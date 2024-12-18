“I Would’ve Been Embarrassed”: Nicole Kidman Blasted For “Rude Behavior” At ‘Babygirl’ Premiere
Nicole Kidman amused millions of people online after seemingly showing she had no clue what pop culture website Pop Crave was. The hilarious interaction was captured at the Babygirl movie premiere in Los Angeles on December 11. Pop Crave, which has 2 million followers on X (formerly known as Twitter), took to its TikTok page to share its brief exchange with the Oscar winner.
In the initial video, which amassed nearly 160,000 views, a Pop Crave reporter was filmed interviewing Nicole, who was gracing the red carpet in a custom pink Balenciaga gown.
“With Pop Crave, we’d just like to ask you a quick question,” the reporter could be heard telling the 57-year-old actress.
Nicole appeared to be slightly confused, as she was filmed replying: “With what?” before bursting out into a loud laugh.
Nevertheless, the starlet quickly regained her composure as the reporter asked: “We wanted to know what was your favorite memory making this film?”
Nicole portrays Romy Mathis, a high-ranking CEO in Babygirl, an American erotic thriller film written, directed, and co-produced by Halina Reijn.
“I think the intimacy of all of the actors,” the Moulin Rouge! star replied.
The moment quickly spread on social media, with AwardsWatch founder Erik Anderson resharing it on X (formerly known as Twitter).
The clip, which amassed 5 million views on X, sparked amusement, as an X user commented: “My favorite video of the year,” to which Erik responded: “She should [get an] EGOT for this clip alone.”
An EGOT is a rare achievement where someone wins all four major entertainment awards: an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.
A person wrote: “She dead*ss laughed in their face like they were a joke then caught herself! oh, we love you, Nicole.”
Someone else penned: “Her reaction is an actual ‘what the hell, sure’.”
“She is so cute,” a netizen added.
A viewer wondered: “Wtf is a Pop cave [sic]? Like Batman’s Bat Cave?”
A separate individual chimed in: “POP CRAVE IN SHAMBLES.”
Pop Crave, an outlet popular on social, describes itself as the “go-to Source for pop culture news, chart updates, music releases, and more.”
Babygirl, which has a US theatrical release by A24 scheduled for December 25, explores the complexities of power dynamics and sexuality as CEO Romy Mathis embarks on a forbidden romance with her significantly younger intern Samuel, played by Harris Dickinson.
The movie also features Antonio Banderas, who plays Jacob Mathis, Romy’s husband. Sophie Wildge and Esther McGregor are also cast members.
Bored Panda has contacted Pop Crave for comment.
