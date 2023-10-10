ADVERTISEMENT

It isn’t always easy to find the right spot for a trophy or a medal you may have won.

Sometimes, a shelf of a wall dedicated to one’s achievements may simply not fit with a person’s aesthetic, and to throw such a prize away, which often carries emotional value, is not necessarily the right solution either.

Well, celebrities can sometimes find themselves in this type of predicament too.

In a new video by Vogue, Gwyneth Paltrow showed that she used her Oscar as her doorstop

Image credits: Andrea Raffin

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, however, found the perfect way to repurpose a very special award.

In a new video for Vogue’s 73 Questions series, the mom-of-two was captured enjoying herself in her gorgeous garden, before the camera zoomed on her Oscar trophy behind her outdoor gate.

Gwyneth was then filmed explaining that the prestigious award was in fact her doorstop.

The 51-year-old actress is also the founder of the wellness and lifestyle brand Goop

Image credits: Georges Biard

“What a beautiful Academy Award,” an interviewer was heard saying.

“My doorstop! It works perfectly,” the Hollywood star responded.

Although the cost of the prize is valued at only $1, few are those who ever get to win this accolade in their career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gwyneth won an Oscar for Best Actress for her performance as Viola de Lesseps in the 1998 film Shakespeare In Love

Image credits: Jared Purdy

The Goop founder is one of the 79 actresses in the world to have ever been given the renowned award since its inception in 1929.

Gwyneth won the highly reputable prize at age 26 for Best Actress in the 1998 film Shakespeare In Love for her role as Viola De Lesseps.

Nevertheless, the revelation of where she keeps her Oscar should not come as a surprise, as the 51-year-old has had a history of being candid about the unlikely spots she has stored her award before.

“My doorstop! It works perfectly,” Gwyneth said in the Vogue interview

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Vogue

In 2005, Gwyneth revealed that she put her bronze trophy out of her sight, as it was reminding her of bad memories, contactmusic.com reported.

The Iron Man actress explained: “I keep it tucked away at the back of the bookshelf in my bedroom because it weirds me out.

“For weeks after I won, I kept it in storage… I won’t even put it on the mantlepiece, the thing freaks me out.”

The mom-of-two was captured frolicking in her garden for Vogue’s 73 Questions series

Image credits: Vogue

Gwyneth went on to confess that she hadn’t been able to “feel really good” about her Oscar and that it had made her feel “sort of embarrassed”.

She continued: “It brings up weird, traumatic feelings.

“It’s associated with a tough time in my life.”

As reported by The Independent, Gwyneth’s victory at the Academy Awards ceremony has been considered “one of the biggest upsets in Oscar history as many had predicted Cate Blanchett would win for Elizabeth”

In an older interview, the actress revealed she preferred keeping her Oscar out of her sight

As a result, the healthy food enthusiast was then at the receiving end of heavy backlash from many film fans and critiques.

ADVERTISEMENT

More recently, the businesswoman shared more insights into that traumatic experience on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast.

Gwyneth said: “You know, I was 26. I cried and people were so mean about it and I just thought, ‘Wow, there’s this big energy shift that’s happening.

Gwyneth’s victory at the Academy Awards ceremony has been considered “one of the biggest upsets in Oscar history”

Image credits: Vogue

“I think I’m going to have to learn to be less openhearted and much more protective of myself and filter people out better.”

The wellness addict admitted that following being crowned best actress, she had suffered from an “identity crisis”.

The actress explained: “‘It was a lot. Not that I would give it back or anything, it was an amazing experience, but it kind of called a lot of things into question for me.”

Gwyneth’s team has since said her Oscar stunt for Vogue was “a joke”

Image credits: Vogue

The last time Gwyneth graced our screen was in 2020 for the Netflix TV show The Politician, whilst the last movie she acted in was the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame.

ADVERTISEMENT

As several news outlets have reported on the actress’ curious placement for her Oscar, Gwyneth’s representatives newly revealed that her claims were to be taken with a grain of salt.

On Monday (October 10), the Los Angeles native’s team told Variety “of course, it’s a joke,” citing an interview with the New York Times in which Gwyneth mentioned that she, in fact, kept her award in her house in Amagansett, New York.

Some fans praised the actress’ repurposing of the award