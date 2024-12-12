Gordon Ramsay Stuns Fans By “Shading” Selena Gomez After Engagement News

ADVERTISEMENT

Selena Gomez recently announced her engagement to producer Benny Blanco, prompting a flood of congratulatory messages from her friends. Among the commenters was Gordon Ramsay, whose “congratulations” message left many social media users confused.

The Only Murders in the Building actress took to Instagram to share the exciting news. “Forever begins now,” Selena wrote, showing her followers her diamond ring.

The carousel includes a photo where she’s staring at her ring while having a picnic with Benny, suggesting he popped the question during the romantic outdoor date—where, according to the photo, the couple indulged in Taco Bell.

Selena received messages from many of her A-list friends, including Jennifer Aniston, who commented, “HONEY!! Congratulations sweet mama!”

Meanwhile, Emily in Paris star Lily Collins wrote, “Ahhhhhhhh yes yes yes!! Best news ever. Couldn’t be more happy for you both,” and actress Nina Dobrev said, “YES !!!! Congratulations!!!!! So happy for you both!!!!”

Selena’s close friend Taylor Swift also left a message, writing, “Yes I will be the flower girl,” a comment that raised a few eyebrows online.

But there was one unexpected comment that stood out from the rest.

“Congratulations to you both it must be the cooking [love heart emojis],” Gordon Ramsay wrote.

Although the chef didn’t name any names, many users interpreted his comment as a dig at Benny Blanco’s appearance.

“Gordon Ramsay shady af he said it’s not the face so it must be the food,” one person said of the chef’s congratulatory message on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The chef implied that either Selena or Benny might not be attractive enough for the other

“Ouch, that’s a burn from the king of burns,” another wrote.

“Gordon Ramsay will always keep it real i’m crying,” a third user said.

“It is a congratulation post or some kind of troll?” a separate fan asked, as another commenter noted, “Gordon is cooking even on the Internet.”

“I think he’s saying that because she had a cooking show and he appeared on it. That’s what he’s talking about!” somebody else theorized.

“Congratulations to you both. It must be the cooking,” Gordon wrote

Selena and the Hell’s Kitchen star cooked together during the fourth season of her 2020 show Selena + Chef.

In each episode of the series, filmed in the actress’ home, Selena tackles a new cuisine and invites a professional chef as a guest.

However, Benny is also a great chef and has released a cookbook titled Open Wide and shared cooking videos on YouTube, so it’s not clear who Gordon was referring to.

Benny and Selena began dating in July 2023, around Selena’s birthday, the songwriter and music producer revealed on the Howard Stern Show.

The pair confirmed their relationship in December 2023 when the Love On singer commented on a fan page’s Instagram post about Benny, “He is my absolute everything in my heart. Why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with.”

Benny had previously expressed his desire to marry the singer and actress during an interview last May. When host Howard Stern told him that he was “predicting marriage” for the couple, the 36-year-old replied, “You and me both.”

In an interview with Vanity Fair published in September, Selena said she and Benny wanted to prioritize their relationship over societal expectations to get married.

“We always make sure we’re protecting what we have, but there’s no rules. I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself.”

Selena also mentioned that she’s not planning to change her last name. “I’m not changing my name no matter what. I am Selena Gomez. That’s it.”

“Really can’t hate Gordon for this,” a fan said of the Hell’s Kitchen star’s funny comment

