Explosive Details Of Tom Hardy’s Alleged On-Set Antics Emerge As ‘Mobland’ Cast Drama Takes New Turn

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Tom Hardy’s future on Paramount+’s MobLand appears uncertain after new behind-the-scenes reports emerged.

Days after reports claimed the actor clashed with cast members and producers on the hit crime drama, new rumors suggested Hardy had been fired ahead of the show’s potential third season. However, other sources now claim no final decision has been made.

Highlights New reports detail Tom Hardy’s alleged behind-the-scenes clashes on MobLand.

Paramount+ reportedly remains divided over Hardy’s future on the series.

Insiders claim tensions on set affected both cast members and producers.

As speculation surrounding Hardy’s exit continues to grow, an insider has revealed alleged details about the actor’s behavior on set, raising even more questions about what’s really happening with the production of MobLand.

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Source shares new details on Tom Hardy’s MobLand set behavior

Image credits: Paramount+

On Friday, May 22, Puck News reported that Hardy had been fired from MobLand before production on season 3 began.

He allegedly clashed behind the scenes with producers Jez Butterworth and David Glasser. The 48-year-old actor reportedly offered unsolicited script notes and made last-minute changes to the dialogue.

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On May 27, a source close to the production shared additional allegations about Hardy’s on-set behavior.

Image credits: Paramount+

The insider told The Hollywood Reporter that the actor “refused to come out of his trailer” for hours.

The source also claimed Hardy kept co-stars Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan waiting, describing the alleged behavior as “a power play” and “career su*cide” for the Venom star.

Despite the allegations surrounding the British actor’s behavior on set, the source said producers had yet to make a final decision about his future on the series.

Tom Hardy’s MobLand future is in limbo after the new update

Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

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While a third season is reportedly in development, Paramount+ has yet to officially renew the series. Since Hardy plays the lead character, Harry Da Souza, the situation appears more complicated than initial reports suggested.

In a follow-up report, Puck’s Matt Belloni claimed the writers’ room for season 3 was moving forward without Hardy in its plans. He also reported that Hardy had accepted the possibility of leaving the series.

Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

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However, Paramount reportedly remained hopeful that Hardy and showrunner Jez Butterworth could meet to resolve the situation.

Butterworth allegedly gave the streamer an ultimatum to choose between him and Hardy and has reportedly refused to meet with the actor. Despite this, producer David Glasser is reportedly open to reconciliation.

Tom Hardy’s behavior reportedly left MobLand co-star “disappointed”

Image credits: Paramount+

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Earlier reports from the Daily Mail claimed Hardy had also clashed with co-star Helen Mirren, who plays the Harrigan family matriarch. According to an insider, Mirren, 80, grew increasingly frustrated with Hardy’s attitude on set as filming for season 2 progressed.

“He can be late to filming too, and that is annoying for Dame Helen, who is extremely professional and disciplined,” the source said.

Image credits: Paramount+

Aside from Hardy’s alleged tardiness, Mirren was reportedly disappointed by his tone toward crew members. Sources also claimed she no longer appeared happy while filming scenes with him.

“There is much chatter that he swaggers around like he’s the king. He is very, very arrogant,” the insider added.

Neither Hardy nor Mirren has publicly commented on the reported tensions. The second season wrapped filming in March, but still has no confirmed release date.

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MobLand is streaming on Paramount+.