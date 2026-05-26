Tom Hardy’s Brutal Past Of “Going Entirely Off The Rails” Resurfaces After He’s Fired From ‘MobLand’

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Tom Hardy’s abrupt exit from the hit crime drama MobLand has quickly sparked renewed attention around the actor’s long-documented struggles from earlier in his career.

News that Tom Hardy was reportedly fired from the upcoming third season of the series surfaced on Friday, May 22.

Amid the reports, the actor’s past reputation for intense on-set behavior and personal struggles from his teenage years and early twenties has resurfaced, as fans of the series attempt to find an explanation for the reported firing.

Highlights Tom Hardy’s reported firing from ‘MobLand’ has reignited scrutiny around his alleged on-set behavior.

The actor’s “entirely off the rails” past and substance struggles have resurfaced amid the controversy.

Fans are revisiting Tom’s past clashes with co-stars after new allegations involving Dame Helen Mirren emerged.

One user wrote, “Tom Hardy has a long history of behaving badly on sets… It’s driving me nuts that people are acting like this is out-of-character behavior or a smear on his good name when in fact it’s in line with his previous behavior.”

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Last week, news of Tom Hardy’s sudden firing, despite being the central figure of the series, shocked fans of the popular crime drama

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MobLand is a gritty, star-studded crime drama set in London, created by Ronan Bennett and produced and directed by Guy Ritchie.

Initially conceived as a spin-off of Ray Donovan, the show eventually evolved into a standalone series centered on a brutal turf war between two powerful criminal empires, the Harrigans and the Stevensons.

Tom Hardy served as the show’s central protagonist, portraying Harry Da Souza, a street-smart crime fixer whose perspective drove much of the narrative.

He starred alongside several major names, including Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, and Paddy Considine.

Image credits: MTV UK

Reportedly, season two wrapped filming in March 2026 and is expected to premiere later this year, though an official release date has not yet been announced.

Last week, news of Hardy’s reported firing from future seasons was first broken by industry insider Matt Belloni in the Puck newsletter, where he claimed, “I’m told Paramount recently opted not to pick up Hardy for season three.”

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Reports have alleged that Tom was removed due to disruptive on-set behavior, chronic lateness, and repeated creative clashes that pushed the show’s executive producer to the brink of quitting.

According to reports, Hardy’s behavior deeply frustrated executive producer Jez Butterworth, leading Paramount+ to reportedly side with Butterworth to prevent him from walking away from the series.

Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Additional reports claimed the actor upset Mirren with what sources described as unprofessional behavior, including allegedly playing games on his phone during filming windows and repeatedly keeping the cast and crew waiting on set.

Hardy was also accused of frequently demanding unsolicited script changes and altering dialogue because he was reportedly unhappy that MobLand was evolving into more of an “ensemble drama” rather than remaining centered solely around his character.

The Daily Mail reported on Sunday, May 24, that an anonymous source familiar with the situation told the outlet, “Tom’s character is charming. He’s the calm one, but it is quite the opposite when the cameras stop…”

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The insider continued, “[Dame Helen] is getting increasingly frustrated with Tom and his attitude. He can be late to filming, too, and that is annoying for Dame Helen, who is extremely professional and disciplined. His tone is something Dame Helen doesn’t like, along with his lateness.”

Reportedly, his behavior upset Dame Helen Mirren, who sources claimed had become “increasingly frustrated with… his attitude”

Image credits: Paramount+

“She expects better. She holds people to a high standard… She no longer looks as happy working on scenes with him. It has all become quite personal between them. It feels like Tom is winding her up.”

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The source concluded, “There is much chatter that he swaggers around like he’s the king. He is very, very arrogant. It’s a fantastic show, and everyone loves working on it. It’s such a shame there is this undertone.”

Amid the latest developments, fans and media outlets have resurfaced the troubled past and personal struggles of the 48-year-old actor.

Tom has openly spoken in the past about his severe struggles with a*cohol and substance a**iction, which dominated much of his teenage years and early twenties.

Image credits: MobLand Official

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His substance dependence reportedly began at a very young age. Hardy has previously admitted to trying glue-sniffing at age 11, experimenting with ca**abis and hallucinogens by 13, and later heavily drinking and doing c**aine as a teenager.

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According to reports, his substance dependence also led to serious legal trouble. By age 17, his chaotic lifestyle allegedly culminated in an arrest for joyriding in a stolen Mercedes while in possession of a firearm.

At the height of his struggles in his early twenties, Tom admitted he was completely out of control.

