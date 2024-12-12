“Making Everything About Her”: Taylor Swift Called Out For Comment On Selena Gomez’s Engagement

ADVERTISEMENT

A wave of excitement swept through the entertainment industry as Selena Gomez, 32, announced her engagement to boyfriend, Benny Blanco, 36.

Hollywood icons and music stars congratulated her, but one comment made by Taylor Swift stood out, making fans call her “jealous.”

The Same Old Love singer shared the happy news on social media and offered fans a look at the sparkling diamond ring now resting on her finger.

She also included a heartwarming picture of her now-fiancé’s arms wrapped around her.

Taylor Swift’s cheeky remark triggered mixed reactions after Selena Gomez announced her engagement

Image credits: Todd Williamson/Getty Images

“Forever begins now..” her post was poignantly captioned, sparking a cheeky comment from Benny, saying: “hey wait… that’s my wife.”

Fans and stars stopped scrolling to congratulate the newly engaged couple.

Jennifer Aniston, Cardi B, Nina Dobrev, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lil Nas X, and Gordon Ramsay were among those who expressed their excitement over the good news.

“Yes!!!! Congratulations!!! So happy for you both,” said Nina Dobrev, while Gwyneth Paltrow added an ecstatic, “SELENAAAAA” in the comments.

Jennifer Aniston’s warm message read, “Honey!! Congratulations sweet mama!”

Selena revealed her stunning diamond ring in a heartwarming post about her engagement to boyfriend, Benny Blanco

Image credits: selenagomez

“Waiiiiittt hold on,” said Cardi B, capturing the collective shock and happiness with a flurry of shock and heart emojis.

“OMMGGGGG CONGRATSSS AHHH,” Lil Nas X said, while Gordon Ramsay said, “Congratulations to you both it must be the cooking.”

“Ahhhhhhhh yes yes yes!! Best news ever. Couldn’t be more happy for you both,” Lily Collins said.

Amid the chorus of congratulatory messages, one comment in particular stole the spotlight—Taylor Swift’s.

“Yes I will be the flower girl,” wrote the 34-year-old pop superstar.

Known for her close friendship with the fellow artist, Taylor’s cheeky, self-referential remark became a topic of discussion online.

Hollywood icons like Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow commented, but Taylor’s remark had tongues wagging online

Image credits: selenagomez

Image credits: celestialswiftt

“Here comes taylor making everything about her,” one said, while another wrote, “I think Taylor Swift may be a bit jealous.”

“She’s secretly jealous,” another agreed.

“Taylor swift again with her borderline disorder getting attention everywhere,” read a fourth comment.

Amid the chatter, several fans defended their friendship, with one saying: “Time for the girls to plan a wedding.”

“Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are friendship goals in the music world,” one declared, with another agreeing: “Taylena is the best friendship in the music industry.”

“It’s always nice to see celebrities supporting each other in such special moments,” wrote another. “I’m sure Selena must be thrilled to have Taylor by her side on her big day.”

“Taylor Swift again with her borderline disorder getting attention everywhere,” one critic harshly said

Image credits: celestialswiftt

Selena and Taylor’s friendship has stood the test of time, starting from their early days in the spotlight. Their bond first blossomed in 2008 when they both found themselves in relationships with two of the Jonas Brothers—Taylor with Joe Jonas and Selena with Nick Jonas.

The two were first spotted spending time together in August of that year, stepping out for a dinner with their respective boyfriends, and it didn’t take long for them to hit it off.

“We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical,” Selena told KISS FM UK in 2017. “It was amazing, because [Taylor] was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked.”

Despite the backlash, many fans defended Selena and Taylor’s deep friendship and called them “friendship goals”

Image credits: TSwiftNZ

“It was the best thing we got out of those relationships,” she added.

Over the years, they have shared several stages, red carpet moments and public celebrations together and have constantly rooted for each other.

“There’s so much of my friendship with Taylor that people don’t know about because we don’t necessarily feel the need to post about everything we do,” Selena said in a WSJ Magazine feature about her in 2020.

Selena and Taylor’s friendship dates back to 2008 when they dated two of the Jonas Brothers

Image credits: taylorswift

“She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected,” she went on to say. “Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family. It’s been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world.”

The Love Story singer also spoke about their “sisterhood” in the same feature and said, “I knew from when I met her I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.”

“How does she end up making everything about herself,” one social media user asked following Taylor’s remark

Image credits: eternalcumslime

Image credits: paysitions

Image credits: impxrfectforyou

Image credits: RAHULSHARM55039

Image credits: diorbardiiii

Image credits: remvics

Image credits: topsykr3t

Image credits: RedditEchoChmbr

Image credits: Javeriaa78

Image credits: DailyFocus101

Image credits: HFatima098

Image credits: lianan

