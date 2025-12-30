Millie Bobby Brown’s Sad Confession About Plastic Surgery Rumors On Vogue Issue Stuns

ADVERTISEMENT

As a fresh wave of plastic surgery rumors has been reignited with the Stranger Things season finale going viral, Millie Bobby Brown’s British Vogue’s December 2025 issue has resurfaced, addressing speculation about her physical appearance.

Recently, viewers of the hit Netflix series accused the 21-year-old star of having had “lip fillers” and other cosmetic work, with the claims spreading widely across social media.

Highlights Millie Bobby Brown addressed how relentless scrutiny over her appearance has taken a mental toll, admitting she felt “depressed for three, four days” amid online backlash.

Plastic surgery rumors resurfaced after viral ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 screenshots sparked debate over her appearance.

The actress previously condemned journalists and online critics for “bullying,” insisting she refuses to “apologize for growing up” in the public eye.

No stranger to such scrutiny, Brown previously admitted in an interview that coping with constant negative chatter had taken a toll on her.

“She’s 21 years old!!! I desperately hope she hasn’t had surgery. So sad for our youth today. Was hoping younger women would send a different message. Just sad,” wrote one netizen.

Millie Bobby Brown’s recent interview with British Vogue has resurfaced amid the actress experiencing fresh plastic surgery rumors

Close-up of a woman with red hair and red lipstick, reacting emotionally to plastic surgery rumors on vogue issue.

Last week, a viral screenshot from the Stranger Things Season 5 finale quickly turned into a meme across social media, as people argued that Millie Bobby Brown was just 20 when she filmed the new season but appeared to have “fuller lips,” contrary to her past appearances on the show.

Comments like, “Eleven with lip fillers in the ’80s, a revolutionary diva,” and “She looks like a regular 20-year-old young woman with lip fillers,” quickly circulated online.

Millie Bobby Brown posing at an event, wearing elegant earrings and a black strapless dress, addressing plastic surgery rumors.

Even when the Enola Holmes star debuted a new festive look while promoting the “Snow Bunny” collection from her clothing brand, Florence by Mills Fashion, around Christmas Eve, on both her personal Instagram and the brand’s page, the accusations of lip fillers only intensified.

Several fans, instead of focusing on the outfit, directed their criticism toward her lips, writing, “WHY DID YOU MESS WITH YOUR LIPS? They were perfect!”

Millie Bobby Brown looking serious in a dimly lit room, reflecting on plastic surgery rumors and personal feelings.

However, amid the renewed backlash, Millie’s British Vogue interview, published last month on November 5 as part of the magazine’s December 2025 issue, has resurfaced.

The cover story was titled Millie Bobby Brown: “Family Life? It’s Just Endless Joy,” while the main cover line read, “The 21-year-old phenomenon on marriage, motherhood and making herself heard.”

“I was depressed for three, four days,” the 21-year-old star revealed, saying the intense scrutiny surrounding her appearance takes a toll on her

Blonde woman in a sheer embroidered dress attending an event, related to Millie Bobby Brown plastic surgery rumors.

In the interview, when asked how she coped with negative commentary about her appearance, Brown revealed that it had taken a toll on her at times.

Addressing the intense “bullying” and pressure she experienced while promoting her film The Electric State with co-star Chris Pratt in February and March this year, Millie shared, “I was depressed for three, four days. I was crying every day.”

At the time, the star also called out four Daily Mail journalists by name for criticizing her appearance and speculating about plastic surgery during her press tour.

One of the articles featured a headline that read, “Why are Gen Zers like Millie Bobby Brown ageing so badly?”

Blonde woman in a sheer embroidered dress poses confidently against a dark background, evoking plastic surgery rumors theme.

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

Addressing how journalists handled the controversy, Millie told British Vogue, “Oh my God, what has she done with her face? Why has she gone blonde? She looks 60 years old!”

“I respect journalism. I love reading articles on my favourite people and hearing what they’re up to. I understand that there’s paparazzi, even though it’s invasive, even though it feels like sh*t to me – I know that’s your job…”

Millie has been vocal about addressing scrutiny over her body, including in a viral Instagram video calling out journalists who speculated about her appearance

Millie Bobby Brown attends events in stylish outfits, addressing plastic surgery rumors affecting her public image.

Image credits: Steve Granitz/Getty Images / Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

She added, “But don’t, in your headline, slam me at the get-go. It is so wrong and it is bullying, especially to young girls who are new to this industry and are already questioning everything about it.”

Millie also shared an Instagram video on March 4, condemning people for constantly “dissecting” her physical appearance.

Reflecting on entering the industry at just 10 years old, she said she grew up “in front of the world,” but people “can’t seem to grow with me.”

The video, which has since garnered 7.7 million likes, continued, “They act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1. And because I don’t, I’m now a target.”

Close-up of Millie Bobby Brown with a sad expression addressing plastic surgery rumors in a candid video message.

She went on to call out article titles and journalists by name, adding, “This isn’t journalism. This is bullying. The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it’s disturbing. The fact that some of these articles are written by women? Even worse.”

Millie firmly expressed that she “refuse to apologize for growing up” and “refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman.”

“I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself. We have become a society where it’s so much easier to criticize than it is to pay a compliment… Let’s do better. Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing,” the video concluded.

The Season 5 finale of Stranger Things has fans convinced that Brown has had lip work done, including “lip fillers”

Millie Bobby Brown in a leather jacket sharing a sad confession about plastic surgery rumors in a dimly lit setting.

In her cover story, Millie also addressed the moment she called out reporters by name, explaining that it was a “realistic route” for her in an effort to “uplift and empower young people.”

“Can we fight back harder? Can we instill self-love and confidence into girls to be able to believe in themselves no matter what anyone says? That I can do. That I will do.”

As for the current speculation, particularly surrounding her lips, Millie has not directly addressed the rumors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

However, the internet seems to have made up its mind, as one critic wrote, “I think she’s trying to grow up too quickly. She has plenty of time ahead of her, and… it feel like she’s rushing into adulthood rather than living at her age. I think she also tries not to look like a little kid by having all this work done to her face. My advice…..be young while you can. It goes away quickly.”

Millie Bobby Brown in a casual look, sharing her feelings about plastic surgery rumors in a candid Vogue interview.

Alt text: Millie Bobby Brown looking thoughtful while addressing plastic surgery rumors in a Vogue interview setting.

