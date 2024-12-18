Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Would’ve Been Embarrassed”: Nicole Kidman Blasted For “Rude Behavior” At ‘Babygirl’ Premiere
Celebrities, News

“I Would’ve Been Embarrassed”: Nicole Kidman Blasted For “Rude Behavior” At ‘Babygirl’ Premiere

Nicole Kidman amused millions of people online after seemingly showing she had no clue what pop culture website Pop Crave was. The hilarious interaction was captured at the Babygirl movie premiere in Los Angeles on December 11. Pop Crave, which has 2 million followers on X (formerly known as Twitter), took to its TikTok page to share its brief exchange with the Oscar winner.

Highlights
  • Nicole Kidman went viral for being completely unaware of Pop Crave's existence.
  • An interaction between Nicole and Pop Crave left millions of viewers in stitches.
  • The hilarious interaction was captured at the Babygirl movie premiere in Los Angeles on December 11.

In the initial video, which amassed nearly 160,000 views, a Pop Crave reporter was filmed interviewing Nicole, who was gracing the red carpet in a custom pink Balenciaga gown.

“With Pop Crave, we’d just like to ask you a quick question,” the reporter could be heard telling the 57-year-old actress.

Nicole appeared to be slightly confused, as she was filmed replying: “With what?” before bursting out into a loud laugh.

    Image credits: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

    Image credits: JC Olivera/Getty Images

    Nevertheless, the starlet quickly regained her composure as the reporter asked: “We wanted to know what was your favorite memory making this film?” 

    Nicole portrays Romy Mathis, a high-ranking CEO in Babygirl, an American erotic thriller film written, directed, and co-produced by Halina Reijn.

    “I think the intimacy of all of the actors,” the Moulin Rouge! star replied.

    Image credits: A24

    Image credits: A24

    The moment quickly spread on social media, with AwardsWatch founder Erik Anderson resharing it on X (formerly known as Twitter).

    The clip, which amassed 5 million views on X, sparked amusement, as an X user commented: “My favorite video of the year,” to which Erik responded: “She should [get an] EGOT for this clip alone.”

    An EGOT is a rare achievement where someone wins all four major entertainment awards: an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.

    Image credits: popcrave

    Image credits: popcrave

    A person wrote: “She dead*ss laughed in their face like they were a joke then caught herself! oh, we love you, Nicole.”

    Someone else penned: “Her reaction is an actual ‘what the hell, sure’.”

    “She is so cute,” a netizen added.

    Image credits: skyferrori

    A viewer wondered: “Wtf is a Pop cave [sic]? Like Batman’s Bat Cave?”

    A separate individual chimed in: “POP CRAVE IN SHAMBLES.”

    Pop Crave, an outlet popular on social, describes itself as the “go-to Source for pop culture news, chart updates, music releases, and more.”

    Image credits: nicolekidman

    @popcrave #NicoleKidman talks about her favorite memory from #Babygirl ♬ original sound – Pop Crave

    Babygirl, which has a US theatrical release by A24 scheduled for December 25, explores the complexities of power dynamics and sexuality as CEO Romy Mathis embarks on a forbidden romance with her significantly younger intern Samuel, played by Harris Dickinson.

    The movie also features Antonio Banderas, who plays Jacob Mathis, Romy’s husband. Sophie Wildge and Esther McGregor are also cast members.

    Bored Panda has contacted Pop Crave for comment.

    Image credits: HoeAnnaKrupa

    Image credits: igordebossan

    Image credits: PattyBourree

    Image credits: KFC_twigs

    Image credits: elbuenjardinero

    Image credits: kaarthic_vr

    Image credits: tayvoodoodelrey

    Image credits: mattblake94

    Image credits: zillennialelder

    Image credits: Adam01217311369

    Image credits: GetteLynne

    Image credits: zachebb

    Image credits: CaroleGilman

    Image credits: carsin666

    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    serena_6 avatar
    Snow_White
    Snow_White
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How is this rude?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    because apparently we need to be on all socials and follow everyone instead of having a life outside of it. I'm typing this with my eyes rolled to the back of my head.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
