is a 21-year-old model from Italy, and just like any other influencer, she posts stories of her lavish lifestyle, shows off her new outfits, occasionally poses in lingerie, and even takes selfies and lip-syncs in videos.

But in reality, Emily isn’t just like any other influencer; despite being followed by 102,000 people, the gorgeous model is not real.

This fact becomes a lot funnier when we learn that Emily has managed to fool plenty of people, as it was recently revealed that the AI model has been asked out by multiple celebrities who slid into her DMs.

Famous footballers, MMA fighters, and even billionaires have reportedly attempted to take her out on a date.

A press release from Fanvue, a subscription social platform, said in an official statement: “The stunner, who shares her content with fans on content creator platform, Fanvue, has become an overnight sensation with her perfect smile and envious figure, earning nearly $10,000 in just six weeks on the content creator platform.

“It’s no surprise then, that Emily has garnered the attention of famous footballers, MMA fighters and billionaires, who all want to take her out on dates.”

As reported by Unilad, a professional footballer cheekily slid into Emily’s DMs on Instagram, asking: “How is it possible that such a Beautiful Lady doesn’t have a boyfriend?”

The footballer, who has remained anonymous, is reportedly famous in Germany.

He reportedly asked the AI model if she had WhatsApp.

Fanvue further stated: “Only, Emily can’t reciprocate her admirers’ affections in person, because she isn’t real,” the press release continues.

“Thanks to her alluring personality, she’s had no trouble garnering a slew of loyal subscribers, who she entertains around the clock.”

The company continued: “Emily is the dream girl for thousands of people.

“She has attracted affection and all sorts of proposals, and that includes being courted by high profile followers including footballers, MMA stars and billionaires.”

Fanvue might not only become a rival to real-life adult influencers, but also to content subscription platform OnlyFans.

Despite Emily’s success, her creator, whose identity has remained secret, has reportedly expressed concerns about the sinister use of AI technology, such as deepfakes or child pornography.

As per the New York Post, the creator said: “AI has many great things, many good tools, but it’s also very dangerous.”

Will Monange, Fanvue’s founder and CEO, told Business Insider that artificial intelligence allows people to be creative without being “the face of that creation.”

Will said: “Why does their audience want to interact and engage with them?

“Fundamentally, behind that engagement is just a creative person who is expressing themselves and knows how to do that.

“Whether it’s a person that sits as the face of that, or whether it’s a virtual creator, the fundamental there is still very much similar.”

Image credits: fanvue

Fanvue is reportedly developing a suite of features on the site that will encompass new-age tech with chatbots and audio cloning tools to mimic a creator’s voice.

Will reportedly insisted that while AI remains “more so a tool” or “an extension of who we are and what we do”, creators of AI bots are already seeing the benefits of it as demands have skyrocketed.

Other people weren’t as easily fooled by Emily’s beauty

