Gordon Ramsay’s Daughter Poses In Bikini During Miami Trip Ahead Of Wedding To Olympic Swimmer

Holly Ramsay, the 25-year-old daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, turned heads this week as she soaked up the sun during a tropical escape to Miami.

Under the caption, “Postcards from Miami,” Holly showed off a toned figure in a minimal black-and-white bikini paired with a gold necklace and bangle.

The trip comes amid a busy time in Holly’s personal life, as she prepares for her upcoming wedding to Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty.

Holly and Adam got engaged in September 2024, following three years of dating and a deep, supportive relationship.

Holly’s relationship with Peaty helped her heal from trauma and alcohol addiction, marking a major life turnaround.

The couple announced their engagement in September 2024 after three years of dating. The relationship reportedly played a key role in Holly’s healing journey after experiencing two assaults and struggling with alcohol addiction.

“I am marrying my best friend,” she wrote at the time. “Thank you for letting the little girl inside of me feel loved, seen and happier than ever. I cannot wait to be your wife.”

The Miami trip wasn’t without its complications, as the influencer was hit with a bout of food poisoning just as the Miami Grand Prix kicked off—a race she had planned to attend.

Instead, she spent her much anticipated day in bed, sharing a selfie surrounded by products such as Vitamin Water, crisps, and electrolyte drinks. “Imagine waking up with food poisoning on race day,” she lamented.

Despite the setback, Holly managed to catch the race from her hotel room at the Andaz Miami Beach, thanking staff for their care. “Not where I planned on watching the race from, but incredibly grateful to Andaz Miami Beach for looking after me,” she wrote.

From the suite, she watched as McLaren driver Oscar Piastri took his third win in a row, extending his lead over teammate Lando Norris and Mercedes’ George Russell.

Food poisoning, as uncomfortable as it was, couldn’t ruin what is a triumphant moment in the influencer’s life—marked by years of sobriety and a wedding on the horizon.

Gordon himself will act as the chef of his daughter’s upcoming wedding, preparing all of her favorite dishes

View this post on Instagram

Wedding preparations are well underway, and Holly has confirmed that, as many theorized, her father will be in charge of the food on the big day.

“He’s been so excited from the beginning,” she told Closer Magazine. “We’ve always talked about him doing the food.”

The menu will reflect her love of comfort food: spicy pasta, steak and chips, and a classic vanilla sponge cake—with a spicy margarita tower to match.

The ceremony, however, isn’t just an important milestone for her relationship with Adam Peaty. It’s a turning point for Holly’s life as a whole.

The couple met each other in 2021, but didn’t begin dating until mid-2023. By the following summer, they were engaged.

View this post on Instagram

For Holly, the relationship is based on much more than attraction, but also a deep friendship and mutual respect. Peaty has been described as a loving influence in her life, helping her mend deep wounds originating from traumatic experiences in her past.

Holly’s life has taken a 180-degree in recent years, after a dark period in her life marked by trauma and addiction

For instance, when Holly was 18 years old, she was the victim of two s*xual assaults. The events scarred her psyche, leaving her with a complex case of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

The aftermath was immediate: she dropped out of Ravensbourne University and was admitted to London’s Nightingale Hospital, where she spent three months in treatment.

View this post on Instagram

“I was being affected by my PTSD and I had no idea that this was happening. I was going out a lot, missing class because I’d been out. I wasn’t enjoying myself at all. I was struggling a lot,” she said at the time.

In the years that followed, Holly began rebuilding from the ground up.

She leaned into intensive therapy, confronting the impact of her trauma and learning to manage the anxiety and depressive episodes that came with it.

When she was 21 years old, she made the decision to give up drinking, and has been sober ever since.

“Two years ago today I hit rock bottom, I was terrified,” she said in December 2022.

“I certainly didn’t think I would be where I am today both physically and mentally. I’ve fought every day since to get where I am today.”

Holly and Adam’s wedding is set to take place this Christmas.

“Wishing you both a great life.” Netizens congratulated Holly on her upcoming marriage

