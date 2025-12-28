“A Satin Bed Sheet”: Gordon Ramsay’s Daughter Marries And Her Dress Sparks More Buzz Than The Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, Holly Ramsay, the 25-year-old daughter of television chef Gordon Ramsay, married 31-year-old Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty. After Gordon shared pictures from his daughter’s wedding on Instagram, they attracted unexpected scrutiny.

“I’m truly so lucky being able to walk this beautiful bride down the aisle and gaining an incredible son-in-law,” Gordon wrote in the caption. While netizens got a glimpse of Holly’s wedding dress, it left a mixed impression with several users criticizing her choice.

Holly Ramsay’s wedding dress received mixed reactions from netizens

Young woman in a sparkling white dress sitting on a plush sofa with satin bed sheet inspired pink pillows.

Image credits: hollyramsayy

Holly is one of Gordon’s six children with his wife, Tana Ramsey. She announced her engagement to the three-time Olympic gold medalist in September 2024. The couple’s nuptials took place at Abbey Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul in Bath, UK.

A happy couple smiling closely together with natural light highlighting their faces in a casual setting.

Image credits: hollyramsayy

Ahead of the ceremony, Holly was photographed draped in a white satin cape, which some netizens assumed to be a wedding dress. While most users congratulated the newlywed couple, others criticized Holly’s look online.

“Looks like she is wearing a satin bed sheet….weird dress,” one netizen said of her wedding attire.

“Is she wearing the tablecloth?” a second user asked.

A third person commented, “I have no idea what she is wearing. Also, couldn’t someone have run an iron over whatever she is wearing?”

Couple sharing a tender moment at an outdoor evening event, with focus on a satin bed sheet inspired dress.

Image credits: hollyramsayy

However, other people were quick to point out that the 25-year-old bride was actually wearing a cape to cover up her dress. Some users speculated that the cloak was meant to “cover her dress so details aren’t public before she wants them to be.”

Another user commented, “(I) would think a magazine is involved, that’s why we are not seeing the dress.”

Victoria Beckham reportedly designed Holly Ramsay’s wedding dress

Gordon Ramsay with his daughter wearing a satin bed sheet wedding dress, smiling and walking outdoors in sunlight.

Image credits: Ben Birchall/Getty Images

Despite the cloak, photographers captured glimpses of Holly’s dress, which appeared to have a white lace trim around the neckline and the bottom hem alongside a wider skirt with a scalloped trim that flared at the bottom.

“Holly’s wedding dress features delicate meshwork at the neckline, which is reminiscent of some of her current pieces that showcase the same lace,” Laura Sutcliffe, the lifestyle and beauty editor, said.

Group of women celebrating indoors with the bride in a satin bed sheet-inspired dress, highlighting wedding buzz and fashion.

Image credits: hollyramsayy

The speculation was further fueled after Holly’s mother was confirmed to be wearing a dress designed by the former Spice Girls member. Holly’s arrival also caused quite a commotion as photographers and security clashed just before she entered the church.

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty’s wedding was marked by family feuds

Bride wearing a satin bed sheet style dress sitting with a woman in black on a beige couch at a nighttime event.

Image credits: hollyramsayy

Most of Adam’s family, except his sister, Bethany Peaty, were not invited to the lavish ceremony in Bath Abbey. The falling out between Adam and his parents reportedly started during preparations for the couple’s engagement party.

Bride wearing a satin bed sheet style dress surrounded by guests and security at a high-profile wedding event.

Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

A source close to the family told The Sun, ”Frankly, it’s disgusting that it went ahead without Adam reaching out to his mum and dad beforehand.”

His dad, Mark, was allegedly invited to the wedding but was asked to sit at the back of the church with the plus ones. However, he declined to attend, and the family reportedly spent the evening together.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn Beckham, a close friend of Holly, also skipped the wedding. According to reports, the duo had grown up together, and Holly had attended Brooklyn’s marriage to actress Nicola Peltz in 2022.

Bride in a white satin bed sheet style wedding dress surrounded by guests at an outdoor event.

Image credits: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

His parents, David and Victoria Beckham, who are friends with Gordon and Tana Ramsay, attended Holly’s wedding. The 26-year-old’s decision not to attend the nuptials came days after he reportedly blocked his parents on social media. The family feud escalated after Brooklyn’s wife and mother allegedly took jabs at each other through Christmas messages.

“Why’s she wearing a tent?” Netizens questioned Holly Ramsay’s apparel choice on her wedding day

Image credits: cmills4370

Image credits: petaitoksf1

Image credits: LionLio7624

Image credits: toastykrunch

Image credits: giddygoat69

Image credits: FranOrmont

Image credits: StevenLind78746

Image credits: ducatiepie

Image credits: ChezHigher

Image credits: AnitaFrost18

Image credits: kevsteel50033

Image credits: lostbutterfly28

