Gordon Ramsay Makes Brutal Speech At Daughter’s Wedding To Adam Peaty After Aunt’s ‘Shame’ Text

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay didn’t hold back at his daughter’s wedding to Olympian swimmer Adam Peaty, taking a jab at the latter’s parents amid an ongoing family feud.

On Saturday, December 27, 25-year-old Holly Ramsay tied the knot with 31-year-old Peaty in a lavish ceremony at Bath Abbey.

However, most of Adam’s family was uninvited from the nuptials amid a bitter family fallout, prompting one of his aunts to send him a scathing text just moments before the ceremony.

Gordon Ramsay in a tuxedo holding his daughter's hand during her wedding to Adam Peaty, surrounded by guests outdoors.

Image credits: Ben Birchall/Getty Images

During his father-of-the-bride speech, the 59-year-old Michelin-starred chef began by commenting on how beautiful his daughter looked in her bridal attire and called his new son-in-law “a lucky man.”

Referencing his wife, Tana Ramsay, Gordon told Adam, “Look at Tana, and that’s what you have to look forward to.”

According to a report by The Sun, Gordon added that his wife “will be a good mum to them both.”

Adam Peaty and partner smiling together near a racing car, linked to Gordon Ramsay wedding speech and family drama.

Image credits: adamramsaypeaty

The television personality then appeared to make a subtle dig at the absence of Peaty’s family, looking at his daughter and saying, “Shame you don’t have the same.”

The Peaty family feud came to light just days before the couple’s wedding.

According to multiple reports, the falling out between Adam and his parents began during preparations for the couple’s engagement party in December last year.

Gordon Ramsay's daughter and Adam Peaty posing with a guest at their wedding event indoors.

Image credits: adamramsaypeaty

At the time, his mother, Caroline Peaty, was said to be upset that some extended family members were not invited and was also allegedly uncomfortable with the presence of a camera crew filming the event for Ramsay’s docuseries.

Tensions escalated further last month when Caroline was not invited to Holly’s bachelorette party, despite Holly’s mother, sisters, and family friends, including Victoria Beckham, being in attendance.

Woman with curly dark hair wearing a striped top, holding a baby, related to Gordon Ramsay wedding speech involving Adam Peaty.

Image credits: adamramsaypeaty

Comment discussing Adam Peaty's family and reasons behind uninviting certain members amid wedding drama with Gordon Ramsay.

Adam’s aunt, Louise Williams, publicly criticized Holly at the time, calling her “divisive and hurtful” for excluding her mother-in-law.

A source close to the family recently told The Sun, “Frankly, it’s disgusting that [the wedding] went ahead without Adam reaching out to his mum and dad beforehand.”

Gordon Ramsay smiling with daughter at wedding reception after aunt’s controversial text about speech.

Image credits: gordongram

Comment by Angela Harwood in black text on a social media post discussing Gordon Ramsay’s reaction to a wedding incident.

Adam’s father, Mark, was allegedly invited to the wedding but was asked to sit at the back of the church with the plus-ones, an arrangement the source described as “awful.” Mark ultimately declined to attend.

The outlet also reported that the Olympian’s aunt texted him moments before he said “I do,” but he never read the message because he had blocked family members.

Gordon Ramsay making a serious speech at wedding, seated next to Adam Peaty in casual indoor setting.

Image credits: Zac Goodwin/Getty Images

Comment from Julie Pitt about weddings and drama, referencing the Beckhams in a social media post.

The text from his aunt reportedly read, “I hope you never suffer the depth of pain you have put your mother through and despite it all she loves you still.”

“Shame on you both. Shame. Remember on this, your happiest day, and on each anniversary of your happiest day, that you hurt your mum so deeply her soul screams.”

Couple joyfully embracing at wedding celebration amid Gordon Ramsay speech and family drama.

Image credits: adamramsaypeaty

Moreover, the newly married groom allegedly did not mention his family or parents during his reception speech, instead praising his swim coach, Mel Marshall.

He expressed gratitude to Mel for being his “everything” and for “grounding and inspiring” him.

Comment about Gordon Ramsay's brutal speech at daughter's wedding referencing Adam Peaty and family drama.

