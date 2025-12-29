Gordon Ramsay Makes Brutal Speech At Daughter’s Wedding To Adam Peaty After Aunt’s ‘Shame’ Text
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay didn’t hold back at his daughter’s wedding to Olympian swimmer Adam Peaty, taking a jab at the latter’s parents amid an ongoing family feud.
On Saturday, December 27, 25-year-old Holly Ramsay tied the knot with 31-year-old Peaty in a lavish ceremony at Bath Abbey.
However, most of Adam’s family was uninvited from the nuptials amid a bitter family fallout, prompting one of his aunts to send him a scathing text just moments before the ceremony.
- Gordon Ramsay allegedly took a pointed dig at his son-in-law Adam Peaty’s estranged family during his father-of-the-bride speech.
- Peaty’s relatives were reportedly banned from the wedding amid a bitter family feud, with a scathing text sent moments before the ceremony by his aunt.
- “You hurt your mum so deeply her soul screams,” the aunt reportedly wrote in the message, which Adam allegedly did not even read.
Gordon Ramsay made a brutal dig at Adam Peaty’s family during his daughter’s wedding speech, as they were reportedly banned from the ceremony
During his father-of-the-bride speech, the 59-year-old Michelin-starred chef began by commenting on how beautiful his daughter looked in her bridal attire and called his new son-in-law “a lucky man.”
Referencing his wife, Tana Ramsay, Gordon told Adam, “Look at Tana, and that’s what you have to look forward to.”
According to a report by The Sun, Gordon added that his wife “will be a good mum to them both.”
The television personality then appeared to make a subtle dig at the absence of Peaty’s family, looking at his daughter and saying, “Shame you don’t have the same.”
The Peaty family feud came to light just days before the couple’s wedding.
According to multiple reports, the falling out between Adam and his parents began during preparations for the couple’s engagement party in December last year.
The Olympian swimmer’s aunt, Louise Williams, reportedly texted him, “Shame on you both,” just moments before the wedding took place
At the time, his mother, Caroline Peaty, was said to be upset that some extended family members were not invited and was also allegedly uncomfortable with the presence of a camera crew filming the event for Ramsay’s docuseries.
Tensions escalated further last month when Caroline was not invited to Holly’s bachelorette party, despite Holly’s mother, sisters, and family friends, including Victoria Beckham, being in attendance.
Adam’s aunt, Louise Williams, publicly criticized Holly at the time, calling her “divisive and hurtful” for excluding her mother-in-law.
A source close to the family recently told The Sun, “Frankly, it’s disgusting that [the wedding] went ahead without Adam reaching out to his mum and dad beforehand.”
Adam’s father, Mark, was allegedly invited to the wedding but was asked to sit at the back of the church with the plus-ones, an arrangement the source described as “awful.” Mark ultimately declined to attend.
The outlet also reported that the Olympian’s aunt texted him moments before he said “I do,” but he never read the message because he had blocked family members.
Adam reportedly had a falling out with his entire family due to a number of factors, most notably after Holly allegedly snubbed her mother-in-law from her bachelorette party
The text from his aunt reportedly read, “I hope you never suffer the depth of pain you have put your mother through and despite it all she loves you still.”
“Shame on you both. Shame. Remember on this, your happiest day, and on each anniversary of your happiest day, that you hurt your mum so deeply her soul screams.”
Moreover, the newly married groom allegedly did not mention his family or parents during his reception speech, instead praising his swim coach, Mel Marshall.
He expressed gratitude to Mel for being his “everything” and for “grounding and inspiring” him.
Adam also emotionally referred to his coach as being “like a mum” due to her unwavering support.
Addressing Gordon’s cryptic remarks at the ceremony, an insider close to Adam’s family told the outlet in a recent interview, “This was the Ramsays’ plan all along. They wanted Adam’s family gone, and they have succeeded.”
The groom’s sister, Bethany Peaty, was the only family member who attended her brother’s wedding, despite the ongoing family feud
“You’d think that as parents, Gordon and Tana would have a bit more compassion towards Caroline, Mark and the family.”
They continued, “Caroline did everything and more to help Adam. She and Mark sacrificed a lot to get him where he is. Adam ought to be ashamed of himself for going ahead with the wedding without them after everything they did to support him.
The insider also addressed Adam’s sister Bethany Peaty, who was the only one attending the nuptials, saying her actions had “betrayed her mum.”
The source alleged, “This isn’t the Bethany we all know, she’s changed her appearance and personality to fit in with the Ramsays’ celebrity lifestyle.”
Additionally, the family source claimed that Adam disinvited his great-aunt Janet and her husband, Eddie, just days before the wedding, despite the couple having already booked accommodation and purchased outfits for the ceremony.
The source described the entire situation as “completely unacceptable.”