According to The Guardian, he famously stated in an interview, “I would have sold my mother for a rock of crack. I was a shameful suburban statistic. I was told very clearly, ‘You go down that road, Tom, you won’t come back. That’s it…’”

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Hardy continued, “That message stayed with me clearly for the rest of my days. I am f**king lucky to be here. The trouble with Hollywood is they want you to be something, then they think you’re who they wanted you to be.”

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“I’m not a fighter. I’m a petite little bourgeois boy from London. People didn’t sit up and take any notice of me until I started putting on weight, kicking people, and being aggressive!”

In a separate interview with HELLO!, Tom Hardy reflected on his troubled past, admitting, “I went entirely off the rails, and I’m lucky I didn’t have some terrible accident or end up in prison or d*ad because that’s where I was going.”

At just 22 years old, Hardy married writer and producer Sarah Ward in 1999. At the time, his acting career was beginning to gain momentum, but his severe substance dependency reportedly placed immense strain on the marriage.

The 48-year-old actor has a severe history of substance dependence, which dominated much of his teenage years and early twenties

Image credits: Paramount Plus

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Sarah and Tom ultimately divorced in 2004, shortly after Hardy’s infamous rock-bottom moment in 2003.

According to reports, the actor woke up on a sidewalk in Soho, London, covered in blood and vomit following a massive crack c**aine binge.

Realizing his life was spiraling, Hardy, with support from his parents, checked himself into a 28-day rehabilitation program and has reportedly remained clean and sober for more than two decades since then.

Speaking about how a**iction ultimately cost him his first marriage, Hardy told HELLO!, “I had to lose something. Sometimes you have to lose something that is worth more to you than your drinking.”

Getting sober not only saved his life but also became the turning point that transformed his Hollywood career and critical reputation.

Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

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He went from being viewed as an unreliable rising actor to becoming a favorite of acclaimed filmmakers such as Christopher Nolan and George Miller, starring in projects including Inception, Dunkirk, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Venom.

Throughout his career, Tom has also earned multiple accolades and nominations, including recognition from the BAFTA Awards, Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, and British Independent Film Awards.

In 2018, Hardy was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire by King Charles III, then the Prince of Wales, an honor widely viewed as symbolic of his dramatic personal and professional turnaround.

Apart from his turbulent past, the actor’s reported firing has also renewed scrutiny around his alleged history of intense and combative on-set behavior, which has reportedly led to major conflicts and falling-outs with high-profile collaborators over the years.

Hardy once admitted in an interview, “I would have sold my mother for a rock of crack. I was a shameful suburban statistic…”

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Image credits: Venturelli/Getty Images

During the filming of Lawless, real-life tension between Hardy and co-star Shia LaBeouf reportedly escalated into a physical backstage altercation. Director John Hillcoat later confirmed that a fight had indeed broken out inside Hardy’s trailer.

Although rumors circulated for years claiming that the smaller-framed LaBeouf had “knocked Hardy out cold,” Hardy later downplayed the incident with humor, saying the pair ultimately fought and then hugged it out.

Later, during the filming of Mad Max: Fury Road, Tom was reportedly frequently hours late to set, leaving the crew and co-star Charlize Theron frustrated while filming in harsh desert conditions.

According to reports, when Theron confronted Hardy and allegedly argued that he should be fined $100,000 for every minute he delayed production, he reacted with such intense hostility that Theron later admitted she felt unsafe.

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She reportedly requested that a female producer remain beside her at all times on set as a mediator. Hardy has since publicly apologized for his behavior during the production.

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Image credits: Paramount Plus

These resurfaced incidents have fueled online speculation about the latest insider claims that Tom also upset Mirren during the filming of MobLand.

Reacting to the reported firing, one disappointed fan wrote online, “They finished season 2, and he’s not back for season 3? Surely this means the show is over. He was pretty central to it all.”

Another user commented, “Another day in the life of a man with documented anger and self-control issues. I hope you get the help you need, Tom Hardy. It doesn’t have to be like this.”

“The crazy thing is, this man keeps getting hired despite many discussions of his behavior. Charlize Theron, now and Dame Helen Mirren? ..imagine the level it takes to get Helen Mirren mad,” remarked a third.

“He had a problem with Charlize Theron because her character was the main one in the movie, and now a problem with Helen Mirren. I’m wondering does he have a grudge against women or everyone who can act as good as or better than him.”

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“Makes life hard for everyone involved just trying to create something. Entitlement doesn’t even begin to cover it,” one user fumed

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