Adam also emotionally referred to his coach as being “like a mum” due to her unwavering support.

Addressing Gordon’s cryptic remarks at the ceremony, an insider close to Adam’s family told the outlet in a recent interview, “This was the Ramsays’ plan all along. They wanted Adam’s family gone, and they have succeeded.”

Couple dressed formally standing outside a large historic church, related to Gordon Ramsay wedding speech SEO keywords.

Image credits: jimpeaty

“You’d think that as parents, Gordon and Tana would have a bit more compassion towards Caroline, Mark and the family.”

They continued, “Caroline did everything and more to help Adam. She and Mark sacrificed a lot to get him where he is. Adam ought to be ashamed of himself for going ahead with the wedding without them after everything they did to support him.

Comment discussing Gordon Ramsay's brutal speech at daughter's wedding after aunt's shocking text message incident.

The insider also addressed Adam’s sister Bethany Peaty, who was the only one attending the nuptials, saying her actions had “betrayed her mum.”

The source alleged, “This isn’t the Bethany we all know, she’s changed her appearance and personality to fit in with the Ramsays’ celebrity lifestyle.”

Gordon Ramsay at wedding with daughter and Adam Peaty, surrounded by guests and photographers outside venue.

Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Comment on social media post discussing family traits, related to Gordon Ramsay’s speech at daughter’s wedding to Adam Peaty.

Additionally, the family source claimed that Adam disinvited his great-aunt Janet and her husband, Eddie, just days before the wedding, despite the couple having already booked accommodation and purchased outfits for the ceremony.

Three women in red dresses holding white lilies at a wedding ceremony, related to Gordon Ramsay's brutal speech event.

Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

The source described the entire situation as “completely unacceptable.”

Comment by Martin Pell discussing Gordon Ramsay urging his daughter and future son-in-law to do the right family thing at wedding.

Comment about family support for Olympic athlete Adam Peaty, relevant to Gordon Ramsay speech at daughter's wedding.

Comment from Pam Wright discussing Gordon Ramsay’s harsh speech at daughter’s wedding to Adam Peaty after family drama.

Comment discussing drama involving Gordon Ramsay’s speech at daughter’s wedding and a family ‘shame’ text message.

Comment mentioning the groom walking down the aisle, referencing Gordon Ramsay's daughter's wedding to Adam Peaty.

Comment from Mary Rawlings on social media discussing a feud related to Gordon Ramsay's wedding speech.

User comment discussing family tensions involving Adam Peaty after Gordon Ramsay's brutal wedding speech.

Comment by Stephanie Beeston criticizing Gordon Ramsay’s brutal speech at his daughter’s wedding to Adam Peaty.

Comment on social media post criticizing shame text related to Gordon Ramsay daughter wedding speech to Adam Peaty.

Comment from Hollie Cordy about bullying and support, relating to Gordon Ramsay's brutal speech at daughter's wedding.

Comment from Rita Leadbeater criticizing a harsh statement made about a son on his wedding day.

Comment from Kaz Rawcliffe about family tensions at a wedding mentioning Gordon Ramsay and Adam Peaty.

Comment on family tensions after Gordon Ramsay makes brutal speech at daughter's wedding to Adam Peaty following aunt's shame text.

ALT text: Comment on family dynamics at wedding amid Gordon Ramsay's speech involving daughter and Adam Peaty controversy.

Comment by Joanna Wong discussing family conflicts related to Gordon Ramsay and his daughter's wedding to Adam Peaty.

Comment from Claire Faz reacting to Gordon Ramsay's brutal speech at his daughter's wedding to Adam Peaty.

Comment from Julie Andersen congratulating couple and advising to forget gossip and enjoy married life.

Comment from Kim Kimmy discussing feelings about Gordon Ramsay’s speech at daughter’s wedding after aunt’s shame text.

Comment from Janis Burl wondering about Gordon Ramsay's speech at his daughter's wedding to Adam Peaty and use of expletives.

Comment expressing happiness for Gordon Ramsay as a proud dad and complimenting his daughter's beauty at her wedding.

Comment on social media post discussing tensions involving Gordon Ramsay's family and Adam Peaty after wedding events.